BackRack is one of the best-known headache rack manufacturers and with good reason. Not only does the manufacturer sell a variety of quality headache racks, but it also offers attachments like tool holders, light brackets, and toolbox brackets.

We like the BackRack louvered headache rack because the design will help keep your cab cool by blocking direct sunlight from your rear window. This truck headache rack features a no-drill installation and is powder-coated to protect against UV damage.

This is a good pick for those that want a basic headache rack to protect their cab and keep it cool. If you want to install a toolbox or lights to your headache rack, BackRack sells brackets to easily mount these accessories.

Key Features

Cost : Around $350

Material : Steel

Fit : Custom fit

One-year warranty on workmanship

What Customers Are Saying

Those that like the BackRack louvered headache rack say that it is very easy to install. Many like the appearance and that it feels sturdy and reliable. Several reviewers note that it effectively kept their truck cab cooler, especially when parked in the sun.

A common complaint is that the product is not well-packaged when shipped. Another issue that some reviewers have is that their BackRack began to corrode over time. This will be an issue with any steel headache rack.