The SEALIGHT LED Fog Light Bulbs are one of the best LED fog lights on the market. These bulbs need less-frequent replacement, allowing you to get more for your money spent on aftermarket parts. The SEALIGHT H11 LED fog lights project 360° illumination using xenon white bulbs to form a more focused beam. This all comes together to create better visibility for drivers.

The bulbs are also equipped with 27 LED chips for a brighter fog light and stronger projections. These LED chips increase longevity by about 20 to 25 times that of halogen fog lights. One SEALIGHT bulb is advertised to be equivalent to 150 halogen bulbs. The SEALIGHT fog light bulbs are a great option to consider installing and driving with because of their reliability and various features in a compact design.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

98-percent vehicle compatibility

Service life of 30,000 hours

Aluminum body and built-in heat sink for cooling

1:1 compact design for easy installation

IP67 Waterproof

Wattage : 4.5 W

360° illumination

High-temperature anti-aging rubber ring to seal lights from all weather conditions

What Customers Are Saying

The majority of customers appear satisfied with their purchase and use of the SEALIGHT bulbs. With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, 71 percent are 5-star ratings. Customers show various photos on Amazon of the upgrade from halogen bulbs to the SEALIGHT LED bulbs. Customers also share that the projection and 360° illumination are just as advertised, promoting great visibility and brightness while driving.

Some customers were frustrated when the lights did not seem as bright on larger cars. One customer notes their SUV not projecting enough light at a great distance. We suggest checking your car’s compatibility to this specific LED fog light before purchasing.

What Is It Good For?

The SEALIGHT H11 LED Fog Light Bulbs are a reliable choice for most vehicles. The bright illumination and wide projection of light allow for safe driving in poor weather conditions or low visibility roads. The easy installation and compact design make it especially easy for any driver to install on their own and be driving in minutes.