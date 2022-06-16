The floor mats in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our product testing team then ordered the floor mats that best met these criteria.

Car Floor Mats Testing Process

To determine the best car floor mat, we thoroughly researched and rigorously tested each product with consideration for what most people would be looking for out of a car floor mat. We unboxed, trimmed down the mats (if necessary), fitted each mat in our test vehicle, and finally tested the water retention of each mat.

Below are a few more factors we considered when testing car floor mats.

Backseat Fit

Not every driver is worried about the coverage of the driver’s side floor mat, but rather the backseat. With kids and sporting equipment commonly thrown in the backseat, we tested not only the front mats, but also the backseat mats in determining our rating for our sizing criteria.

Pictured below are each company’s backseat mats so you can decide for yourself whether they will offer as much coverage as you need.

Adverse Weather

Some drivers choose a car floor mat based on visual appeal, but most are looking for a mat that can handle inclement weather.

We bent, folded, and manipulated each mat to test its durability. We also tested each mat for its water retention abilities by seeing how much water each mat could hold without the water spilling off the mat. Our water retention test is meant to mimic dirt, grime, and slush that’s dragged into the vehicle cabin and test how well each mat handles adverse conditions.

Price

Prior to testing and review, we researched the leading brands of car floor mats. The mats we selected had prices ranging from around $20 to $140.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.