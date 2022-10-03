The first thing to know about hard tonneau covers is that they are model specific. Tonneau covers form a seal over your truck bed and so are individually sized to ensure proper fitment. Before purchasing any tonneau cover, make sure you are selecting the right size for your particular truck bed.

The best hard tonneau covers share a few important qualities: weatherproofing, durability, and ease of use. You may find yourself regularly removing and attaching your tonneau cover, so ease of installation is also important.

Types Of Hard Tonneau Covers

Broadly speaking, there are three common designs for hard tonneau covers: one-piece, folding, and retractable.

A one-piece hard tonneau cover consists of a single slab of plastic or fiberglass. These typically have hydraulic struts that allow you to lift and close the cover like a trunk. One-piece covers are typically well-sealed, offering excellent weather protection. They are also the most secure type of tonneau cover.

One-piece covers are generally the least-expensive types of hard tonneau covers. A drawback of this type of cover is that it does not allow full access to the truck bed.

Folding tonneau covers can roll up (usually in a tri-fold or a quad-fold). This allows for full trunk access. Depending on the specifics of the design, this type of cover may block your rear view when rolled up. The cover offers better trunk access than one-piece covers, but typically (though not always) prevents full trunk bed access.

Retractable tonneau covers roll or fold into a small storage compartment behind the cab. These are often the most expensive type of tonneau cover but also allow for the most access to your truck bed when fully retracted.

Soft Tonneau Covers

Soft tonneau covers are often less expensive alternatives to hard tonneau covers. However, these are less secure as they can easily be ripped open. That said, many hard tonneau covers can also be opened by a dedicated thief, though it takes a little more effort.

The primary advantage of a hard tonneau cover over a soft cover is that hard covers are much more durable. They are likely to last longer and so can be less expensive in the long run. Another advantage of a hard cover is that you can set things on top of the cover, providing an additional workspace that some truck owners appreciate.