Exhaust systems are designed to improve engine performance and fuel consumption, control noise, and direct gasses and exhaust emissions away from the passengers of your vehicle. The best exhaust systems will be high-quality without sacrificing useability.
Exhaust systems should have great durability and corrosion resistance to prevent you from having to buy a new exhaust frequently. Our team has researched and reviewed some of the top-selling and highest-rated aftermarket exhaust systems so you can buy with confidence.
5 Best Exhaust Systems
- Best Overall: Borla ATAK Exhaust System
- Best Cat-Back System: Borla ATAK Cat-Back Exhaust System
- High-Quality Exhaust Sound: Flowmaster American Thunder Exhaust System
- Easy Installation: Flowmaster Outlaw Exhaust System
- High Performance: MagnaFlow Axle-Back Performance Exhaust System
#1 Best Overall: Borla ATAK Exhaust System
The Borla ATAK Exhaust System is not only designed for a great sound delivered by its aggressive mufflers but it’s also built to ensure the best exhaust flow to keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently. The MagnaFlow improves both horsepower and torque thanks to the mandrel bent tubing that works to increase exhaust flow.
You can choose from either polished or black-chromed tips for added personalization. The Borla exhaust system is made to be an easy and quick installation. You can simply attach the exhaust system to your vehicle with only hand tools from the comfort of your garage.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Quality
|5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $765 – $3,000
- T-304 stainless steel
- ATAK mufflers
- Mandrel bent tubing
- Dyno tested
- 1,000,000.0-mile warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 45 ratings
While there are only a handful of reviews for the Borla ATAK, the majority of customers are overwhelmingly positive about their purchase. Not only do many reviewers mention liking the sleek appearance, but many emphasize the nice growling noise the muffler makes. The majority of reviewers also share that this exhaust system is easy to install and a high-quality purchase, making it more than worth the investment.
#2 Best Cat-Back System: Borla ATAK Cat-Back Exhaust System
The Borla ATAK Cat-Back is a high-quality exhaust system designed to increase airflow and enhance engine performance. It has a dual-pipe system, meaning there are two exhaust ports with one installed on either side of the rear bumper of your vehicle.
This cat-back system includes a muffler, exhaust tips, a resonator, a catalytic converter, and an exhaust manifold. The system makes your vehicle work harder without damaging the engine while increasing horsepower and turbo.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $1,155
- T-304 stainless steel
- Round rolled angle-cut tips
- Muffler and resonator
- Exhaust tips
- Exhaust manifold
- Catalytic converter
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 75 ratings
With only a handful of Amazon reviews, customers are overwhelmingly pleased with their purchase of the Borla exhaust system. Not only do buyers share how great the muffler exhaust sounds are, but many emphasize how easy this exhaust system was installed. The majority of reviewers were able to install the product in only a few minutes.
#3 High-Quality Exhaust Sound: Flowmaster American Thunder Exhaust System
The Flowmaster American Thunder Exhaust System is a high-quality exhaust that provides pleasant exhaust notes and high flow while driving to keep your engine in top condition. Designed with your choice of either aluminized or stainless steel construction, you can choose the best material and value for your vehicle’s exhaust.
This exhaust system is also Dyno-tested and approved. A dyno test (short for dynamometer) is a device that measures the force, torque, or power in your vehicle. Exhaust systems enhance power and engine performance. An added bonus to the Flowmaster system is the mandrel bent tubing for maximum flow, increasing engine performance at an even greater rate.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $150 – $1,440
- Dyno-tested
- Mandrel bent tubing
- Aluminized or stainless steel construction
- Three-year warranty on aluminized steel
- Limited lifetime warranty on stainless steel
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 90 ratings
The majority of customers are very pleased with their purchase of the Flowmaster American Thunder Exhaust System. Many buyers especially emphasize the nice sound from the flow muffler, without being overly aggressive.
#4 Easy Installation: Flowmaster Outlaw Exhaust System
The Flowmaster Outlaw Exhaust System is the most aggressive sound system created by Flowmaster. The mufflers have a free-flowing design eliminating back pressure while increasing horsepower, torque, and gas mileage. This is the ideal exhaust system for fuel economy.
The Flowmaster Outlaw is designed with stainless steel, a common construction for most exhaust kits. This system promotes better airflow while emitting exhaust gasses using the mandrel bends that are implemented in the design.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Quality
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $135 – $2,485
- Stainless steel construction
- Mandrel bent tubing
- Dyno-tested
- Bolt-on installation
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 40 ratings
While there are only a handful of reviews for the Flowmaster exhaust systems, customers give rave reviews. The rear exit exhaust was not only easy to install according to buyers, but it also had a great visual appearance and durability that was unlike other mufflers and exhausts many reviewers had used in the past.
#5 High Performance: MagnaFlow Axle-Back Performance Exhaust System
The ManaFlow Axle-Back Performance Exhaust System is a high-quality tailpipe and dual-exhaust system to increase airflow and keep your engine running smoothly. With two exhaust pipes, the airflow through this system will keep your engine working well.
From muscle cars to Silverados or Toyota trucks, the MagnaFlow exhaust system is broadly compatible and has wider exhaust tips than many other axle-back exhaust systems on the market. With a 4.0-inch pipe diameter, the performance exhaust system is made for efficiency.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Quality
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $700
- Black coated stainless steel construction
- Limited lifetime construction warranty
- Mandrel bent tubing configuration
- Bolt-on installation
- 50-state legal
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 450 ratings
The MagnaFlow exhaust system receives overall positive reviews from buyers. Many reviewers share how good of a value this product is. Exhaust systems are not a small cost, but the majority of buyers emphasize the MagnaFlow being more than worth their purchase. Some buyers also share increased gas mileage after installing this system.
Exhaust System Buyers Guide
Exhaust systems enhance engine performance and increase airflow while preventing gas emissions from getting in the way while driving. Exhaust systems include mufflers designed to enhance exhaust sounds and keep both your gas mileage and fuel consumption under control.
Best Exhaust System: Bottom Line
The best exhaust systems make driving powerful and efficient for fuel economy. Exhaust systems are not a small purchase, so there are a few factors that should be considered before making your next auto purchase. From an easy installation to durability and compatibility of the product, these are just a few things to take into account when looking for your new exhaust system.
Ease Of Installation
An exhaust system goes underneath a vehicle and faces out toward the rear bumper. While you may need a car jack to lift your vehicle if it is lower to the ground, it is important that you choose an exhaust system that is easy to install. This will save you the labor and time of trying to install your newest exhaust system in what can take only minutes.
Durability
You want a product that will withstand emissions and gasses that will exit your vehicle and exhaust, while also decreasing fuel consumption and enhancing engine performance. Stainless steel is an ideal choice and is what most exhaust systems are configured with.
Compatibility
Some exhaust systems are designed specifically for muscle cars, trucks, or even vans and SUVs. All of these vehicles can have different layouts when it comes to installing your exhaust system. Each product has compatibility sections to identify if one exhaust system is a better fit, making the decision easier for you.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best exhaust systems in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.