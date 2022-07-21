We all experience unexpected weather and driving conditions at some point in our lives. Whether it’s commuting from work, a road trip with family, or a trip to the store, it’s important to be safe when visibility and road conditions are tough.
Fog lights help give better visibility to drivers in a number of situations, keeping you and your passengers safe. Our team has reviewed the best fog lights on the market today. These top picks will have you driving safely to reach your next destination.
6 Best Fog Lights
- Best Overall: SEALIGHT H11/H8/H16
- Best for Off-Road: KC HiLiTES
- Best Budget: Alla Lighting H8 H11
- Brightest Light: AUXITO H11/H8/H16
- Most Reliable: SEALIGHT H10/9145/9140
- Most Versatile: 7 Inch LED Light Bar 240W
#1 Best Overall: SEALIGHT H11/H8/H16
The SEALIGHT LED Fog Light Bulbs are one of the best LED fog lights on the market. These bulbs need less-frequent replacement, allowing you to get more for your money spent on aftermarket parts. The SEALIGHT H11 LED fog lights project 360° illumination using xenon white bulbs to form a more focused beam. This all comes together to create better visibility for drivers.
The bulbs are also equipped with 27 LED chips for a brighter fog light and stronger projections. These LED chips increase longevity by about 20 to 25 times that of halogen fog lights. One SEALIGHT bulb is advertised to be equivalent to 150 halogen bulbs. The SEALIGHT fog light bulbs are a great option to consider installing and driving with because of their reliability and various features in a compact design.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- 98-percent vehicle compatibility
- Service life of 30,000 hours
- Aluminum body and built-in heat sink for cooling
- 1:1 compact design for easy installation
- IP67 Waterproof
- Wattage: 4.5 W
- 360° illumination
- High-temperature anti-aging rubber ring to seal lights from all weather conditions
What Customers Are Saying
The majority of customers appear satisfied with their purchase and use of the SEALIGHT bulbs. With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, 71 percent are 5-star ratings. Customers show various photos on Amazon of the upgrade from halogen bulbs to the SEALIGHT LED bulbs. Customers also share that the projection and 360° illumination are just as advertised, promoting great visibility and brightness while driving.
Some customers were frustrated when the lights did not seem as bright on larger cars. One customer notes their SUV not projecting enough light at a great distance. We suggest checking your car’s compatibility to this specific LED fog light before purchasing.
What Is It Good For?
The SEALIGHT H11 LED Fog Light Bulbs are a reliable choice for most vehicles. The bright illumination and wide projection of light allow for safe driving in poor weather conditions or low visibility roads. The easy installation and compact design make it especially easy for any driver to install on their own and be driving in minutes.
#2 Best for Off Road: KC HiLiTES
Although not every car is capable of going off-roading, a good set of lights is crucial in prepping any ride for overlanding, or a late-night mudding expedition. A brand known for its rugged lights and great performance, the KC HiLiTES come with a shock-absorbing design and an over 20-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Key Features
- 6.0 inch light with shock absorbing harness
- H3 halogens
- Works in fog, dust and low light
- Can be bought as kit or individual lights
- Comes with KC 23 year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
While there are only two dozen reviews of these fog lights available on RealTruck, ratings are high with an average of 4.9 stars. Additionally, there are no reviews below four stars.
Many reviewerss comment on the power of the lights being excellent and solid construction. Other customers mention easy installation and a good value for the pricepoint.
#3 Best Budget: Alla Lighting H8 H11
The Alla Lighting LED Fog Light Bulbs are a budget-friendly option for buyers who still want a reliable and long-lasting fog light for their vehicle. This product has a built-in integrated circuit (IC) driver and is made of aviation aluminum material. Both of these features allow for better cooling and a longer lifespan, letting you get the most out of the product.
Alla Lighting LED Fog Light Bulbs are a vehicle-specific fit. Buyers are eligible for a one-year warranty guaranteed to ensure the Alla fog lights are the best option and fit for your vehicle. With a total of 2,800 lumens in the H8 and H11 Alla lights, high illumination and long-lasting power will give your vehicle new LED lights that can see further and clearer than halogen bulbs.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Equipped with high power and high illumination 5730 LED chips
- 6,000K Xenon White Color
- One-year warranty
- IP67 Waterproof
- Wattage: 8.5 W
- Voltage: 12.0 Volts
- 360° full angle light output
What Customers Are Saying
Customers are pleased with the purchase of Alla Lighting LED fog lights. With almost 13,000 reviews on Amazon, 75 percent of ratings are 5-star reviews. Customers are incredibly happy with the easy installation that takes only minutes to unplug the old lights and plug in the new ones. Customers are also pleased with the difference in brightness from both halogen and other LED lights that a variety of customers had used before purchasing the Alla lights.
Though many customers are happy with their purchase, there are some negative reviews. The main complaints include a shorter life span than buyers originally expected. The lights seem to flicker out sooner than expected.
What Is It Good For?
The Alla Lighting fog lights are great for customers wanting a good price for a great product. Be sure to read the description of what vehicle lights you are purchasing before buying. These H8 H11 LED bulbs are not recommended to be used as high beam or low beam headlights. They are specifically designed for fog lights and daytime running lights (DRL) use only.
#4 Brightest Light: AUXITO H11/H8/H16
The AUXITO H11/H8/H16 LED Fog Light Bulbs are compatible with 99 percent of vehicles. These fog lights are equipped with Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED chips, making the bulbs 300 percent brighter than halogen lights. CSP LED chips are micro-sized, high-performance LED chips, so the AUXITO fog lights contain more LED chips than other fog lights, creating a brighter light.
The AUXITO fog lights have a fanless design to avoid dust and debris from getting inside. The compact design, created with full-body aluminum material, keeps the light from overheating and burning out. This evenly spreads heat across the light, maximizing the lifespan of the product.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- 300 percent brighter than halogen lights
- Compatible with 99 percent of vehicles
- Over 30,000 hours lifespan
- IP65 waterproof and dustproof performance
- CSP LED chips
- Wattage: 10.5 W
- 360.0° full angle illumination
What Customers Are Saying
The majority of customers are pleased with their purchase of the AUXITO LED Fog Light Bulbs. With around 1,300 reviews on Amazon, 91 percent of customers give the product 4 stars or higher. Customers are very satisfied with the bright white light that illuminates the road, with images in many reviews included. Customers say there is no brown tint or flickering after installation, and the lights are also great in the daylight with foggy conditions.
Some customers have issues with the compatibility of the product fitting their vehicle. We advise customers to check that their vehicle fits the product before purchasing. This information on compatibility can be found on the Amazon product page.
What Is It Good For?
This LED fog light is great for the dimly lit roads that twist and turn. With the CSP LED chips, you have a higher illumination and range of lighting to increase visibility for a safer drive. These fog lights are ideal for anyone driving through poor weather conditions or on dark roads who want as much illumination as possible.
#5 Most Reliable: SEALIGHT H10/9145/9140
Similar to the SEALIGHT H8/H11/H16, the SEALIGHT H10/9145/9140 contains 27 LED chips for 360° illumination –a signature for SEALIGHT bulbs. This product is made with an all-in-one aluminum material for strong heat dissipation, making dimming no concern for product users.
This product can also be used as DRLs for maximum use and illumination during foggier days. The main difference between the SEALIGHT H8/H11/H16 and this product by SEALIGHT is vehicle compatibility and wattage. While both products have a 98-percent vehicle compatibility fit, there are different vehicle makes and models that fit the two different fog lights. We suggest checking the vehicle compatibility list that can be found on each product page on Amazon.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- 360° illumination
- Vehicle compatibility: 98 percent fit
- Wattage: 8.0 W
- Color temperature: 6,000° Kelvin
- Life span: 30,000 hours
What Customers Are Saying
The majority of customers who buy this product express satisfaction with their purchase. The product has over 13,000 customer reviews, with 77 percent of reviews being 5-star ratings. Not only do customers rave about the great customer service that SEALIGHT provides, but the easy installation and bright white color tone are often brought up as key benefits that set these lights apart.
Only 4 percent of reviews are 1-star ratings, but some buyers have issues with the light spreading evenly across the ground and not fulfilling the advertised full illumination and distance of the fog light.
What Is It Good For?
This is a great product if you are looking for a very easy installation for your new fog lights. This product also comes from a reliable brand, SEALIGHT, and the majority of customers are pleased with their purchase of this product.
#6 Most Versatile: 7 Inch LED Light Bar 240W
The 7 Inch LED Light Bar is not just for everyday automobiles you see on the road. This fog light is compatible with pickups, trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, ATVs, boats, and more vehicles. It is also a great light for indoor and outdoor uses including garden lighting, backyard lighting, backup light, off-road lighting, and construction lighting.
This LED light bar has been IP68 Waterproof tested. The light bar can sit in 1.0 meter of water for 6 hours a day for up to 5 days, meaning the product also has no issues driving through rain, snow, or any other wet weather. The design is made of die-cast aluminum housings to ensure the product is dust-proof, quake-proof, and has anti-corrosion defense capabilities.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- IP68 Waterproof
- Suitable for all DC 12-30 V automotive vehicles
- Triple row light bar design, dual row 30° spotlight with 170° flood light in the middle
- 10 cooling fins to evenly disperse heat across the LED light
- Wattage: 240.0 W
- Voltage: 12.0 Volts
- Lifespan of up to 50,000 hours
- Adjustable mounting brackets with screws included in the fog light kit
- Spot beam and flood combo LED beam light bulb
What Customers Are Saying
Customers are satisfied with this fog lamp and say it beats the OEM lights on their vehicles. Of more than 500 global ratings on Amazon, 90 percent of customers give the product 4 stars or higher. Reviewers share how versatile the product is and are also pleased that the beam pattern is smooth and fully illuminated on the ground, even with the triple-row design.
With mostly positive reviews, there are still some customers who are dissatisfied. The main issue customers seem frustrated with is the mounting brackets. There have been installation difficulties caused by a seemingly poor instruction manual. We suggest reviewing the manual in-depth and reaching out to customer service if needed before attempting to install the product onto your vehicle.
What Is It Good For?
The 7 Inch LED Light Bar is designed to be used on multiple vehicles and is the perfect choice for buyers needing a bright light with a strong wavelength distance. The included mounting brackets is an added incentive if you are looking for a product that you can use not only on your automobile but on other vehicles, along with indoor and outdoor uses.
Fog Lights Buyers Guide
There are many types of fog lights that have a variety of different uses and features. Some of our products we have rated have a higher power consumption and high-intensity light. We suggest looking into the product details of all the above fog lights we have reviewed to get the best fit for your vehicle. Amazon has a compatibility fit test where you can enter your vehicle make and model to see if the fog light will be a fit for your vehicle.
Purchasing aftermarket fog lights is important for your safety as a driver. Use fog lights when you are in wet weather conditions, on dark roads, or driving through cloudy skies. Depending on where and what you drive, some products are more ideal than others. Check the compatibility and product details of your vehicle before purchasing your next fog lights.
Our Review Standards
To select the six fog lights featured in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.