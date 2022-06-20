Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser can be bought in a 16.0-ounce spray bottle. If you need a multi-purpose cleaner that works on more than engines, the Orange Degreaser has a dilution ratio of 20-to-1 with water for safe application on rims, machinery, undercarriages, and even garage floors. And at its low price, the Orange Degreaser makes for a high-quality, yet inexpensive, cleaner.

Applying the Orange Degreaser takes very little effort thanks to its special formulation, resulting in a thinner texture. Its concentrated formula with powerful citrus extracts cuts through stains and is great for restoring chrome and titanium.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Professional-strength formula

Safe on engines, machinery, tools, tires, rims, and undercarriages

Can be diluted for desired cleaning purposes

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on 5,500 ratings

Many positive reviews comment on the Orange Degreaser’s spectacular shine on engine bays. There are also some reviews that claim it works well for restoring engines on older vehicles that have aged from wear and tear. One review even claims the Orange Degreaser worked well on their kitchen oven for breaking up old grease stains. A few negative reviews, however, complain the Orange Degreaser ate away at their vehicle’s paint job after accidentally splashing it.

What Is It Good For?

For cleaning power that’s heavy on more than just your engine stains, check out the Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser. While it may require dilution for multi-surface use, it’s an all-around cleaner that performs well at an exceptional price.