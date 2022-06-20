Over time, your engine gets dirty from exposure to both outside elements and grime that it produces itself. If left unchecked, oil, dirt, and grease buildup can seep back into your engine, negatively affecting its performance. The best engine degreasers are tough on contaminants and easy to apply – plus they won’t break the bank.
After extensive research, our product review team has rounded up the five best engine degreasers on the market. Each of our top picks has its pros and cons, but the best option for you depends on your needs and budget.
5 Best Engine Degreasers
- Best Overall: Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser
- Runner-Up: Meguiar’s D10801 Super Degreaser
- Best No-Scrubbing Option: Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner
- Best Multi-Use: Purple Power Industrial Strength Cleaner/Degreaser
- Best Sustainable Option: Stanley Home Products Degreaser Concentrate
#1 Best Overall: Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser
Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser can be bought in a 16.0-ounce spray bottle. If you need a multi-purpose cleaner that works on more than engines, the Orange Degreaser has a dilution ratio of 20-to-1 with water for safe application on rims, machinery, undercarriages, and even garage floors. And at its low price, the Orange Degreaser makes for a high-quality, yet inexpensive, cleaner.
Applying the Orange Degreaser takes very little effort thanks to its special formulation, resulting in a thinner texture. Its concentrated formula with powerful citrus extracts cuts through stains and is great for restoring chrome and titanium.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Professional-strength formula
- Safe on engines, machinery, tools, tires, rims, and undercarriages
- Can be diluted for desired cleaning purposes
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on 5,500 ratings
Many positive reviews comment on the Orange Degreaser’s spectacular shine on engine bays. There are also some reviews that claim it works well for restoring engines on older vehicles that have aged from wear and tear. One review even claims the Orange Degreaser worked well on their kitchen oven for breaking up old grease stains. A few negative reviews, however, complain the Orange Degreaser ate away at their vehicle’s paint job after accidentally splashing it.
What Is It Good For?
For cleaning power that’s heavy on more than just your engine stains, check out the Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser. While it may require dilution for multi-surface use, it’s an all-around cleaner that performs well at an exceptional price.
#2 Runner-Up: Meguiar’s D10801 Super Degreaser
Well-known for its car cleaning and detailing products, Meguiar’s D10801 Super Degreaser lives up to its name. Its heavy-duty cleaner is fast-acting on tough stains and grime. Plus it leaves not only a clean engine but a pleasant herbal fragrance. Although it requires a spray bottle or gun to be purchased separately for application, the Super Degreaser can be easily wiped for a quick cleanup.
A fey feature worth noting about the Super Degreaser is it doesn’t leave residue after cleaning. It requires dilution for effective cleaning, so minor preparation is required before use.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Residue-free finish
- Fast-acting formula
- Pleasant herbal fragrance
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on 1,100 ratings
An overwhelming majority of positive reviews instruct using a four-to-one ratio for the best results with the Super Degreaser. Some of these same reviews claim the Super Degreaser works well around the house for cleaning kitchens and even leather surfaces. Negative reviews mostly focus on the Super Degreaser’s packaging, stating that their gallon jugs were leaking when they arrived by mail.
What Is It Good For?
For easy engine cleaning that takes little hassle, try out Meguiar’s D10801 Super Degreaser. It takes little elbow grease to loosen up ground-in dirt, plus its gallon size guarantees more than one clean per purchase.
#3 Best No Scrubbing Option: Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner
Unlike other engine degreasers, Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner is safe on plastics, under-hood rubber, and even paint. Its non-corrosive formula produces a deep clean without requiring extra effort thanks to Gunk’s state-of-the-art foam texture. It’s especially strong on tough grease and oil stains that have been left untreated.
The Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner comes in an aerosol can and must be sprayed on for 10 to 15 minutes before it can be hosed off with water. While other degreasing products can act as multi-surface cleaners, the Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner can only be used on engine parts.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- No scrubbing required
- Safe on engine components
- Safely removes dirt, grime, oil, and grease
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Customers who have had success with the Gunk cleaner say it has worked on more than just their car’s engines. Motorcycle, ATV, and boat engines are some of the other vehicles that satisfied reviewers say have a better shine thanks to the Gunk. There are a number of reviews that also compliment the Gunk cleaner’s easy rinse process.
What Is It Good For?
We believe there’s no better foam degreaser on the market right now than Gunk Foamy Engine Cleaner. While it’s limited to only engines, it’s easy-to-use design is great for beginners and those who want a basic cleaning.
#4 Best Multi-Use: Purple Power Industrial Strength Cleaner/Degreaser
Engine degreasers are typically limited to automotive-related tasks in their usage, but Purple Power makes a strong case for versatility around the house. Its non-abrasive, non-flammable formula is safe on home, marine, farm, and shop surfaces and can penetrate even the toughest grease stains on your car’s engine.
Unlike other engine cleaners, Purple Power is safe to use on vehicle interiors such as upholstery and dashboards. It is highly concentrated, though, and needs to be diluted to be applied on sensitive surfaces.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Biodegradable formula
- Phosphate-free
- Non-abrasive
- Non-flammable
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on 1,000 ratings
Positive reviews focus on how the Purple Power works on both car’s engines and other surfaces across homes. Some say the Purple Power excels at cleaning rubber, while other reviewers found it acted as a great oil eater on worn-in kitchen stains. One customer even claims to have used Purple Power to successfully eliminate gunk leaking from electronics in their home.
Negative reviews mostly center on the Purple Power’s spray bottle, noting that the spray handle leaks after multiple uses.
What Is It Good For?
For an all-purpose cleaning product that tackles everything above and below the hood, try out Purple Power Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser. It’s a heavy-duty degreaser that doubles as a household cleaner and can tackle nearly everything in between.
#5 Best Sustainable Option: Stanley Home Products Degreaser
Rated as “Climate Pledge Friendly” on Amazon, Stanley Home Products Degreaser Concentrate is the most environmentally friendly choice of the best engine degreasers in this article. Its double-concentrated formula reduces run-off and delivers a super-clean finish that will protect your engine.
A gallon of Degreaser Concentrate is enough to create 64.0 gallons of solution when combined with water, making it suitable for many cleaning jobs. And because of this, the Degreaser Concentrate is approximately four times as cost effective as other cleaners made with similar materials, which is easier on your budget.
Our Rating: 4.6 out of 5
Key Features
- Double-strength formula
- Environmentally friendly
- Compact by Design-certified
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,300 ratings
Customers appreciate how long a single bottle of Degreaser Concentrate lasts thanks to its low cleaner-to-water ratio. It’s also loved for its usefulness around the kitchen as a household degreaser. One consistent negative review we found was that this degreaser requires extra effort to scrub out ground-in dirt and grime.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend the Stanley Home Products Degreaser Concentrate for environmental enthusiasts and anyone who wants a streak-free shine. Although it may take a little extra effort to scrub in, the long-lasting protection can be worth it for your engine’s health.
Best Engine Degreasers Buyers Guide
Read on to learn more about the essential functions and features of engine degreasers and the benefits they can have on your vehicle.
What Does Engine Degreaser Do?
Engine degreaser is used to remove oil, dirt, and grease from engines. It is an essential part of engine maintenance to keep it clean and running smoothly.
Contaminants that build up over time can negatively affect engine performance when left untreated. Engine degreasers must be sprayed on via a spray bottle or foam gun before being applied more thoroughly with a microfiber towel or applicator pad.
Types Of Degreasers
When it comes to spray-on coatings for gunk removal, there are two main types of engine degreasers: water-based and petroleum-based. Both contain chemicals that make them effective cleaner-degreasers, but the important parts are potency and price.
- Water-based: These don’t have quite the cutting power of petroleum-based cleaners, which makes them great options for work outside the auto shop. Water-based options also tend to be more expensive.
- Petroleum-based: Although generally the cheaper option, these have more heavy-duty cleaning power and require a careful hand since they may damage vehicle paint or wheels.
Our Review Standards
To select the five engine degreasers in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Engine Degreasers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.