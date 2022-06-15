Seat belts aren’t just for humans, if you take your canine companion on the road, it’s wise to invest in a dog seat belt. Should you get into an accident, an unsecured pet could be badly injured or worse.
There are a number of dog seat belts on the market, and we reviewed several to find those that are easy to use, secure, and comfortable – as far as we could tell based on our dog’s behavior.
Do You Need A Dog Seat Belt?
If you plan to take a dog on a car trip, you should use a dog seat belt. As with humans, a seatbelt greatly increases the safety of dog passengers should an accident occur.
A dog seat belt should be a necessity for any dog owner. Even a sudden stop can cause serious injury if your pet is not properly secured. Aside from keeping your pet alive, a dog seat belt is also useful for dogs that are anxious on car rides. A pet car seat belt will prevent animals from wandering the cab or dashing out as soon as the door is opened.
6 Best Dog Seat Belts
- Best Overall Dog Seat Belt: EzyDog Drive Harness
- Runner-Up: Sleepypod Clickit Sport
- Easiest to Use: Ruffwear Doubleback
- Budget Pick: Kurgo Tru-Fit
- Best Tether: Leash Boss Dog Car Seat Belt
- Also Consider: Active Pets Dog Car Harness
#1 Best Overall Dog Seat Belt: EzyDog Drive Harness
Our Take
The EZYDog Drive Harness is our top pick for dog comfort and safety. It has been crash-tested by Automotive Safety Engineering in Australia (ASEA) experts. This group is responsible for the official certification of child safety seats in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Three different sizes are available for dogs with chest circumferences ranging from 11.0 to 42.0 inches.
While not the easiest harness to fit to your dog, it is one of the safest. Choose this dog seat belt if you want peace of mind that your pet will remain unharmed in a crash.
Cost: Around $125
Our Experience
The straps on the EZYDog harness can be difficult to tighten and loosen. During our test, it took us some time and effort to properly adjust. However, there are markings on the harness to help you set to the perfect position based on your dog’s specific measurements.
Our test dog, Louise, found the harness comfortable. She was able to lay down or sit up and seemed content to wear the harness with no issues breathing or relaxing. The broad chest plate fit her well.
This harness is high-quality buckles and thick, well-stitched straps. The chest plate is a little rigid, but this didn’t seem to bother Louise. Overall, the EZYDog is our top pick because of its quality construction.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Material Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|3.5 out of 5
|Dog Comfort
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 590 ratings
A few Amazon reviewers were in accidents while using this car harness, and all of them reported that their dogs emerged unharmed. Along with the ASEA testing, these reports are a strong indication that this safety harness works.
Most feel that this harness fits well once properly adjusted. However, the EzyDog doesn’t accommodate all animals. A few owners said their pets were uncomfortable. In one case, a small-breed dog was able to slip out of the EzyDog harness.
#2 Runner-Up: Sleepypod Clickit Sport
Sleepypod manufactures a number of pet products from travel carriers to safety harnesses. The Clickit Sport harness is designed for safety and comfort and is available in four sizes (accommodating dogs with chest diameters running from 16.5 to 40.0 inches and up to 90.0 pounds).
The Sleepypod Clickit Sport has been independently crash-tested by the Center for Pet Safety (CPS). It is one of the few dog seat harnesses endorsed by this group.
In addition to being a dog safety belt, the Clickit Sport doubles as a harness for walks. It comes with a buckle shield and an S clip.
Cost: Around $117
Our Experience
We had some difficulty adjusting the Clickit Sport. It is a difficult process to tighten and loosen the straps. However, these adjustments only need to be made once, and then only tightened occasionally. Attaching the harness once adjusted is not difficult.
Louise seemed comfortable during her test ride. She was able to sit upright and look out the window. While the harness kept her close to the seat, it did not prevent her from adjusting her sitting position or lying down.
The materials are soft, and the chest shield does not fit too tightly. The included seat belt buckle shield is a nice touch for added dog comfort.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Material Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|3 out of 5
|Dog Comfort
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 120 ratings
Nearly all reviewers agree that this is a safe and secure harness. We were unable to find reviews from users that experienced an accident while using this harness, however.
Those that like the harness think it fits great and report that their dogs are comfortable. Many appreciate that it doubles as a harness for tethering a dog leash.
Some say the Clickit Sport doesn’t fit their dog well, especially around the neck. Our test dog has an especially broad chest, and it fit her very well. Large dogs (above 90.0 pounds) seem to have the most trouble with this harness. This seat belt harness also doesn’t fit many miniature breeds (like Chihuahuas).
#3 Easiest To Use: Ruffwear Doubleback
The Ruffwear Doubleback is designed as a belay harness for dogs (for rock climbing). It is a robust harness that could also be used to secure your pet in a vehicle (by threading the seat belt through the top loop). The multi-strap system and padded vest ensure even weight distribution. That said, this product is not crash-tested for dogs.
The Doubleback features aluminum buckles and strength-rated adjustable straps. The vest portion is padded for comfort. There is even a small carrying pouch included. This harness features leg loops, which are more suitable for using this harness as a belay. When not in use, these loops tuck neatly into a zippered pouch in the back.
Cost: Around $125
Our Experience
We like the Doubleback because it is so easy to use. The straps are easily adjusted and secure once set in place. While the strap system seems complex at first, once we figured it out, we had the harness properly adjusted in no time.
Even at its loosest, this harness was tight around the neck of our test dog. Among the car harnesses we tested, the Doubleback seemed to be of average comfort for our test dog. Louise has a broad chest for her size, so it may fit other breeds better. It could be that she needed a larger size than we tested.
When it comes to material quality, we think the Doubleback is top-of-the-line and one of the best dog seat belts available. Strong nylon straps and durable buckles are designed for extreme conditions and rough use.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Material Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4 out of 5
|Dog Comfort
|3 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 190 ratings
Users review this dog harness mostly for its intended purpose: rock climbing and other outdoor dog adventures. Many use this for older dogs to help pick them up and assist climbs into high vehicles. The straps are ideally situated for supporting a dog’s hips.
Many seem pleased with the comfort the Doubleback offers and are impressed by the rugged design. Reviewers also note that this harness is easy to adjust.
Some dogs find the rear leg loops to be very uncomfortable. This was also the case with our test dog. Another downside to this harness is that while the straps are easy to adjust, it can be hard to get the harness over a dog. You must pull this harness over your dog’s head and paws like a T-shirt, and this can be difficult for older dogs to accomplish.
#4 Budget Pick: Kurgo Tru-Fit
The Kurgo Tru-Fit is available in five sizes and is rated for dogs up to 75.0 pounds. Kurgo harnesses are crash-tested in a testing facility that handles testing child seat belt restraint systems. Both static and dynamic crash tests have been conducted on this harness.
This dog car seat belt has five points of adjustment for optimal fitment.
Cost: Around $40
Our Experience
The Kurgo Tru-fit is much easier to adjust than the EzyDog or the Sleepypod. However, our test dog found this harness less comfortable than the other two. While she did not seem pained and was able to comfortably sit in our test vehicle, Louise was noticeably less pleased with the fit of this harness. As mentioned, our test dog is broad-chested.
The materials don’t seem as durable as the other harnesses we’ve recommended, but they’re not flimsy. The durable nylon should be chew-proof for most dog breeds.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Material Quality
|3.5 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4 out of 5
|Dog Comfort
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 6,000 ratings
Though a few people mention that it takes time to get accustomed to using the fasteners, this dog harness is generally easy to use. Reviewers say the straps are sturdy and durable. The solidly-built buckles offer peace of mind to many dog owners.
Some dogs don’t like the fit. Those with broad-chested dogs report that the Kurgo is too tight in the chest and too loose in the waist if sized up. This matches our experience, as our broad-chested dog didn’t seem quite as comfortable in the Kurgo compared to other options.
#5 Best Tether: Leash Boss Dog Car Seat Belt
The Leash Boss dog car seat belt is not a harness like the other dog seat belts we recommend. Rather, this seat belt clip hooks onto a dog harness and buckles directly into the car’s seat belt. The Leash Boss tether has not been crash-tested. While we are uncertain if this device would protect your pet after a high-speed crash, it is useful for keeping your pet settled in the back seat and should offer some protection during a low-speed collision.
Cost: Around $15
Our Experience
This tether can be attached to an existing dog harness and so can accommodate most any pet. It comes in five lengths ranging from 16.0 to 36.0 inches. Our test dog was kept in place by this tether, though still had enough range of motion to look out the window or lie down.
The materials are sturdy, including metal clips and a chew-proof wire. This clip can be attached to the anchor clip above the headrests or under the seat cushions.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Material Quality
|4 out of 5
|Adjustability
|4.5 out of 5
|Dog Comfort
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 3,400 ratings
The most frequent comment is that this tether is thick and robust. The clips are made of durable metal, and the strap is totally chew-proof. Most feel confident that this tether will not fail even in a crash. However, the safety of your pet also depends on the harness. Many pair this tether with a crash-tested harness like the Kurgo Tru-Fit.
#6 Also Consider: Active Pets Dog Car Harness
The Active Pets Dog Car Harness is another option for a dog tether. As with the Leash Boss, this tether must be paired with a harness to keep your pet safe. It’s important to note that some product images for the Active Pets Harness show the harness attached to dog collars. Never attach a car tether to your dog’s neck, only secure these tethers onto a chest harness. Securing your pet to the car via their neck will place the animal in greater danger than failing to secure them at all.
Choose this car tether if you want something more comfortable for your dog than the Leash Boss. Note that some dogs can unclip or chew through the tether, in which case the Leash Boss would be a better purchase.
Cost: Around $8
Our Experience
The Active Pets adjustable seat belt differs from the Leash Boss in the tether material. Part of the cord offers some stretch, giving our test dog a little more room to move and offering greater comfort. This leash can still become taught enough to keep the dog tethered during an accident.
The buckle did fit into our vehicle’s seatbelt receiver and we were unable to yank it out with force, though it did not fit quite as firmly as the car’s factory seatbelts.
Lastly, we note that this dog seat belt has not been crash tested, independently or otherwise.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Material Quality
|3.5
|Adjustability
|4.5
|Dog Comfort
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 6,600 ratings
We were unable to find accounts from customers who were using the Active Pets leash during a crash. However, many claim that the tether is secure and comfortable for their pets.
According to reviews, some dogs are able to chew through the Active Pets tether. And in other cases, dogs are able to engage the seatbelt release with their little paws. If your pet is inclined to do either, this won’t be the right pet seat belt for you.
Another issue that some have is that the tether does not securely fit into their car’s seatbelt receiver. The tether fit well in our vehicle, but fits too loosely or not at all in others.
Buyers Guide: Best Dog Seat Belts
The most important feature of any dog seat belt is safety. A dog car harness should be made of durable materials with strong metal buckles and quality stitching. Should you get in an accident, you don’t want a product that will tear or malfunction.
Other factors to consider are adjustability and dog comfort. An adjustable-length harness is easy to use and can fit your dog in a way that is both comfortable and secure. Canines are an extremely varied species that come in a range of sizes and shapes. Some brands are better for smaller dogs and others for larger dogs. You may need to test several before you find the perfect pet harness for your furry friend’s next road trip.
Crash Tests
Dog seat belts are not regulated like human restraint systems. Therefore, there aren’t many organizations that perform rigorous crash tests for dog safety harnesses. One group, the Center for Pet Safety, has conducted some harness tests but only on a small handful of products. Its most recent test was conducted in 2018.
A few companies conduct their own tests, contracting facilities that test human safety restraint systems. These tests offer some assurances, but as the company performing the testing is paid by the company requesting the testing, we feel these results aren’t as reliable as independent crash tests.
Dog Seat Belt: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The dog seat belts in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the six dog seat belts that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of material quality, adjustability, and dog comfort. Each seat was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Material Quality
Heavy-duty materials and durable construction translate to increased vehicle safety in the event of an accident. While this isn’t the only factor to impact safety, it is an important one. Well-made harnesses will also last longer. We closely inspected each harness to assess material quality.
Adjustability
A more adjustable dog car safety harness will better fit your dog. To properly secure your pet, the best dog car harness should be appropriately tightened. A harness that is too tight is uncomfortable, and harnesses with multiple points of adjustment are ideal to fit most pets.
We gave the best adjustability scores to harnesses that offered a number of adjustment points and to those harnesses that were easiest to adjust to fit our test pup.
Dog Comfort
While safety should be your number one concern, it’s also important that your pet is comfortable. We based our comfort scores on the mood of our test animal once secured in the harness. Mood could be assessed by dog posture, whining (or lack thereof), panting (or lack thereof), and ear position.
Dog Seat Belt Testing Process
We tested all of the dog seat belts we recommend with the assistance of Louise, a medium-sized beagle mutt. Each harness was attached to Louise and then secured according to included directions. After strapping in our test dog, we took her for a drive around the block.
Special attention was paid to Louise’s mood throughout each drive. We also carefully inspected each product for material quality, examining every strap and buckle, as well as stitching.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.