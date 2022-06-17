Ease of Installation: This dog seat cover was incredibly easy to install. We simply laid out the cover in the backseat, tucked the seat anchors in, and buckled the adjustable straps around the headrests.

Protection: Due to the cover having a hammock-style design, absolutely every square inch of the backseat that was accessible to our testing dog, Beau, was protected by this cover.

Fit: Although this cover provided absolute coverage over our testing vehicle’s backseat, it was by no means ill-fitting. Every piece of fabric was pressed tightly against the backseat and it didn’t bunch up at all even with Beau walking around.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 7,200 reviews

A huge number of customers mention how quick and easy it is to install this dog car hammock in their backseat. An individual reviewer claims she owns a Pit Bull and Boxer mix that is over 50.0 pounds of pure muscle and even he hasn’t damaged the cover.