Dog seat covers are one the most useful pet products that you can purchase. The best car seat covers for dogs protect your car seats from muddy pawprints and excess dog hair. All of the covers in this article are designed to be used in the backseat, though there are a few front seat covers on the market too.
If you feel that a dog seat cover is more or less a deluxe dog bed and won’t provide the comfort or protection your dog needs, then check out our picks for best dog car seats below. These products offer sturdier and more robust protection for your best friend.
6 Best Dog Seat Covers
- Best Overall: Meadowlark XL Premium Dog Hammock
- Runner-Up: Vailge Dog Seat Cover
- Most Durable: ViewPets Bench Car Seat Cover
- Most Secure: Active Pets Car Seat Cover
- Best Value: Lusso Gear Car Seat Cover
- Also Consider: YesYees Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
#1 Best Overall: Meadowlark XL Premium Dog Hammock
Made from four layers of high-quality materials, the Meadowlark XL Premium Hammock Cover is designed with double-stitched and water-resistant layers to provide heavy-duty comfort and protection. A middle zipper allows you to sit passengers and pups together while velcro seat belt openings allow you to keep your passengers just as safe as your dog.
This cargo liner-style dog seat cover is universal fit, but will fit most larger cars, SUVs, and trucks. Between a non-slip backing and seat anchors, which are essentially just PVC pipe on a strap, this dog seat cover won’t slip or slide at all.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Machine-washable
- Water-resistant layers
- Velcro seat belt openings
Our Experience
In our experience, there’s not much else you could ask for from the Meadowlark XL Premium Hammock Cover.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Protection
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
Ease of Installation: This dog seat cover was incredibly easy to install. We simply laid out the cover in the backseat, tucked the seat anchors in, and buckled the adjustable straps around the headrests.
Protection: Due to the cover having a hammock-style design, absolutely every square inch of the backseat that was accessible to our testing dog, Beau, was protected by this cover.
Fit: Although this cover provided absolute coverage over our testing vehicle’s backseat, it was by no means ill-fitting. Every piece of fabric was pressed tightly against the backseat and it didn’t bunch up at all even with Beau walking around.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 7,200 reviews
A huge number of customers mention how quick and easy it is to install this dog car hammock in their backseat. An individual reviewer claims she owns a Pit Bull and Boxer mix that is over 50.0 pounds of pure muscle and even he hasn’t damaged the cover.
#2 Runner-Up: Vailge Dog Seat Cover
The Vailge Dog Seat Cover comes in two sizes: standard and X-large. This dog seat cover can convert between a dog car hammock and a standard bench seat cover to allow you to add space for children in car seats and other passengers in your rear seats. This backseat dog hammock has two waterproof layers, one of which is made from Oxford fabric while the other is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).
The side flaps featured on the hammock-style conversion of the dog cover ensure you won’t damage your seats or car doors while loading your dog in. A mesh window allows your furry best friend to keep you in eyesight, which ultimately keeps your pet safe and anxiety-free on car rides. Four headrest straps and a non-slip backing ensure this machine-washable seat cover doesn’t slide and injure your dog while on the move.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Machine-washable
- Waterproof
- Mesh window
Our Experience
We had a great experience with the Vailge Dog Seat Cover and duly recognized it as one of the top two dog seat covers on the market.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Protection
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
Ease of Installation: Our review team had no issues installing this dog cover, as it required a similar installation process to the easiest-to-install covers.
Protection: This cover would offer absolute protection if not for the mesh window featured on it. While we’re big fans of the mesh window in the sense that it allows your dog to remain in eyesight, we feel it’s our duty to note that it leaves your backseat prone to messes if the dog pees or knocks over a water bowl.
Fit: We had no issues with the fit of the dog seat cover. It was secure, tightly fitting, and didn’t leave any upholstery exposed in the backseat of our testing vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 13,000 reviews
Many customers note that they have a puppy and that this specific pet seat cover works well for them as a mesh window allows the pup to keep its owner in sight. An individual review states this cover kept his two dogs safe when he hydroplaned and crashed his car.
#3 Most Durable: ViewPets Bench Car Seat Cover
The ViewPets Bench Car Seat Cover is a quilted scratch-proof and waterproof dog seat cover that acts as a seat protector against dog scratches, fur, dirt, and urine. This bench seat cover is easy to clean with a damp cloth or with a vacuum – and is even machine-washable. A universal size means the backseat cover will fit most cars and vehicles.
Seat anchors, a non-slip backing made from mesh, and side flaps provide complete coverage over your backseat and a happy ride for your four-legged companion. To install this dog seat cover, simply tuck in the seat anchors and wrap the straps over the corresponding headrests and seat corners.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Machine-washable
- Scratch-proof
- Waterproof
Our Experience
Our review team really likes the ViewPets Bench Car Seat Cover and we believe that due to its high build quality, it will be exceptionally long-lasting.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Protection
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
Ease of Installation: This dog seat cover was quite easy to install. Although it wasn’t as easy to install as some other covers we researched and tested, it caused us no issues while setting up in the backseat of our testing vehicle.
Protection: Offering nearly absolute protection over the backseat of our testing vehicle, we really liked the coverage this dog seat cover provides. The only reason this cover lost points was its inability to provide you the option to buckle it against the front seat headrests as well as the backseat headrests.
Fit: Fit was never a concern of ours while we installed and tested this dog seat cover with the help of our testing pup, Beau. The cover had a nice tight fit over the backseat of our testing vehicle with little to no bunching of material.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 25,000 reviews
A large number of reviewers speak to the latch system that makes securing and installing this dog seat cover that much easier. Many reviewers note how heavy-duty the cover is and the quality of the velcro side flaps for accommodating the seat belt latch. Negative reviews complain that the cover doesn’t fit their vehicle.
#4 Most Secure: Active Pets Car Seat Cover
The Active Pets Car Seat Cover is the number one bestseller on Amazon for the company’s “Dog Car Seat Covers” category. This pet seat cover is a universal fit, but it comes in two sizes: standard and X-large. The standard size is best for compact cars and cars, while the X-large size is best for SUVs and trucks.
The seat cover itself is made from Oxford cotton so it’s easy to vacuum and will keep your dog comfortable on long car rides. Two seat anchors and a non-slip rubber backing ensure this pet car seat cover won’t slip or slide around, even on bumpy rides. It should be noted that this seat cover comes in several color options to allow you to personalize the interior of your vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Made from 600D Oxford cotton
- Non-slip rubber backing
- Waterproof
Our Experience
In our experience, the Active Pets Car Seat Cover offers great protection over your car’s backseat while still being relatively easy to install.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Protection
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
Ease of Installation: Installing this dog seat cover wasn’t very problematic, and the process went pretty smoothly. In comparison to a few other covers we tested, it was slightly more difficult to install – but it was by no means an arduous process.
Protection: Our review team really likes the level of protection that this dog seat cover offers as it has four headrest anchors, two for the front seat and two for the back. This ultimately means it provides nearly complete coverage over your backseat, although the cover did lose points for the size and shape of the side flaps.
Fit: While we were fans of the level of protection this dog seat cover offers, we didn’t entirely love how it fit in our testing vehicle. We felt there was too much extra material that was bunching up rather than lying flat and tight against the backseat.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 44,000 reviews
A large number of customers note the non-slip rubber bottom helps prevent your dog from slipping and getting injured while you’re driving. Many reviewers note the nice fit in their vehicle. Negative reviews complain about issues with durability and longevity.
#5 Best Value: Lusso Gear Car Seat Cover
The Lusso Gear car seat cover is a back seat protector with four layers of padded protection. It is easy to install, and the non-slip cover secures firmly using anchors and elastic straps. The high-density foam padding offers excellent protection from any scratches or scuffs, and the material is fully waterproof.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Universal fit
- Hidden zippers
- Machine washable
- Four layers
- Available in five colors
Our Experience
The Lusso Gear cover is one of the easier-to-install car seat covers, though it doesn’t extend to the backs of the front seats as do some larger options. It stands out as being fully waterproof and is made of high-quality materials with a lower price tag.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5 out of 5
|Protection
|4 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
Ease of Installation: Following the installation instructions was simple, and it took us only a couple of minutes to install. The elastic straps slipped easily over the corners of our back seat bench, while clips at the top allowed us to secure this cover behind the headrests.
Protection: While not the thickest of the pet seat covers we tested, the four-layer design is still thick and feels well-padded. This cover does not extend to the backs of the front seats.
Fit: The cover is tight-fitting, and the anti-slip backing works well to keep the cover in place.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 800 reviews
Reviewers like that this cover is machine-washable and that their pets don’t slip on the material. Most say this cover is exceptionally easy to install.
A couple reviewers found it difficult to get their seatbelts through the seatbelt opening. Though advertised as a universal fit, the seatbelt openings may not align perfectly with every car.
#6 Also Consider: YesYees Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
Designed to be compatible with the middle seat belt and armrests, the YesYees Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover features two zippers to allow you to unzip the cover and expose either the middle seat belt and/or the armrest. This machine-washable car seat protector will fit most standard vehicles and includes side flaps for exhaustive coverage over your backseat.
This bench-style dog seat cover is made from a durable material that claims to be both waterproof and tear-resistant, while the non-slip bottom is made from mesh to keep your dog happy and safe on car rides. This dog seat cover can be easily installed by snapping buckle straps around the back headrests, tucking in seat anchors, and securing the elastic straps around seat corners.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Machine-washable
- Tear-resistant
- Waterproof
Our Experience
The YesYees Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover is undoubtedly well-made and protective, but it didn’t fit our testing vehicle in the way we had hoped.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4 out of 5
|Protection
|4 out of 5
|Fit
|3.5 out of 5
Ease of Installation: When trying to install the cover with the backseat center console and cup holder down, we found the installation process to be slightly more time-consuming than any other cover we tested.
Protection: We were satisfied with the level of protection this cover provided. However, due to its loose fit in our testing vehicle, the cover bunched up in a way that meant we couldn’t completely cover the backseat of our testing vehicle.
Fit: The cover bunched up and never truly lay flat against our testing vehicle’s backseat. Additionally, unzipping the middle section of this cover left even more unused and unnecessary material bunching up.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 13,000 reviews
A large number of reviewers note how useful the zippers are to allow for the seat rest and cup holders to be unzipped and deployed. Quite a few customers mention the quality of the seat cover itself.
Dog Seat Covers Buyers Guide
The best dog seat covers are ultimately what works best for your dog and your vehicle. The material of your pet seat cover undoubtedly plays a role in how long the cover lasts, but the cover that keeps your backseat best protected and your dog happiest is the way to go.
Hammock Vs. Bench Seat Covers
When choosing car accessories for your animal to ride as a passenger, the goal is to protect as much of your vehicle’s interior as possible. A hammock seat cover is the best version of this, as it drapes over the back of the front seats. Some bench seats come with this option, but many just cover the rear passenger area.
Safety Features
Another thing to look for is features that keep your furry companion safe. Pet seat covers that tether to leashes, or have a dog seat belt built-in, meaning you don’t have to worry about your pet climbing around the vehicle cabin.
What Seat Cover Material Is Best For Dog Hair?
Anything waterproof is the best seat cover material that you could ask for. Waterproof cover materials include canvas, some polyester blends, vinyl, and more. Covers for dogs should also be simple to clean and not tear easily.
Dog owners should also look for these attributes when shopping for a car seat cover:
- Washing machine safe
- Non-slip surface
- Non-absorbent materials
- Compatible with large and small dogs
- Extra features like storage pockets
Dog Seat Covers: FAQ
How We Tested
The dog seat covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Dog Seat Covers Testing Process
The six dog seat covers that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the dog seat covers protect the interior of the car from damage, how easy the dog seat covers were to install, and their fit. Each dog seat cover was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
- Ease of Installation: Our team members tested for ease of installation by taking note of how long it took our team to fully install and set up a dog seat cover in the back of our testing vehicle.
- Protection: Arguably the most important characteristic of a dog seat cover, we tested for protection by noting how much of the backseat of our testing vehicle was exposed after installing the cover.
- Fit: A relatively simple category to test, our team members tested for a dog seat cover’s fit by noting if there was any extra material that was unneeded and how tightly fitting the cover was to the backseat once it was installed.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.