The Lucas Upper Cylinder Lubricant & Fuel Injector Cleaner is formulated for both gasoline engines and diesel engines, meaning that whether you fill up with standard gas or diesel fuel, this product has you covered. This fuel injector cleaner consists of a powerful blend of oils and additives which don’t contain solvents. Designed to increase power and fuel efficiency, this cleaner simultaneously lowers exhaust emissions.

The fuel injector cleaner will improve your vehicle’s overall engine performance as the cleaning agents lubricate and remove carbon deposits in your fuel injection system. The product lengthens the lifespan of fuel pumps and diesel injectors while providing a thorough fuel injector cleaning. It should be noted that this fuel additive complies with federal low sulfur content requirements.

Our Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Removes carbon deposits Increases car’s horsepower Works on both gasoline and diesel engines Cons

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 300 reviews

One reviewer mentions this fuel additive increased the fuel economy in their 1996 Jeep Cherokee, while another mentions it increased their vehicle’s horsepower. Many reviewers speak to how well this product cleans out their entire fuel system.