The dog seat belts in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the six dog seat belts that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of material quality, adjustability, and dog comfort. Each seat was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

Material Quality

Heavy-duty materials and durable construction translate to increased vehicle safety in the event of an accident. While this isn’t the only factor to impact safety, it is an important one. Well-made harnesses will also last longer. We closely inspected each harness to assess material quality.

Adjustability

A more adjustable dog car safety harness will better fit your dog. To properly secure your pet, the best dog car harness should be appropriately tightened. A harness that is too tight is uncomfortable, and harnesses with multiple points of adjustment are ideal to fit most pets.

We gave the best adjustability scores to harnesses that offered a number of adjustment points and to those harnesses that were easiest to adjust to fit our test pup.

Dog Comfort

While safety should be your number one concern, it’s also important that your pet is comfortable. We based our comfort scores on the mood of our test animal once secured in the harness. Mood could be assessed by dog posture, whining (or lack thereof), panting (or lack thereof), and ear position.

Dog Seat Belt Testing Process

We tested all of the dog seat belts we recommend with the assistance of Louise, a medium-sized beagle mutt. Each harness was attached to Louise and then secured according to included directions. After strapping in our test dog, we took her for a drive around the block.

Special attention was paid to Louise’s mood throughout each drive. We also carefully inspected each product for material quality, examining every strap and buckle, as well as stitching.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.