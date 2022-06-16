A reliable grease gun is essential if you work with vehicles or machinery that need regular lubrication. Because the cost of a grease gun can range from $30 to over $100, it’s worth learning about the different types to find the best grease gun for your specific needs. Whether it’s hand-powered or relies on a battery, grease guns deliver essential lubrication that can help maintain your mechanical equipment.
What Is A Grease Gun?
A grease gun is a tool used to inject lubricant into mechanical joints and fittings. Machines with moving parts generate friction which can wear down and eventually destroy important parts. Any place where metal rubs against metal needs to be lubricated with grease or oil to reduce wear.
In many cases, machine joints can be difficult to reach. A grease gun usually has a long, flexible hose and a specialized coupler that makes it easy to spread grease directly where it’s needed. It is a tool commonly found in workshops and garages as cars and other heavy machinery need greasing as a part of regular maintenance.
Do You Need A Grease Gun?
Fittings and joints that require regular greasing are becoming less common in modern automobiles. Most new cars have sealed joints that are pre-greased and guaranteed for the lifetime of the part. This means that most people do not need a grease gun as part of their home maintenance toolkit. However, if you need to replace a part, you may need to grease the replacement.
You should get a grease gun if you plan to maintain an older car, farm equipment, or heavy machinery. It’s also a good tool to have for many truck drivers, as trucks still often use grease fittings on tire rods and ball joints. Sometimes a grease gun may be useful for lubricating door hinges.
10 Best Grease Guns
- Best Cordless Grease Gun: DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Grease Gun
- Best Design: Lumax LX-1152 Black Heavy Duty Grease Gun
- Best Pneumatic Grease Gun: Lincoln 1162 Pneumatic Grease Gun
- Best Pistol Grip Grease Gun: Bravex Heavy Duty Pistol Grip Grease Gun
- Best Lever Grease Gun: LockNLube Lever Grip Grease Gun
- Milwaukee M18 Grease Gun
- Utool Grease Gun
- Thorstone Grease Gun
- Lnchett Grease Gun
- Steinbrücke Grease Gun
#1 Best Cordless Grease Gun: DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Grease Gun
With its powerful battery-operated motor, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Grease Gun delivers grease with ease. The variable speed trigger lets you control the grease flow, so you can get as little or as much as you need for a given job. And its 42.0-inch flexible hose is ideal for reaching into tight spaces.
In order to prevent clogging, this grease gun has a pump filter screen that stops dirt and contamination from building up. Its integrated no-mar foot design allows for this device to be rested on flat surfaces without worrying about leaking. DeWalt claims the battery life of this grease gun can last through 16 grease cartridges before needing to be recharged.
|Overall
|4.7
|Ease of Use
|5
|Value
|4
|Customer Ratings
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $230
- Type: Cordless (battery)
- 42.0-inch flex hose
- 10,000.0-psi MOP
- 16.0-ounce capacity
- Includes shoulder strap
- 20.0-volt rechargeable battery
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 6,200 ratings
The DeWalt 20V is hailed by many customers as the best-powered grease gun on the market because of its extensive battery life. They also say the priming setup is simple and takes little time. A complaint that a few customers have is that this grease gun is heavy, which makes it harder to aim in tighter areas.
#2 Best Design: Lumax LX-1152 Black Heavy Duty Grease Gun
Thanks to its air bleeder valve, the Lumax LX-1152 Black Heavy Duty Grease Gun releases air pockets to prevent trigger malfunctions. With its reinforced wall thickness, this grease gun doesn’t leak and can be stored without allowing grease buildup to occur.
The Lumex’s die-cast head and no-drip cap prevent leaking. It is designed to hold one 16.0-ounce standard cartridge at a time and can be fitted with a wide array of grease gun couplers.
|Overall
|4.7
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|5
|Customer Ratings
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $30
- Type: Pistol
- 18.0-inch flex hose
- 7,000.0-psi MOP
- 16.0-ounce capacity
- Cast-alloy head
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 4,600 ratings
One positive feature that customers tend to highlight in their reviews is the Lumax’s heavy gauge steel barrel that holds up against corrosion. The most common complaint among customers is that the flow rate of this grease gun is lower than other pistol grip options.
#3 Best Pneumatic Grease Gun: Lincoln 1162 Pneumatic Grease Gun
The Lincoln 1162 Pneumatic Grease Gun is fully automatic with continuous operation and grease flow. This makes it ideal for jobs that require a large amount of grease. Its 30.0-inch flex hose with grease coupler and attachment clip ensure you can easily get into hard-to-reach areas without risking a leak.
Thanks to its ergonomic rubber grip and trigger, the Lincoln 1162 is ideal for one-hand operation. A feature of this gun that our review team likes is that its casting neck has been shortened to improve grease flow to the piston, which also strengthens the unit.
|Overall
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
|Customer Ratings
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $80
- Type: Pneumatic
- 30.0-inch flex hose
- 6,000.0-psi MOP
- 16.0-ounce capacity
- Advanced combination vent valve
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,100 ratings
Many customers claim the Lincoln 1162 is easy to load and that the priming process takes little time and effort. This gun is popular among people who have shoulder or hand issues and need a lightweight tool to reduce strain. Some customers who didn’t like the Lincoln 1162 say it jams frequently.
#4 Best Pistol Grip Grease Gun: Bravex Heavy Duty Pistol Grip Grease Gun
The Bravex Heavy Duty Professional Grade Pistol Grip Grease Gun has a chrome-plated canister for increased durability and scratch resistance. Its three-way loading design works with both bulk fills and cartridge grease. Because of its non-slip rubber handle, this grease gun can be used with one hand.
This gun’s anti-aging fluorescent O-ring and plunger prevent grease from losing softness, even after being stored for long periods. Another noteworthy feature of the O-ring is that it stops grease leakage from the pump head.
|Overall
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Value
|5
|Customer Ratings
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $21
- Type: Pistol
- 18.0-inch flex hose
- 6,000.0-psi MOP
- 16.0-ounce capacity
- Include additional metal straight pipe
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 3,700 ratings
The most common feature of this grease gun that customers commend is its ease of use. They say that couplers fit snugly and that it doesn’t leak. One frequent complaint is that the tube is not long enough, and many customers say they need to buy an extension tube to get the best use from their gun.
#5 Best Lever Grease Gun: LockNLube Lever Grip Grease Gun
The LockNLube® Lever Grip Grease Gun has impeccable grease-delivering capabilities thanks to its locking coupler that produces more grease with less effort. It can deliver up to 10,000.0 psi of pressure and an ounce of grease in only 28 strokes.
This grease gun has cartridge, suction, and bulk loading options and includes a bulk load port as well as an air bleeder valve. When locked onto any grease fitting, the LockNLube won’t leak thanks to its tight grease coupler. Our review team also likes this gun’s Loop & Lock storage design made to keep the coupler clean when not in use.
|Overall
|4.3
|Ease of Use
|4
|Value
|4.5
|Customer Ratings
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $70
- Type: Lever
- 20.0-inch flex hose
- 16.0-ounce capacity
- 10,000.0-psi Maximum Operating Pressure (MOP)
- 1/8-inch outlet thread
- Includes spare seal kit
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 830 ratings
One commonly praised feature is that the grease coupler fits very snugly when tightened. Many customers also like that this grease gun primes with little effort. One complaint from some customers was that the LockNLube leaked when left unattended for days on end.
#6 Milwaukee M18 Grease Gun
The Milwaukee M18 Grease Gun features a patent pending pre-set grease counter. This counter allows maintenance and service professionals to disperse the exact amount of grease they need for the job at hand.
This grease gun has a stand-up design as well as shoulder strap compatibility to limit user fatigue. Although this grease gun is cordless, you’ll need to purchase a Milwaukee M18 RedLithium battery pack to power it, which is sold separately.
Key Features
- Cost: About $210
- Type: Cordless (battery)
- 48.0-inch flex hose
- 10,000.0-psi MOP
- 14.5-ounce capacity
- Features on-board LED light
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Customers highly recommend the Milwaukee M18 Grease Gun, with many noting it’s easy to use. Reviewers also rave over this grease gun’s exceptionally long hose, which makes life that much easier. One man wonders where this product’s been all his life and goes on to say “I can’t believe I struggled with lever grease guns for so long – just buy it.”
#7 Utool Grease Gun
Featuring a short stroke, the Utool Grease Gun is great for tight work areas and narrow spaces. Its air bleed valve is completely redesigned from previous models, allowing users to release air pockets via the simple push of a button.
This grease gun’s O-ring has also been improved, as it has been strengthened to the point that it no longer leaks grease from the tube. It should be noted that this grease gun comes with a six-month warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: About $25
- Type: Pistol
- 18.0-inch flex hose
- 7,000.0-psi MOP
- 14.0-ounce capacity
- Comes with various extension pipes and nozzles
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 3,600 ratings
The Utool grease gun has been well received by customers online, with reviewers citing its good quality and the fact that it worked well. Several reviewers note that you’ll be hard-pushed to find as good a grease gun as this at a similar price point. Those with negative feedback reference the gun leaking grease.
#8 Thorstone Grease Gun
The Thorstone Grease Gun features a pressure-resistant O-ring which ensures there’s no grease leakage. Although there are many three-way loading grease guns, the Thorstone separates itself from competitors by allowing users four different ways to load grease.
A reinforced spring ensures that all air and grease are pushed to the top of the tube. The tube itself is constructed from cold-drawn steel, which guarantees this grease gun will last.
Key Features
- Cost: About $25
- Type: Pistol
- 18.0-inch flex hose
- 10,000.0-psi MOP
- 14.0-ounce capacity
- Comes with extra couplers
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 830 ratings
Reviewers love how easy to load the Thorstone Grease Gun is. Customers say this heavy-duty grease gun is well built and that they appreciate the high maximum pressure compared to similarly priced grease guns. Some reviewers complain about being injured by the spring in this grease gun, but this can be marked down as a user error.
#9 Lnchett Grease Gun
Featuring a reinforced steel barrel, the Lnchett Grease Gun is built to last. A heavy-duty plunger helps to efficiently pump grease while a rubber handle offers plenty of leverage. Inside the grease barrel, a thickened spring consistently puts pressure on the plunger.
An air-release valve design allows air to escape after new grease has been loaded into the gun. A reinforced coupler locks firmly onto fittings, preventing grease from leaking out.
Key Features
- Cost: About $25
- Type: Pistol
- 18.0-inch flex hose
- 7,000.0-psi MOP
- 14.0-ounce capacity
- Comes with a rubber sleeve
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 750 ratings
Many reviewers note that this is the second or third grease gun they’ve owned, and when compared to competitor grease guns, the Lnchett Grease Gun was better in almost every comparable aspect. A huge number of reviewers note this grease gun truly feels heavy-duty. Reviewers with negative feedback vary widely in their complaints.
#10 Steinbrücke Grease Gun
The Steinbrücke Grease Gun offers three different ways to load grease: via standard cartridge, suction fill, and a filler/dispenser pump. This grease gun has a leak-free design thanks to the fact a high-precision cold-drawn steel tube prevents issues caused by canister deformity.
This pistol grip grease gun features a reinforced flex hose which makes coupling with zerks that much easier. It should be noted that this grease gun comes with a two-year warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: About $25
- Type: Pistol
- 27.0-inch flex hose
- 6,000.0-psi MOP
- 14.0-ounce capacity
- Non-slip rubber grip
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,700 ratings
Reviewers rave over how easy the Steinbrücke Grease Gun makes connecting to zerk fittings. Customers note using this grease gun for a wide variety of tasks, from DIY oil changes to greasing their ride-on mowers. A few customers complain about the fact this grease gun isn’t compatible with standard grease tubes.
Grease Guns Buyers Guide
Before your next purchase, consider the following information regarding grease guns to help you make an informed decision.
Types Of Grease Guns
There are four types of grease guns:
- Lever: These require two-hand operation via a hand pump and deliver the most grease per stroke of all of the guns. They can be equipped with a wide array of accessories and adapters for optimal use. Lever-action guns are best suited for DIY jobs because of their simple design.
- Pistol grip: These are operated with one hand and are ideal for close-clearance areas. They typically produce less grease per pump than other guns, but have more precise aim which makes them ideal for automotive use.
- Cordless: These use rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries for improved portability. They are trigger-operated and deliver a small amount of grease per pull.
- Pneumatic: These use an external air compressor to deliver a constant stream of grease. Users tend to pair these with bulk-loading equipment for high-volume applications.
Hand-powered grease guns (lever and pistol grip) are less expensive and easy to use for basic applications. However, grease can be particularly hard to pump in cold climates, and operating a grease gun by hand can be tiring. If you use your grease gun in the cold or need to lubricate a great number of joints, it’s worth considering a pneumatic or battery-powered grease gun.
Grease Gun Accessories And Fittings
Many grease guns come with a standard hydraulic connection adapter, but there are several variations that depend on the application. For example, 90-degree adapters are ideal for reaching around corners and bends while needle-end adapters are suited for reaching into tight crevices.
Grease guns either have a fixed or flexible (flex) hose depending on their grease-fitting type, ease of location, and the type of gun. Hard-to-reach locations are better handled with guns that have flexible hoses. Grease guns that require two hands for operation, on the other hand, typically use fixed hoses for improved aim.
A grease fitting, also known as a Zerk or Alemite fitting, is the lubrication point at which a grease connector is attached. The standard fitting is either upright or angled for better application. Button-head fittings are better for applying large volumes of grease and flush-type fittings work best when space is limited for protruding fittings.
Couplers
A coupler is a useful grease gun accessory that makes it easier to attach a Zerk fitting. The LockNLube coupler helps prevent leaking, ultimately saving time and money. The downside of a coupler is that it can be difficult to position it into hard-to-reach places that only a flexible hose could reach.
What's The Best Grease For Grease Guns?
The best grease to use in your grease gun can depend on your project. For mechanical lubrication, there are three common types of grease: all-purpose (AP), multi-purpose (MP), and extreme pressure (EP).
- AP grease is for everyday use and is appropriate for certain ball joints or squeaky doors.
- MP greases are more durable, but also more expensive than AP grease. These greases are appropriate for automotive applications.
- EP grease is the most durable type of grease. This grease is thick and tacky and may contain anti-wear additives such as molybdenum (this type of grease is sometimes called moly-grease).
We recommend several of the best greases in our review of the best wheel bearing grease. Our top recommendation is Red “N” Tacky grease.
Best Grease Gun: FAQ
