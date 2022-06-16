Fittings and joints that require regular greasing are becoming less common in modern automobiles. Most new cars have sealed joints that are pre-greased and guaranteed for the lifetime of the part. This means that most people do not need a grease gun as part of their home maintenance toolkit. However, if you need to replace a part, you may need to grease the replacement.

You should get a grease gun if you plan to maintain an older car, farm equipment, or heavy machinery. It’s also a good tool to have for many truck drivers, as trucks still often use grease fittings on tire rods and ball joints. Sometimes a grease gun may be useful for lubricating door hinges.

In this review, we break down our review team’s top picks for the best grease guns on the market and explain what makes them stand out. We’ll help you start your search for a new grease gun if you’re unfamiliar with them or simply need a refresher.