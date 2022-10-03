The best hard tonneau cover is one that is secure, easy to use, and won’t let too much rain into your truck bed. Expect to spend at least $800 on such a cover, and possibly more if you have an especially large truck bed.
In this review, we suggest a variety of top-rated hard tonneau covers. We’ll help you find the right truck accessories for your needs, budget, and style.
5 Best Hard Tonneau Covers
- Editor’s Choice: UnderCover SE
- Best Retractable: Gator Recoil
- Best Hard-Folding: BAK BAKFlip G2
- Best Budget Cover: Gator EFX
- Also Consider: Truxedo Sentry CT
#1 Editor’s Choice: UnderCover SE
The UnderCover SE tonneau cover is a good pick for those who want a way to keep the items in their truck bed dry and secure. This one-piece cover has a single-point lock and, according to most user reviews, is effectively waterproof. Hence its ranking as the best tonneau cover on the market in 2022.
This high-quality hard tonneau cover has raised rib styling for improved aerodynamic performance. It is available in a smooth finish for custom painting. The UnderCover SE also comes with an LED lighting system.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,000
- Cover type: One-piece
- Cover material: ABS Composite
- Three-year structural warranty, one-year parts and hardware warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Reviewers praise the UnderCover SE for its relatively low cost and solid build quality. Many say this truck bed cover is easy to install and very good at keeping out water. A few reviewers have complained about leaks, but others suggest this may be a result of improper installation. The tonneau cover must be perfectly aligned along the bed rails to form an effective seal.
There are a few who dislike the locking mechanism, saying that a two-lock system is a more secure alternative. Another issue some have with this hard tonneau cover is that it is not weight-bearing.
#2 Best Retractable: Gator Recoil
Retractable hard tonneau covers are some of the easiest to use, and the Gator Recoil is no exception. It features a quick-release hatch and a springless, ball-bearing retraction design that reduces the likelihood of parts failure.
The matte black powder-coated aluminum slats retract into a small canister allowing for full bed access. This versatile truck bed tonneau cover can be partially retracted to the latch stops, which can be positioned anywhere along the truck bed. Finally, this cover increases security, as it cannot be retracted if the tailgate is locked.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,000
- Cover type: Retractable
- Cover material: Aluminum
- Two-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 85 ratings
Reviewers like this hard rolling cover because it looks good and is inexpensive for a retractable cover. For most, it works well and is worth the cost.
Some complain about a challenging installation process and question how weather-resistant this hard tonneau cover really is.
#3 Best Hard-Folding: BAK BAKFlip G2
The BAKFlip G2 is a folding tonneau cover that can be flipped up against the cab to allow for full bed access. It is constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum panels with a powder-coated black finish for increased UV resilience.
The edges of the G2 are lined with EPDM rubber seals to keep out rain. Built-in drainage channels along the sides of the cover also help to keep your truck bed dry. Overall, the BAKFlip is a good option for those in need of an easy-to-use hard tonneau cover that can provide full bed access without being removed.
If you’re looking for something a little more durable, but don’t mind spending more, the BAKFlip MX4 hard-folding truck bed tonneau cover is a similar alternative. This cover has four folding sections instead of three, has a higher surface weight tolerance (up to 400.0 lbs.), and is compatible with the BakBox storage box.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $900
- Cover type: Folding
- Cover material: Aluminum
- Includes three-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on around 700 ratings
The traits users seem to most appreciate about the BAKFlip G2 are that it is easy to install, easy to use, and allows for full truck bed access. A recurring comment is that this tonneau cover fits perfectly.
While most reviewers mention that the G2 is exceptionally easy to install, there are some negative reviews that claim the opposite. There are also some (relatively few) who complain about quality control, so difficult installation may be a result of faulty parts.
Reviews about the G2s waterproofing are mixed, with most claiming that it is effectively water-tight, while others say that their G2 tonneau cover leaks, especially at the tailgate as it ages.
#4 Best Budget Cover: Gator EFX
The Gator EFX is a hard tri-fold tonneau cover that comes at a relatively low price. It’s made with aircraft-grade aluminum that can hold up to 300.0 lbs. of evenly distributed weight. EPDM rubber hinges and drain tubes help keep your truck bed dry. This hard tri-fold cover locks when fully closed, adding a layer of security.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $730
- Cover type: Folding
- Cover material: Aluminum
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 390 ratings
Most reviewers are pleased that this low-cost truck cover works so well. It is easy to install and allows for minimal water intrusion when properly fitted. Owners of the EFX like the appearance and the light yet durable design.
Reviewers mention that this hard tonneau cover is not completely waterproof. Some have pointed out that if you have a truck bed liner installed, the Gator EFX may not seal perfectly unless you first trim back the liner.
#5 Also Consider: Truxedo Sentry CT
The Truxedo Sentry CT looks and works similarly to a soft top roll-up tonneau cover. It also shares some of the same low-profile design advantages. Aluminum slats are covered with woven fabric which gives a smooth appearance with the heavy-duty durability of a hard folding tonneau cover.
This hard tonneau cover is lightweight and easy to remove. The latching system makes this tonneau cover simple to operate. The Sentry CT is equipped with slam latches so all you need to do to lock up this cover is to push it closed. Center security clamps add a small measure of security.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,000
- Cover type: Folding
- Cover material: Aluminum and pressure-bonded woven fabric
- Five-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 40 reviews
A lot of people say they buy the Sentry CT because of its simple, sleek appearance. Those who have reviewed the cover say it is secure and good at keeping rain out of the pickup truck bed.
“I drove through a heavy rain storm and everything in the truck bed remained dry. I must admit I was skeptical at first because this is a canvas cover, but the waterproofing treatment works very well.”
– JAC via RealTruck Reviews
There aren’t many who complain about the Sentry CT. But a few have mentioned that theirs squeaks while motoring on the highway.
Hard Tonneau Cover Buyers Guide
The first thing to know about hard tonneau covers is that they are model specific. Tonneau covers form a seal over your truck bed and so are individually sized to ensure proper fitment. Before purchasing any tonneau cover, make sure you are selecting the right size for your particular truck bed.
The best hard tonneau covers share a few important qualities: weatherproofing, durability, and ease of use. You may find yourself regularly removing and attaching your tonneau cover, so ease of installation is also important.
Types Of Hard Tonneau Covers
Broadly speaking, there are three common designs for hard tonneau covers: one-piece, folding, and retractable.
A one-piece hard tonneau cover consists of a single slab of plastic or fiberglass. These typically have hydraulic struts that allow you to lift and close the cover like a trunk. One-piece covers are typically well-sealed, offering excellent weather protection. They are also the most secure type of tonneau cover.
One-piece covers are generally the least-expensive types of hard tonneau covers. A drawback of this type of cover is that it does not allow full access to the truck bed.
Folding tonneau covers can roll up (usually in a tri-fold or a quad-fold). This allows for full trunk access. Depending on the specifics of the design, this type of cover may block your rear view when rolled up. The cover offers better trunk access than one-piece covers, but typically (though not always) prevents full trunk bed access.
Retractable tonneau covers roll or fold into a small storage compartment behind the cab. These are often the most expensive type of tonneau cover but also allow for the most access to your truck bed when fully retracted.
Soft Tonneau Covers
Soft tonneau covers are often less expensive alternatives to hard tonneau covers. However, these are less secure as they can easily be ripped open. That said, many hard tonneau covers can also be opened by a dedicated thief, though it takes a little more effort.
The primary advantage of a hard tonneau cover over a soft cover is that hard covers are much more durable. They are likely to last longer and so can be less expensive in the long run. Another advantage of a hard cover is that you can set things on top of the cover, providing an additional workspace that some truck owners appreciate.
Best Hard Tonneau Cover: Bottom Line
Based on our research, our top hard tonneau cover recommendation is the UnderCover SE because it is durable, secure, waterproof, easy to install, and easy to use. It’s an excellent basic truck cover for locking up your valuables.
The SE is a one-piece truck cover, and many prefer the design and appearance of retractable or folding truck covers. Our favorite retractable cover is the Gator Recoil, which is easy to use and allows for full bed access when completely recoiled.
Our pick for the best foldable cover is the BAK BAKFlip G2, a well-known and respected tonneau cover brand. The BAKFlip is easy to install and can double as an extra work surface. (It is able to support up to 300.0 lbs.)
Best Hard Tonneau Cover: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five hard tonneau covers in this review, our team read through tonneau cover reviews on retailer sites like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.