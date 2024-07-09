Best Foam Cannons

Foam cannons offer a fun and useful pre-wash step for car detailing.

Written and Tested By: Will Moore

Reviewed By: Charles Noyes

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

Washing a car with a bucket and sponge can be an enjoyable ritual on a hot summer day. A great foam cannon can take it to the next level.

A foam cannon attaches to a pressure washer to produce thick soapy suds that loosen dirt and lubricate your vehicle during the pre-wash stage for smooth scrubbing. The best foam cannons are durable, easy to operate, and allow users to adjust foam thickness.

Foam Cannon Reviews

We tested seven foam cannons and found a big difference between cheap foam cannons that come with a pressure washer and high-quality models you buy separately.

The foam cannons we recommend outclass basic cannons for ease of use and foaming ability. Most of them require you to own a pressure washer, though one connects directly to your garden hose.

What Is the Best Foam Cannon?

Based on our testing, we named the MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0), Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon, Tool Daily Foam Cannon, and Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6 as the best-rated foam cannons on the market in 2024.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) $85 5.0 Best Foam Cannon Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon $60 4.4 Easiest to Fill Tool Daily Foam Cannon $20 4.0 Budget Pick Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6 $50 3.3 Best Hose-Powered Foam Gun

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Foam Cannon Ratings: Our Testing Process

After looking at enthusiast message boards, online customer ratings, and prices, our product testing team ordered several popular foam cannons. As we tested each cannon, we noted its ease of use, foaminess, and durability. Based on these criteria, we then rated each foam cannon out of 5.0 stars.

Learn more about how we tested foam cannons here.

1. MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0): Best Foam Cannon

MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) Best Foam Cannon CHECK PRICE MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) Review Cost : $85

Overall rating : 5.0 out of 5.0 stars

Canister size : 34 ounces

Additional parts : One additional nozzle, two replacement O-rings The MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) stood out as the highest-quality foam cannon we tested. It excelled across our testing metrics and is backed by a one-year warranty. It even comes with extra O-rings, the part most likely to wear out and need replacement. You can see how the MJJC performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use (40%) 5.0 Foaming (40%) 5.0 Durability (20%) 5.0 Overall Rating 5.0 If you’re looking for the best foam cannon money can buy, pick up the MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0). It stands out as the smoothest-operating, most durable foam cannon we tested. That said, the MJJC does come at a premium price point and the difference between a good-enough foam cannon and the best foam cannon may not be significant enough for some customers. Below are the pros and cons of the MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0): Pros and Cons Pros Durable, high-quality materials

Durable, high-quality materials Precise foam and spray adjustments

Precise foam and spray adjustments Includes replacement O-ring

Includes replacement O-ring Extremely foamy Cons Expensive Our Experience This was the best-performing foam cannon in terms of foaming power and degree of control for adjusting spray size and foam thickness. The MJJC cannon is made with robust materials far more durable than any other foam cannon we’ve encountered. The fittings are metal, and the plastic and rubber parts are both very thick. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on around 250 ratings Most reviewers claim this is the best foam cannon they’ve ever used. Those who like the MJJC foam cannon said they feel it produces the thickest foam and offers the most consistent spray pattern. Negative reviewers feel the MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) is not worth the higher price tag. While there aren’t many complaints about the quality of this foam cannon, some feel the difference between the MJJC Foam cannon and a $50 foam cannon is not significant.

2. Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon: Easiest to Fill

Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon Easiest to Fill CHECK PRICE Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon Review Cost : $60

Overall rating : 4.4 out of 5.0 stars

Canister size : 32.0 oz.

Additional parts : None Adam’s Polishes offers a well-made foam cannon that is durable, exceptionally foamy, and allows for precise foaming and spray pattern control. This foam cannon is a little less expensive than the MJJC option. You can see how the Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use (40%) 5.0 Foaming (40%) 4.0 Durability (20%) 4.0 Overall Rating 4.4 Due to the wide-mouthed soap canister, this is the easiest-to-fill foam cannon among the many we tested. Those who want to avoid any filling frustrations should choose this foam cannon. Below are the pros and cons of the Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon: Pros and Cons Pros Easy-to-fill, wide-mouthed soap bottle

Easy-to-fill, wide-mouthed soap bottle Excellent adjustment controls

Excellent adjustment controls Durable parts Cons No additional nozzles or replacement parts Our Experience Like most foam cannons, the Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon is easy to set up and use. This process is made easier by the wide-mouthed soap canister. This was among the few foam cannons we could fill without spilling any soap. The adjustment controls on this foam cannon work well, and the spray pattern is even and consistent. All components feel durably made, and this is supported by the lack of customer complaints regarding longevity. While the Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon can’t get quite as thick as the MJJC Foam Cannon, it is nonetheless exceptionally foamy. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 based on around 1,100 ratings Reviewers say the foaming from this cannon is as thick as shaving cream. The majority of comments are simple: this product works as described. Of more than 1,000 reviews, we could only find a few customers claiming this foam cannon stopped working after a few months. A few people noted the canister leaks when not in use, but we only found three such comments out of thousands and this wasn’t an issue during our product testing. Another negative review complained that this foam cannon won’t work with weaker pressure washers.

3. Tool Daily Foam Cannon: Budget Pick

Tool Daily Foam Cannon Budget Pick CHECK PRICE Tool Daily Foam Cannon Review Cost : $20

Overall rating : 4.0 out of 5.0

Canister size : 28.0 oz.

Additional parts : Four additional nozzles, nozzle cleaning brush The Tool Daily Foam Cannon works impressively well for such a low-priced option. Not only does it foam nicely, but the adjustment mechanisms for controlling foaminess and spray angle work well. Additionally, this foam cannon comes with numerous additional nozzle attachments and a brush for long-term cleaning and maintenance. You can see how the Tool Daily performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use (40%) 3.5 Foaming (40%) 4.5 Durability (20%) 4.0 Overall Rating 4.0 The Tool Daily Foam Cannon is an excellent low-cost foam cannon option. Despite its low price tag, this foam cannon is well-made and easier to use than some costlier options. Below are the pros and cons of the Tool Daily Foam Cannon: Pros and Cons Pros Includes many swappable nozzles

Includes many swappable nozzles Inexpensive

Inexpensive Excellent adjustment controls Cons Longevity concerns

Longevity concerns Narrow soap bottle Our Experience What initially stands out about the Tool Daily is the inclusion of several additional nozzles and a scrubber. Most foam cannons don’t even include a second nozzle, let alone four additional nozzles. We struggled to fill the Tool Daily cannon due to the relatively small bottle opening. Doing so without spilling soap was nearly impossible. Once filled, this foam cannon performed well. It offered control of both the fan angle and the foam setting. At its foamiest, the Tool Daily Foam Cannon produced thick suds. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 based on more than 44,000 ratings Most Amazon reviewers say they purchased this foam cannon simply because it was among the lowest-priced options available. These people are sometimes surprised to report the cannon has excellent foaming ability and durability. Negative reviews mention difficulty filling the small soap bottle and suggest using a funnel. Others complain the Tool Daily cannon’s performance begins to slip over time, even after cleaning the nozzles. Consider a more expensive option if durability is a major concern.

4. Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6: Best Hose-Powered Foam Gun

Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6 Best Hose-Powered Foam Gun CHEMICAL GUYS AMAZON Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6 Review Cost : $50

Overall rating : 3.3 out of 5.0 stars

Canister size : 32.0 oz.

Additional parts : One additional spray tip The Chemical Guys TORQ is not a foam cannon, but a foam gun. The difference is that foam cannons are powered by a pressure washer, whereas a foam gun connects to a garden hose. Foam guns do not match the power and foaming ability of foam cannons but are a workable option for those who don’t want to purchase a pressure washer. You can see how the TORQ Foam Blaster 6 performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use (40%) 3.0 Foaming (40%) 3.0 Durability (20%) 4.5 Overall Rating 3.3 We think the Chemical Guys TORQ is a good pick for those who don’t want to purchase a pressure washer. This foam gun produces enough suds to effectively pre-wash your vehicle and only requires a garden hose. However, if you want the thickest foam, you’ll need to use a foam cannon that connects to a pressure washer. Below are the pros and cons of Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6: Pros and Cons Pros Can be used without a pressure washer

Can be used without a pressure washer Durable, long-lasting construction

Durable, long-lasting construction Easy-to-fill, wide-mouthed soap bottle Cons Not as foamy as foam cannons

Not as foamy as foam cannons No spray width control Our Experience Out of the box, the TORQ Foam Blaster 6 stands out for the quality of construction. It uses a metal fitting and thick rubber parts. This foam gun is easy to use and includes two different tips for alternating the spray pattern. While these tips are useful, they aren’t as useful as the more precise control you can get from adjustable sprayers. The canister has a wide opening which allows for easy filling. While you can’t adjust the spray pattern of the TORQ without swapping tips, you can easily adjust the foaming level. This adjustment works well, but the TORQ’s maximum foam thickness is considerably less than other foam cannons. That said, it does produce enough suds to effectively lubricate and pre-wash a vehicle. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 based on more than 10,000 ratings The Chemical Guys TORQ is well-reviewed on Amazon. Customers are excited to find a usable foam gun that doesn’t require a pressure washer. Many claim to have used this foam gun for years with no issues. Some reviewers mentioned that the bottle leaks, but when we dug into the reviews we were only able to find eight such comments. At least one reviewer said that they contacted Chemical Guys about a faulty product and it was quickly replaced. If you order this product and it does leak, it seems Chemical Guys will offer a working replacement. The other common complaint about the Foam Blaster 6 is lack of suds. This was backed up by our testing when compared to true foam cannons, but for casual use, this foam gun offers sufficient suds production.

Foam Cannon Buying Guide

A foam cannon should, at the bare minimum, produce thick suds and not leak. The best foam cannons offer greater and more consistent spray patterns and adjustable spray size and foam thickness.

Compare Foam Cannons

Brand/Model Type Canister Size Additional Parts MJJC Foam Cannon S (V3.0) Connects to pressure washer 34 oz. One additional nozzle, two replacement O-rings Adam’s Polishes Premium Foam Cannon Connects to pressure washer 32 oz. None Tool Daily Foam Cannon Connects to pressure washer 28 oz. Four additional nozzles, nozzle cleaning brush Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6 Connects to hose 32 oz. One additional spray tip

Foam Cannons and Foam Guns

Foam cannons connect to a pressure washer whereas foam guns connect to a garden hose. If you already have a suitable pressure washer (able to produce a minimum of 1,000 pounds per square inch), a foam cannon is the better choice as they produce thicker foam than foam guns.

A quality foam gun can still get the job done and may be desirable if you don’t have access to a pressure washer.

Canister Size

If you are only planning to wash one vehicle at a time, even a small, 20-oz. soap canister should be sufficient. A small amount of car wash soap can produce a lot of suds. If you plan to prewash many vehicles at a time and don’t want to constantly reload your foam cannon, choose an option with a larger soap canister size.

Part Quality

Out of the box, most foam cannons perform similarly. Choosing a foam cannon with high-quality components ensures your foam cannon can be used throughout the years without issue. Look for foam cannons that use thick plastic and rubber parts.

Best Foam Cannons: Bottom Line

Foam Cannons: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions about foam cannons:

Are foam cannons worth the money? A foam cannon is worth the money if you enjoy washing your own vehicle at home. It isn’t necessary to use a foam cannon to wash your car, but it can speed up the process. What is better, foam cannons or foam guns? We think a foam cannon is generally better than a foam gun. Foam cannons produce thick, consistent foam. While a well-made foam gun can be a suitable car detailing tool, we wouldn’t recommend this option if you already have a pressure washer. What is the best PSI for a foam cannon? Generally, you’ll want a pressure washer capable of delivering 2,000 PSI. Some foam cannons may not work as well with a 1,000-PSI pressure washer. I don’t have a pressure washer. What foam cannon should I use? Without a pressure washer, you won’t be able to use a traditional foam cannon. However, you can use a foam gun—a similar tool that connects to a garden hose. Through our testing, we determined that the best foam gun is the Chemical Guys TORQ Foam Blaster 6.

Full Foam Cannon Testing Methodology

To test each foam cannon, we connected it to a hose or a Craftsman Electric Pressure Washer (depending on the type of foam cannon). We filled each cannon with the same type of soap: Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap.

Each foam cannon was then used to apply suds to our test vehicle, a white 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE.

While operating each foam cannon, our research team assessed and scored each cannon for ease of use, foaming ability, and durability. Because we feel that ease of use and foaming ability are more relevant than durability when it comes to a good foam cannon, we weighed these categories more heavily for our overall rating.

Ease of Use (40%)

Our ease of use score represents how simple it is to set up and operate each foam cannon. Most foam cannons we tested were not particularly difficult to use. What differentiates foam cannons when it comes to ease of use is the size and shape of the soap canister and the foam cannon’s ability to adjust the foaminess.

5.0 Stars : The foam cannon has a wide-mouthed soap canister, the foam nozzle allows for precise control, and parts can be cleaned or replaced with ease.

: The foam cannon has a wide-mouthed soap canister, the foam nozzle allows for precise control, and parts can be cleaned or replaced with ease. 4.0 Stars : The foam cannon has a wide-mouthed soap canister and the foam nozzle allows for precise control, though it may not feature easily replaced or cleaned parts.

: The foam cannon has a wide-mouthed soap canister and the foam nozzle allows for precise control, though it may not feature easily replaced or cleaned parts. 3.0 Stars : The soap-filling process is simple and the foam cannon has a nozzle for adjusting the foaminess.

: The soap-filling process is simple and the foam cannon has a nozzle for adjusting the foaminess. 2.0 Stars : Adding soap to the foam cannon is more complex than unscrewing a bottle attachment or the foam cannon does not have an adjustment nozzle.

: Adding soap to the foam cannon is more complex than unscrewing a bottle attachment or the foam cannon does not have an adjustment nozzle. 1.0 Star: The foam cannon cannon is difficult to control or does not work without leaking.

Foaming (40%)

A foam cannon should be able to produce abundant foam. A foam cannon that only makes bubbles isn’t going to be very useful. Most foam cannons allow you to adjust the thickness of the foam, but all have a maximum foaminess that they can achieve.

5.0 Stars : The foam cannon produces extremely thick suds, well beyond what is typical for a foam cannon.

: The foam cannon produces extremely thick suds, well beyond what is typical for a foam cannon. 4.0 Stars : The foam cannon produces moderately thick suds beyond what is average for a foam cannon based on our testing experience.

: The foam cannon produces moderately thick suds beyond what is average for a foam cannon based on our testing experience. 3.0 Stars : The thickness of the foam cannon’s suds is typical for a foam cannon—more foamy than could easily be produced with manual scrubbing.

: The thickness of the foam cannon’s suds is typical for a foam cannon—more foamy than could easily be produced with manual scrubbing. 2.0 Stars : The foam cannon’s suds are lackluster, not much better than could be achieved with manual scrubbing.

: The foam cannon’s suds are lackluster, not much better than could be achieved with manual scrubbing. 1.0 Star: The foam cannon cannon fails to produce foam.

Durability (20%)

Foam cannons will not usually see a ton of wear and tear, so durability isn’t a major concern. That said, some are built more solidly than others.

5.0 Stars : The foam cannon utilizes thick rubber and metal components. It won’t easily break unless you go out of your way to destroy it. It includes replacement parts and additional nozzles.

: The foam cannon utilizes thick rubber and metal components. It won’t easily break unless you go out of your way to destroy it. It includes replacement parts and additional nozzles. 4.0 Stars : The foam cannon is built stronger than average, including thick plastic parts. It may also come with replacement parts and additional nozzles.

: The foam cannon is built stronger than average, including thick plastic parts. It may also come with replacement parts and additional nozzles. 3.0 Stars : The foam cannon’s construction is average—thin plastic components and o-rings. It does not include any additional or replacement parts.

: The foam cannon’s construction is average—thin plastic components and o-rings. It does not include any additional or replacement parts. 2.0 Stars : The foam cannon is poorly constructed and unlikely to last beyond several uses.

: The foam cannon is poorly constructed and unlikely to last beyond several uses. 1.0 Star: The foam cannon is liable to break or malfunction immediately upon first use. It may be missing parts or components.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.

