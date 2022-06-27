When looking at basic to deluxe models, purchasing the right golf cart cover can be difficult. To make it easier, we’ve detailed the four key factors to consider when selecting the best golf cart cover for your needs: function, size, materials, and added features.

Function

Golf cart covers can either be used when the cart is being stored or when it’s in use. Enclosure covers are best for protecting your golf cart on the green. They feature transparent window panels for a clear line of sight while driving as well as side zippers for easy access. Typically, these covers do not fit around your golf clubs. On the other hand, storage covers wrap around the golf cart entirely and are intended to be used for heavy-duty indoor and outdoor storage.

Size

Golf cart covers are designed to fit based on specific height, length, and width ranges. Some manufacturers include body dimensions as well as roof dimensions in their descriptions, so it’s best to double-check both before committing to a purchase. Properly fitted golf cart covers ensure that your vehicle is effectively protected from the elements.

Materials

For both storage and enclosure golf cart covers, it’s best to look for a product that’s water-resistant, if not waterproof. Heavy-duty polyesters, like 400D or 600D fabric, provide durability and water resistance. You may also want to scout out a cover with a polyurethane undercoating for added protection.

Added Features

Look out for a venting system if you’re purchasing a golf cart cover meant for storage. Trapped moisture can easily cause mold or mildew, lowering the overall value of your golf cart. It’s also worth investing in a cover with an elastic hem and wind straps. This allows for easy installation and protection against harsh conditions.

For enclosure golf cart covers, make sure the zippers are durable. Wrinkle-free window plastic is also a feature to prioritize.