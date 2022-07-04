Mobil 1 is a well-established oil brand known for its high-quality products. You only need to change out this synthetic motor oil every 10,000.0 miles, and it offers lasting engine protection for high-mileage vehicles.

Available at several viscosities, Mobil 1 high mileage full synthetic motor oil is a reliable oil. The price may be a bit higher than conventional oil, but you’ll save money in the long run since you don’t need to change this oil as frequently.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Key Features

Approximate cost : $0.15 to $0.20 per fluid ounce

: $0.15 to $0.20 per fluid ounce Oil type : Synthetic

: Synthetic Cleaning agents reduce oil sludge

Seal conditioner prevents engine leaks

Change every 10,000.0 miles

What Customers Are Saying

Mobil 1 High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil has an average Amazon rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on more than 24,000 ratings. About 97 percent of reviewers rate it 4 or more stars.

Most reviewers are pleased with the longevity of this oil, which can last even beyond 10,000.0 miles. This relatively inexpensive oil reduces engine leaks, and at least one reviewer claims it helped with oil burnoff.

Most of the negative comments on Amazon are from customers who received leaking bottles, and one person was upset because Mobil 1 didn’t honor a rebate coupon.