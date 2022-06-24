Safety: Our review team valued how safe and secure this dog car seat kept our official testing pooch, Beau, during the testing process. The non-slip backing of this chair and various safety tethers ensure both your dog and the seat itself won’t be sliding all over your backseat.

Comfort: In terms of comfort, none of our team members sat in this car seat – so you’ll have to ask Beau. But between the Oxford fabric and PP cotton surrounding and stuffing, Beau seemed quite content sitting in this dog car seat.

Fit: Our review team really appreciated the fit of the dog car seat. Beau had plenty of room to readjust in the seat, while the seat itself lay flat against the backseat and didn’t take up an overwhelming amount of space.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,300 reviews

Many reviewers note that they can tell how much happier their dog is sitting in this seat compared to others they’ve bought in the past.

Other reviewers mention having larger dogs who struggle with anxiety in the car and that this dog seat is the first thing that calmed them down. Negative reviews complain about the quality of materials the product is made from.