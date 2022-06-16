While vehicles come pre-equipped with car floor mats, they may not be the best option for keeping your vehicle’s floor clean. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) includes floor mats for your new car that may be more for decoration than for weather protection.
In this article, we recommend the best car floor mats for cars based on our testing and review of heavy-duty rubber floor mats and custom-fit floor liners designed for specific vehicles. We also tested universal floor mats, or universal-fit mats, in our search to find high-quality floor mats that are the perfect fit for your vehicle.
6 Best Floor Mats For Cars
- Best Overall: Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats
- Best Coverage: VIWIK TPE Floor Mats
- Best Design: Caterpillar CAT CAMT-9013
- Long-Lasting Protection: WeatherTech Universal Trim to Fit
- Best Value: OxGord Car Floor Mats
- Also Consider: Armor All 78840ZN All Season Floor Mat
#1 Best Overall: Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats
The Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats are our top choice due to their fit inside our test vehicle, water retention, and lack of movement. This car floor mat fit easily into place and covered the entirety of the vehicle’s floor.
Despite being one of the two car floor mats we tested that didn’t feature anti-slip nibs, the Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats had absolutely no movement whatsoever when in use. Regardless of our tester’s feet positioning or whether they dragged their feet, this car floor mat wouldn’t move an inch.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Molded design to fit the vehicle
- High edge rims
- Custom-fit to the specific test vehicle make and model
Our Experience
The Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats are easy to install and had a great fit in our test vehicle. The high-edge rims retain any water dragged into the car, and the molded custom-fit design collects any dust or debris from the bottom of your shoes. The only drawback to this product is that it’s notably more expensive than the other car floor mats that we tested.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Sizing
|5
|Durability
|5
|Movement
|5
|Water Retention
|5
|Odor
|5
- Sizing: Custom-fit and perfectly molded for the interior of our test vehicle, the Smartliner floor mats could not have been sized any better. Every square inch of the car’s carpet was covered, including the side walls of the vehicle.
- Durability: While we didn’t test the Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats over an extended period of time, we did note the material it was made out of and its flexibility to determine the floor mats durability. The low-density polyethylene material makes for a long-lasting and durable floor mat.
- Movement: With its molded design, the Smartliner Custom Fit Floor Mats did not move at all throughout the testing process.
- Water Retention: The water retention of the Smartliner was head and shoulders above the rest of the car floor mats we tested.
- Odor: While researching the best car floor mats, our team found that the overwhelming majority of these products had a strong rubber-like odor that could linger in your car’s interior for weeks. This was not the case with the Smartliner floor mats – there was absolutely no odor and no smell of rubber.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 150 ratings
Many find these car mats fit perfectly and are pleased with their durability.
“I have a sandy [driveway and] it is tracked into the floors of my cars. I got the full set, even the trunk. They fit like a glove and the price was a lot less than Weathertech. I will buy them again for future cars.”
– Rebecca M. via Amazon
There are a few customers that note there are no spikes on the reverse side of this car mat. That means it can slide around some.
#2 Best Coverage: VIWIK TPE Floor Mats
The VIWIK TPE Floor Mats come in a close second for our favorite floor mats. These thick, durable floor mats offer excellent coverage and water retention. They are sized to fit and were a near-perfect match for our test vehicle (a 2018 Ford Fusion).
These floor mats offer a significant upgrade from the factory floor mats and stand out because of the full back seat coverage they offer. VIWIK floor mats are a good pick if you anticipate lots of backseat spills.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Custom fit
- Extended edge
- Made with eco-friendly TPE material
Our Experience
The VIWIK floor mats proved easy to install and fit almost perfectly. The driver side mat seems a bit large and does impact (very slightly) the feel of the pedals. However, these mats did not hinder our ability to use the pedals. It’s just thatthe large size of these mats position your feet a little further from the pedals than the factory mats, which takes a little acclimation.
|Overall
|4.9 out of 5.0
|Sizing
|4.5
|Durability
|5
|Movement
|5
|Water Retention
|5
|Odor
|5
- Sizing: These floor mats fit well in the front and back. The only sizing issue is that the driver’s side mat is a little large. This does not present a huge issue, but slightly changes the feel of driving the vehicle compared to the factory mats.
- Durability: These mats are all-weather and resistant to all manner of spills, dirt, and debris.
- Movement: Due to the large size and grip design, VIWIK mats do not slip at all once installed. Even when wet, these floor mats remain firmly where they belong.
- Water Retention: The VIWIK mats use a cupped design which improves water retention. In the back seat, VIWIK mats cover most of the floor so that there is no space for water to leak.
- Odor: The TPE material used to construct these VIWIK mats is odorless. Even when brand new, these mats don’t stink.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
While the VIWIK floor mats have a high price tag, most reviewers feel the cost is worth it. Many claim these mats fit like a glove and are impressed by the durability and large coverage area. The VIWIK mats are also praised for being easy to install.
As we did, some reviewers comment that the driver’s side floor mat is not completely flush with the floor.
#3 Best Design: Caterpillar CAT CAMT-9013
The design of the Caterpillar CAT CAMT-9013 car floor mat separates it from the competition. Although not custom fit to our test vehicle, the floor mats covered nearly all of the vehicle’s carpet. The CAT CAMT-9013 floor mats are perfect for a pickup truck or off-road vehicle, such as a Toyota Tacoma or an ATV, that sees tons of dirt, debris, and slush dragged into the vehicle’s interior.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Trim-to-fit design
- High retention walls
- Rugged ridges
Our Experience
Our team was impressed with the design of this three-piece set. Both the front mats and the backseat mats provided coverage over the test vehicle’s carpet floor mats. Additionally, the backseat car floor mats were the best-fitting and offered the most water retention compared to the other backseat car floor mats that we tested.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Sizing
|4
|Durability
|4
|Movement
|4
|Water Retention
|4
|Odor
|4
- Sizing: The trim-to-fit design of these floor mats meant that after a few adjustments, the mats were a near-perfect fit in our test vehicle. These weather mats were one of our top picks in the automotive industry due to how well they fit and the high-edge retention walls.
- Durability: The specially designed weather rubber is stain-resistant and can handle just about any type of mess that you drag into your car.
- Movement: Whether our product tester shuffled his feet or purposely attempted to dig his feet into the heel pad to move the floor mats, he could not manage to make these floor mats shift or move at all.
- Water Retention: Due to its rugged ridges and high walls, the CAT CAMT-9013 car floor mats held water exceptionally well. Though not as good as the Smartliner car floor mats we tested, these mats were head and shoulders above others when it came to water retention.
- Odor: Featuring high-quality polymers, there was little to no smell from these non-toxic, BPA-free car floor mats. The product description explains that regardless of the heat and if all doors are closed, these mats have no odor and it is safe to sit in the vehicle. Through our testing, we found this to be true.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,900 ratings
The majority of reviewers like this car mat because it works and is inexpensive. This car floor mat protects upholstery and is easy to clean.
“It’s nearly a perfect fit for a 2004 F-150 for the fronts with no trimming needed, full coverage with nice deep wells to hold the snow melt. Haven’t put the back strip in yet but don’t anticipate any issues. Looks great & they have no ‘funky odor’ [like] some new floor mats can have.”
– Buffalo Blue via Amazon
Some do feel that these mats are thin and won’t hold up indefinitely.
#4 Long-Lasting Protection: WeatherTech Universal Trim To Fit
The WeatherTech Universal Trim To Fit Floor Mat was one of our review team’s favorite mats to use and test. These car floor mats prove that you don’t need a complicated design for a car floor mat.
The water retention of the car floor mats is impressive, especially taking into account the fact that there aren’t high retention walls on the mats. Although there are driver-side and passenger-side-specific mats, we weren’t blown away by the fit in the test vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $65
- Trim-to-fit design
- Patented MatGrip to prevent movement/slipping
- Anti-skid ridges on the underside of the mat
Our Experience
Our testing team was pleasantly surprised at the versatility of these car floor mats. Without being too bulky or needing high retention walls, these best-selling car floor mats do a great job of keeping dirt, debris, and messes within the confines of the floor mat itself.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Sizing
|3
|Durability
|4
|Movement
|5
|Water Retention
|3
|Odor
|4
- Sizing: The trim-to-fit design of the floor mats meant that after making some adjustments, these floor mats fit well in our test vehicle. Though we hoped for a more closely fitting floor mat due to the specific side of the car design of each front mat, these mats fit relatively well.
- Durability: Built from thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), we didn’t need to test these mats over an extended period of time to know they’ll last. These mats are up to ISO 9001 and FMVSS302 standards, meaning you can trust that they will last for a long time.
- Movement: With its patented MatGrip retention device, there was absolutely no movement from these car floor mats. Molded-in nibs attached to the bottom of the mats provide further peace of mind that they won’t move or slip under your pedals.
- Water Retention: Our team was pleasantly surprised at the water retention of the WeatherTech car floor mats. However, other mats performed slightly better in this category.
- Odor: These car floor mats are made out of a virtually odorless latex material. Through unboxing and testing, we found this to be true. There was little to no odor of rubber.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 2,500 ratings
Most point out how easy it is to clean Weathertech floor mats. The rubber is very thick and effectively keeps water off your carpet.
“I am very happy with these mats. After reading so many reviews (most good, some bad) I decided to take a chance and just order them. I’m glad I did. They do not look cheap, they fit the area, they’re heavy and rugged, and I didn’t pay $130 …”
– Reviewer via Amazon
#5 Best Value: OxGord Car Floor Mats
The OxGord Car Floor Mat is a great option if you’re looking for a car floor mat that won’t break the bank. These were the cheapest car floor mats that we tested, though the price doesn’t reflect the quality of the mats. The product is simple, yet effective.
The OxGord mats come in several color options, including ridge-black, beige, and gray.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Waterproof and stain-resistant
- Rubberized nibs on the bottom of the mat to prevent movement
- Made from advanced formula rubber
Our Experience
Our product testing team was surprised at the durability of the OxGord car floor mats, though we were hoping for a better fit inside our test vehicle. Though the mats don’t feature high retention walls or anti-slip technology, they work well at keeping your car’s carpet clean and stay in place.
|Overall Rating
|3.6 out of 5
|Sizing
|3
|Durability
|4
|Movement
|4
|Water Retention
|3
|Odor
|4
- Sizing: Featuring a trim-to-fit design, these car floor mats weren’t as wide as we were hoping. Though trimming down the mats with a pair of kitchen scissors made them fit our test vehicle better, especially on the driver’s side, they left a little too much of the car’s carpet uncovered for our liking.
- Durability: Made from an advanced formula rubber, these mats should last a long time. The high-quality rubber mats are relatively lightweight, but our team believes they’ll stand the test of time.
- Movement: Although the bottom of the floor mats features relatively understated anti-slip technology, our team could barely get the mats to shift under our feet. The OxGord car floor mats prove that you don’t need fancy designs to keep your floor mats in one place.
- Water Retention: Though these car floor mats will be easy to clean, they won’t be great at keeping slush, snow, or water off of your vehicle’s carpet. The low height of the exterior retention walls mean dirt and water can slosh out of the mat itself and onto the car’s carpet.
- Odor: The product description details state that you will likely need to air these mats out before installing. This is due to the fact that the OxGord Car Floor Mats come fresh from the factory, and smell like it. The reason this floor mat didn’t score lower on our odor criteria was because of the notice in the product description.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 5,800 ratings
Large grooves make this mat easy to clean. Several reviewers mention that these floor mats seem especially durable for the price.
“I bought these mats for my 2011 Ford Edge. They fit great right outta the box. I love them. I took the advice of other reviews and aired them out for a couple days. That eliminates the chemical smell. Definitely worth the price!”
– Mr. Marty via Amazon
Like us, a few people say the OxGord floor mats don’t perfectly fit their vehicle.
#6 Also Consider: Armor All 78840ZN All Season Floor Mat
The Armor All 78840ZN All Season Floor Mat is the only sub-zero weather-specific floor mat that we tested. These car floor mats are designed to withstand temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit without the mats curling, cracking, or hardening.
The car floor mats feature patent-pending anti-slip technology in the form of the Carpet Claw, which secures the mats in place and prevents them from moving. Additionally, the floor mats are manufactured by an industry leader in car care for the past 50 years.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Designed to withstand sub-zero weather conditions
- Patent-pending Carpet Claw to prevent movement
Our Experience
Through rigorous testing, we found the Armor All 78840ZN All Season Floor Mat to be a great option for floor protection.
|Overall Rating
|3.4 out of 5
|Sizing
|3
|Durability
|4
|Movement
|3
|Water Retention
|4
|Odor
|3
- Sizing: The trim-to-fit design of these floor mats meant that there were adjustments needed for the mats to fit. After cutting and trimming, the mats worked well in our test vehicle.
- Durability: Made from heavy-duty rubber, these car floor mats are built to withstand sub-zero temperatures without losing their original form. They are built to last.
- Movement: There was little to no movement of these car floor mats when kicked or when feet were shuffled.
- Water Retention: Though the retention walls were of average height, these car floor mats performed well in our water retention test. Our team credits the slats in the design of this car floor mat with retaining water.
- Odor: Though other car floor mats came with notices in the product description about the potential odor of the mat, these did not. Upon unboxing this product, our testing team was met with a strong odor of burnt rubber and chemicals. However, following testing, these car floor mats no longer smelled at all. We recommend letting the mats air out before installing them in your vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 20,000 ratings
Reviewers appreciate the value of the Amor All floor mats. They are durable and thick, refusing to curl or crack in even the most extreme temperatures.
“I traded from fabric [floor mats] to these ones and will never go back. These mats are made for mud, dirt, spills, and so much more! They say you have to cut them to fit but I drive a 2015 Nissian Altima and all four fit perfectly! I did like that since they are very heavy-duty …”
– Ruben0329 via Amazon
Some think the backseat mats are a little small, especially in larger vehicles like SUVs.
Car Floor Mats Buyers Guide
The best car floor mat depends on your needs. Are you looking for a floor mat to decorate the interior of your vehicle? Do you want a mat that’s going to protect your car’s carpet and is easy to clean? Consider the following before making your purchase.
- Sizing: Sizing is arguably the most important factor to consider when shopping for a car floor mat. Regardless of if you’re looking at standard universal fit or custom fit floor mats, a car floor mat should cover as much of the car’s carpet area as possible while not impeding the pedals in your vehicle.
- Durability: Most car floor mats are built to last, however, this is not always the case. Taking into account the durability of a car floor mat is a must for any driver looking for a floor mat that is built to handle adverse weather conditions.
- Movement: Movement is the biggest safety-related factor in play for a car floor mat. A car floor mat that slides around under your feet and interferes with the pedals on the driver’s side poses a risk to not only yourself but other drivers on the road.
- Water Retention: Water retention is a factor that should be seriously considered if you’re looking for a car floor mat to protect your vehicle’s carpet. The water retention of a car floor mat sheds light on how much dirt/debris a floor mat can keep off the car’s carpet.
- Odor: According to Amazon reviews, the vast majority of car floor mats have a burnt rubber smell that can leave your car smelling bad for weeks. Knowing whether or not a car floor mat’s smell is manageable is something you should consider.
Where You Live And What You Do
The type of debris in your car depends on the driver’s lifestyle. People that live in rural areas, work in construction, or go hiking often are more likely to track mud and dirt in their vehicles. That would make rubber floor mats a better candidate for their vehicle.
Best Car Floor Liners
You may have noticed that a car floor liner occupies the top spot in our review of the best car floor mats. That’s because even the best car floor mats can’t offer the same level of protection as a high-quality car floor liner. Although we didn’t physically test the floor liners listed below, they all boast exceptionally high customer ratings. If you’re willing to spend a little extra and get a floor liner rather than a floor mat for your car, then check out our recommendations below.
Husky Liners WeatherBeater Series
The Husky Liners WeatherBeater Series is perfectly formed to your car’s specific make and model. Made from thermoplastic olefin (TPO), this floor liner offers consistent protection against the elements. It should be noted that this floor liner is “guaranteed for life,” which means if you ever have any problem, Husky Liners will replace your floor mats.
WeatherTech Custom Fit Floor Liner
Laser-measured for a precise fit, WeatherTech Custom Fit Floor Liner is every bit as custom as it claims to be. A high outer lip keeps spills contained within the floor liner for quick and easy cleanup. Retention devices ensure this floor liner doesn’t slip or slide while you’re operating your vehicle, making it a safe option to consider.
Kust Floor Liner
The Kust Floor Liner implements 3D precision digital laser scanning to protect your car’s floor space. A high-edging design ensures these floor liners catch all dirt, debris, and moisture to keep your car’s carpet clean. It should be noted that these floor liners are both odorless and non-toxic.
3W Floor Mats
Made from TPE, the 3W Floor Mats are incredibly resilient and durable. These anti-slip floor mats are both waterproof and stain-resistant. It should also be noted that these floor mats are odorless, and won’t produce a foul smell even in high temperatures.
Kiwi Master Floor Mats And Cargo Liner
The Kiwi Master Floor Mats and Cargo Liner utilizes digitized computer modeling of your vehicle for the perfect fit inside your car. TPE construction means these floor mats are built to last and can withstand anything you throw at them. Anti-shift nibs on the back of this floor mat keep these mats secured in place. Additionally, these floor mats come with a lifetime warranty.
Our Review Standards
The floor mats in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our product testing team then ordered the floor mats that best met these criteria.
Car Floor Mats Testing Process
To determine the best car floor mat, we thoroughly researched and rigorously tested each product with consideration for what most people would be looking for out of a car floor mat. We unboxed, trimmed down the mats (if necessary), fitted each mat in our test vehicle, and finally tested the water retention of each mat.
Below are a few more factors we considered when testing car floor mats.
Backseat Fit
Not every driver is worried about the coverage of the driver’s side floor mat, but rather the backseat. With kids and sporting equipment commonly thrown in the backseat, we tested not only the front mats, but also the backseat mats in determining our rating for our sizing criteria.
Pictured below are each company’s backseat mats so you can decide for yourself whether they will offer as much coverage as you need.
Smartliner Custom Fit Car Floor Mats
VIWIK TPE Floor Mats
Caterpillar CAT CAMT-9013
WeatherTech Universal Trim To Fit Floor Mats
OxGord Car Floor Mats
Armor All 78840ZN All Season Floor Mat
Adverse Weather
Some drivers choose a car floor mat based on visual appeal, but most are looking for a mat that can handle inclement weather.
We bent, folded, and manipulated each mat to test its durability. We also tested each mat for its water retention abilities by seeing how much water each mat could hold without the water spilling off the mat. Our water retention test is meant to mimic dirt, grime, and slush that’s dragged into the vehicle cabin and test how well each mat handles adverse conditions.
Price
Prior to testing and review, we researched the leading brands of car floor mats. The mats we selected had prices ranging from around $20 to $140.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Best Car Floor Mats: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.