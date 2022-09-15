When looking for the best fifth wheel hitch, there are a few key factors that will determine which one is right for your particular vehicle. The length of your truck bed, the weight of your trailer, and your truck’s towing and cargo capacities will all help determine what type of fifth wheel hitch you need.

Capacity

Before you think about installing a fifth wheel hitch, be sure that your truck is able to tow your trailer. Towing capacity is the maximum weight your vehicle can pull. In some cases, your truck may have a different capacity depending on whether you plan to use a fifth wheel hitch or a gooseneck hitch (a gooseneck hitch can increase towing capacity).

Any trailer hitch will have a maximum load capacity indicating the most weight it is rated to pull. If you’re planning to buy a fifth wheel hitch to tow a travel trailer, make sure you get one that’s rated to tow its full weight.

You may also need to concern yourself with your truck’s cargo capacity. Cargo capacity is an indication of how much weight can be loaded into the cab and trunk. Fifth wheel hitches are installed in the trunk and are often very heavy.

Mounting System

There are several ways to mount a fifth wheel hitch into your trunk. The most common two methods are puck mounting and rail mounting. In either case, installing a fifth wheel hitch can be a hassle. Check out this move.org guide for installing different kinds of trailer hitches.

Many trucks come off the assembly line with a puck mounting system. This consists of a set of pre-drilled holes in the truck bed, ready to accommodate a fifth wheel hitch. The size and spacing of these holes differ between brands and so you must purchase a compatible fifth wheel hitch.

If your truck doesn’t come with a puck mounting system, or you prefer not to use it, another way to install a fifth wheel hitch is by using a rail mounting system. Metal railing is attached to the truck bed, and the fifth wheel hitch is connected to these rails. There are permanent and removable rail mounting options.

Sliding Hitches

The length of your truck bed will also determine the best fifth wheel hitch for your vehicle. If your car’s truck bed is short, your trailer might scrape or damage your cab on tight turns. If this is a concern, you may want to consider a sliding hitch. Sliding hitches can slide forward and backward as needed to increase clearance.