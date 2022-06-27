After investing in a golf cart, you want to protect it from harsh weather, mold, and debris. Finding the best golf cart covers can be tricky, so we’ve done the research for you. In this review, we discuss our top picks for golf cart covers as well as what materials and features you should look for in a quality cover. We also explain why a golf cart cover is a worthy investment.
We’ve outlined the best golf cart covers on the market based on material, durability, ease of use, customer reviews, and affordability. These covers can come in handy whether you want to store your golf cart outside or in your garage, and some can even protect golfers on the green.
5 Best Golf Cart Covers
- Premier Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: Explore LandWaterproof Golf Cart Cover
- Best Value: Himal 4-Passenger Golf Cart Cover
- Best Protection: Classic Accessories Fairway 2-Passenger Golf Cart Cover
- Also Consider: Formosa 4-Passenger Golf Cart Enclosure Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover
A weatherproof and water-resistant cover, the CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover is an excellent option to protect your vehicle from rain, snow, sun, wind, dirt, and debris. It’s equipped with breathable, synthetic material as well as two air vents to prevent mold and mildew. We also like the golf cart rain cover’s reinforced seams and zippers for added durability.
|Overall
|4.7 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Water Proofing
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $160
- Suited for four-passenger and two-passenger golf carts
- Custom-fit
- Water-resistant and weatherproof
- Denier polyester fabric
- Built-in air vents
- Elastic hem
- Chemically treated for UV protection
- Storage bag included
- Weighs approximately 6.0 pounds
- 10-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
CarsCovers.com Review Score: 4.8 out of 5
Though the CarsCover.com Weatherproof Shield Golf Cart Cover does not have a specific customer rating, the manufacturer is well-known for its high-quality outdoor covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.
#2 Best Heavy-Duty: Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover
Our pick for Best Heavy-Duty golf cart cover is the Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover. Equipped with thick 600D polyester fabric, the cover is both waterproof and durable. Explore Land’s model not only guards against rain and snow, but also UV rays, dirt, and other debris. We also like its double stitching, tape-sealed seams, and sturdy zippers.
The cover has two air vents that can release trapped moisture and allow air to circulate. Its universal fit accommodates many golf carts, including Yamaha, Honda, Club Car, and EZGO.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Water Proofing
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $65
- Suited for four-passenger golf carts
- 108.0 inches long, 48.0 inches wide, 66.0 inches high
- Built to withstand cold weather damage
- 600D polyester fabric with waterproof coating
- Reinforced zippers, stitching, and seams
- Adjustable elastic hem
- Buckle strap for windproofing
- Velcro-backed zippers
- Double air vents
- Storage bag included
- Three-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 6,900 ratings
The Explore Land Waterproof Golf Cart Cover holds an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars rating as well as an Amazon’s Choice badge. Buyers across the board note that the cover is well-fitting, durable in harsh weather, and affordable. However, some customers did note issues with the cover’s sizing.
#3 Best Value: Himal 4-Passenger Golf Cart Cover
The Himal 4-Passenger Golf Cart Cover is made from 400D polyester fabric and a polyurethane (PU) layer, making it both waterproof and durable. We also like the cover’s reinforced seams. Many covers are waterproof until rain reaches the seams, but with the Himal model, the stitching is reinforced with waterproof tape.
To protect your golf cart in high winds, the Himal cover includes three design features: a bottom lock made from highly impact-resistant material, four grommets, and velcro panels to secure the zippers. This four-seater golf cart cover can also accommodate rear seats, armrests, and footrests.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Durability
|3.5
|Water Proofing
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $30
- Suited for four-passenger golf carts
- 112.0 inches long, 48.0 inches wide, 66.0 inches high
- Waterproof, weatherproof, and dustproof
- 400D polyester fabric with PU coating
- Aluminum reflective layer
- Reinforced front and rear zippers
- Impact-resistant windproof locker
- Four grommets
- Velcro strap to protect zippers
- Adjustable elasticized cord hem
- Storage bag included
- One-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 5,100 ratings
Customers like the cover’s easy installation process and how well it holds up in heavy storms. However, there was mixed feedback on the cover’s durability in the long term.
#4 Best Protection: Classic Accessories Fairway 2-Passenger Golf Cart Cover
Perfect for two-person golf carts, the Classic Accessories Fairway Golf Cart Cover features easy-to-use zippered doors and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) transparent windows around all sides. The doors can roll up and be fastened to the cover’s sides to provide an easy entryway if needed.
While the cover is not waterproof, it is highly water-resistant and wicks away excess moisture. Classic Accessories has a high-standing reputation in cover manufacturing and has been in business since 1985. The enclosure is an excellent option for owners who would like to protect their golf cart while still being able to hop onto the putting green.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Water Proofing
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $123
- Suited for two-passenger golf carts
- Water-resistant and weatherproof
- Door zippers with roll-up panels
- Transparent windows with PVC coating
- Storage bag included
- Weighs approximately 6.0 pounds
- One-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,400 ratings
Verified customers say the cover is easy to install, sturdy, and effectively helps keep wind and rain out. However, several buyers did note that the plastic windows remain wrinkled over time, despite the manufacturer’s claim that they’d naturally smooth out with use. Some customers also had difficulty putting the cover back in its storage bag after use.
#5 Also Consider: Formosa 4-Passenger Golf Cart Enclosure Cover
Another great option for drivers who want protection on the green, the Formosa 4-Passenger Golf Cart Enclosure Cover includes roll-up zippered doors, clear windows, and water-resistant fabric. Also, according to customer reviews, the manufacturer fitted its cover with new, heavy-duty zippers in 2019.
Unlike many enclosure covers, the Formosa model’s doors roll forward rather than up, which stops water from pooling overhead on wet days. The cover also provides protection from UV rays and mildew – it features coated satin polyester fabric and a double PU coating.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Water Proofing
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $140
- Suited for 4-passenger golf carts
- Water-resistant and weatherproof
- Door zippers with side-roll panels
- UV-resistant satin polyester material
- Four air vents
- Zippers for ease of use
- Transparent windows
- One-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,700 ratings
Customers note that the cover is easy to install and effective in inclement weather conditions, but some have experienced size issues. Many buyers have come to trust the Formosa brand for golf cart covers as well as car, truck, and motorcycle covers.
Is A Golf Cart Cover Worth It?
Weather can wreak havoc on your golf cart, especially rain, condensation, and other wetness. To keep your golf cart in perfect condition, maintain its resale value, and save you the headache of paying a costly cosmetic repair bill, it’s best to purchase a golf cart cover.
However, to make sure you’re making the right investment, you’ll want to purchase a high-quality golf cart cover. We recommend choosing a product that is waterproof, weatherproof, and easy to install.
Best Golf Cart Covers Buyers Guide
When looking at basic to deluxe models, purchasing the right golf cart cover can be difficult. To make it easier, we’ve detailed the four key factors to consider when selecting the best golf cart cover for your needs: function, size, materials, and added features.
Function
Golf cart covers can either be used when the cart is being stored or when it’s in use. Enclosure covers are best for protecting your golf cart on the green. They feature transparent window panels for a clear line of sight while driving as well as side zippers for easy access. Typically, these covers do not fit around your golf clubs. On the other hand, storage covers wrap around the golf cart entirely and are intended to be used for heavy-duty indoor and outdoor storage.
Size
Golf cart covers are designed to fit based on specific height, length, and width ranges. Some manufacturers include body dimensions as well as roof dimensions in their descriptions, so it’s best to double-check both before committing to a purchase. Properly fitted golf cart covers ensure that your vehicle is effectively protected from the elements.
Materials
For both storage and enclosure golf cart covers, it’s best to look for a product that’s water-resistant, if not waterproof. Heavy-duty polyesters, like 400D or 600D fabric, provide durability and water resistance. You may also want to scout out a cover with a polyurethane undercoating for added protection.
Added Features
Look out for a venting system if you’re purchasing a golf cart cover meant for storage. Trapped moisture can easily cause mold or mildew, lowering the overall value of your golf cart. It’s also worth investing in a cover with an elastic hem and wind straps. This allows for easy installation and protection against harsh conditions.
For enclosure golf cart covers, make sure the zippers are durable. Wrinkle-free window plastic is also a feature to prioritize.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best golf cart covers in this review, our team searched Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, and CarCovers.com for top products. During scoring, we considered factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Golf Cart Covers: FAQ
