If you notice your car is leaking or burning oil, it may be time to switch to a high mileage oil. The best high mileage oils can plug minor oil leaks, clean your old engine, and improve performance on high-mileage vehicles.
Up next, we spotlight five of the best high mileage oils and explain the difference between a standard and high mileage oil.
5 Best High Mileage Oils
- Best Synthetic High Mileage Oil: Mobil 1 High Mileage Full Synthetic
- Best Synthetic Blend: Valvoline High Mileage With MaxLife Technology
- Best Conventional High Mileage Oil: Pennzoil High Mileage
- Best Value: Castrol Edge High Mileage
- Best High-Performance Oil: Royal Purple High Mileage
The high mileage oils suggested above are all good choices for engine oil. However, be sure to purchase the right type of oil for your vehicle. Oil is rated for viscosity (thickness), which is represented by two numbers, in the format xW-x. For example, 5W-20, 5W-30, or 10W-40. Always consult the owner’s manual with your vehicle to determine the correct oil viscosity for your car.
Most of our recommendations are available at different viscosities, so it’s best to make sure you have the correct oil before slathering it inside your car’s engine. In some cases, Amazon will recommend the wrong type of oil for your vehicle, so always check this against your owner’s manual.
#1 Best Synthetic High Mileage Oil: Mobil 1 High Mileage Full Synthetic
Mobil 1 is a well-established oil brand known for its high-quality products. You only need to change out this synthetic motor oil every 10,000.0 miles, and it offers lasting engine protection for high-mileage vehicles.
Available at several viscosities, Mobil 1 high mileage full synthetic motor oil is a reliable oil. The price may be a bit higher than conventional oil, but you’ll save money in the long run since you don’t need to change this oil as frequently.
Our Rating: 5 out of 5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $0.15 to $0.20 per fluid ounce
- Oil type: Synthetic
- Cleaning agents reduce oil sludge
- Seal conditioner prevents engine leaks
- Change every 10,000.0 miles
What Customers Are Saying
Mobil 1 High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil has an average Amazon rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on more than 24,000 ratings. About 97 percent of reviewers rate it 4 or more stars.
Most reviewers are pleased with the longevity of this oil, which can last even beyond 10,000.0 miles. This relatively inexpensive oil reduces engine leaks, and at least one reviewer claims it helped with oil burnoff.
Most of the negative comments on Amazon are from customers who received leaking bottles, and one person was upset because Mobil 1 didn’t honor a rebate coupon.
#2 Best Synthetic Blend: Valvoline High Mileage With MaxLife Technology
Around for over a century, Valvoline is a storied oil manufacturer. Its high mileage engine oil with MaxLife is available in 1.0- and 5.0-quart containers. The cost per ounce is better with the 5.0-quart container, which also includes an easy-pour spout to ensure you don’t waste a drop.
As a synthetic blend motor oil, Valvoline High Mileage is slightly less expensive than a full synthetic oil but has many of the advantages of synthetic. These include a longer lifespan.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $0.10 to $0.15 per fluid ounce
- Oil type: Synthetic blend
- Enhanced anti-wear additives
- Friction-fighting agents
- Detergents and anti-corrosion additives
- Seal conditioners reduce leakage
What Customers Are Saying
The Valvoline high mileage oil has an average Amazon rating of 4.8 based on more than 13,000 reviews. About 95 percent of reviewers give this oil at least 4 stars.
Many positive reviews come from those who’ve used Valvoline oil in their engines for decades and enjoyed satisfactory results. Numerous customers believe this engine oil offers excellent value for the money and swear it’s the only engine oil they will use.
The relatively few negative reviews of Valvoline High Mileage sometimes mention receiving broken or leaking bottles. In some cases, users notice that using this oil makes their engine noisier than using full synthetic products.
#3 Best Conventional High Mileage Oil: Pennzoil High Mileage
If you prefer conventional over synthetic oil because of the lower price, Pennzoil offers an excellent high mileage oil. This motor oil features additives to prevent sludge buildup, clean old engines, seal minor leaks, and restore old valves.
Pennzoil also comes in a bottle with an easy-pour design to prevent spillage.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $0.10 to $0.15 per fluid ounce
- Oil type: Conventional
- Specifically formulated for vans, SUVs, and trucks
- Prevents sludge buildup
- Easy-pour bottle design
- Contains active cleansing agents
- Sealing agents plug minor leaks
What Customers Are Saying
Just over 4,000 reviews on Amazon award this oil an average score of 4.8. About 96 percent of reviewers rate this oil 4 or more stars.
When considering the price, most users are happy with Pennzoil. While there aren’t as many reviewers swearing by Pennzoil as Mobil 1, the former brand is still a reliable motor oil for high mileage vehicles.
Confusingly, the Pennzoil product photo on Amazon displays a container of synthetic oil. However, several people have noted that they receive conventional motor oil.
#4 Best Value: Castrol Edge High Mileage
Castrol Edge High Mileage is a synthetic oil that can keep your old engine running smoothly. It’s packed with additives to reduce leaks and clean old engines. You can purchase it in 1.0- or 5.0-quart bottles, but buying the 5.0-quart bottle is a better value.
Because synthetic oils typically last much longer than conventional oils, we believe Castrol – which comes at as little as $0.14 an ounce – offers the best bang for your buck, saving you money in the long term.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $0.10 to $0.25 cents per fluid ounce
- Oil type: Synthetic
- Titanium technology boosts oil film strength
- Improves fuel economy
- Reduces leaks and oil burnoff
- Formulated for high-temperature performance
What Customers Are Saying
From more than 18,000 ratings on Amazon, Castrol Edge High Mileage motor oil has an average score of 4.8 stars. About 97 percent of users who’ve weighed in give this motor oil no fewer than 4 stars.
Several reviewers claim Castrol works better than most other oils they’ve tried. Some reviewers say that using this oil reduces engine noise, even with other high mileage synthetic oils. Castrol keeps many engines running smoothly and is inexpensive for synthetic oil, which users often mention.
In one of the few negative Amazon reviews, a customer says Castrol caused engine knocking. It’s unclear, however, whether the driver used the proper viscosity for their engine since this isn’t a common complaint.
#5 Best High-Performance Oil: Royal Purple High Mileage
While a bit more expensive than the other high mileage motor oil options on this list, Royal Purple offers an excellent product that can protect old engines. This oil claims to increase horsepower while lasting upward of 10,000.0 miles.
This oil may be a bit pricey for many drivers, and a cheaper high mileage oil can usually get the job done just as well. But if you’re looking to maximize engine performance, Royal Purple motor oil is worth considering.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Approximate cost: $0.25 to $0.50 cents per fluid ounce
- Oil type: Synthetic
- Increases fuel efficiency
- Reduces corrosion
- Prevents engine sludge
- Minimizes mechanical engine wear
What Customers Are Saying
Royal Purple High Mileage Motor Oil has over Amazon 1,900 ratings, giving the oil an average score of 4.9 stars, with 97 percent of users awarding the brand 4 or more stars and 99 percent handing Purple Royal at least 3 stars. Only a tiny minority of reviewers say anything negative.
Numerous drivers report using this oil for 10,000.0 miles before needing a change. While some people are skeptical that Royal Purple increases horsepower, as it claims, many customers note that the brand reduces engine noise for a smoother drive and better performance.
Many users also say the oil performs exceptionally well in extreme temperatures. Those who seem most appreciative of Royal Purple say they drive high-performance vehicles and engage in motorsports activities such as racing. For the average person, the improved performance from Royal Purple may not be worth the higher price.
Do I Need High Mileage Oil?
Many of the best high mileage oils suggest they are necessary after your car passes the 75,000.0-mile mark. However, even if your car has more than 75,000.0 miles, you may not need high mileage oil. You should consider this type of oil if you start to notice leaks or your car burns a lot of oil.
The primary difference between oil advertised as “high mileage oil” and standard oil is the abundance of Zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate (ZDDP). Mixed into the motor oil, ZDDP can reduce how much wear an oil puts on your engine, filters, seals, and gaskets. High mileage oils also may have other additives that help clean your engine. The best high mileage oils can reduce leakage in old engines and even swell existing engine seals to plug leaks.
ZDDP in oil contributes to increased pollution, and newer engines don’t require engine oil with a high concentration of ZDDP. For this reason, we don’t deem it necessary to use high mileage oil in a modern car that doesn’t leak or burn oil.
Older vehicles (manufactured before 1990) may benefit more from a high mileage oil.
Our Review Standards
To find the five high mileage motor oils in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility. We then thoroughly scoured customer reviews to determine which motor oils best satisfied customer needs and offered lasting quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.