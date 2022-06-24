Pandemic puppies are a real phenomenon, and many owners face the dilemma of leaving their anxious pooch at home to tear up the house or risk bringing them along and having them damage their car’s interior. The best dog car seat can help ease a dog’s anxiety by providing a safe and comfortable place to sit while you’re on the road.
If your dog doesn’t do well sitting in a car seat, there are other options you can explore. We recommend taking a look at dog car seat covers, and dog seat belts, which improve your pet’s safety on the road.
5 Best Dog Car Seats
- Best Overall Dog Car Seat: Bochao Dog Car Seat
- Runner-Up: Marslabo Dog Booster Seat
- Best Reversible Seat: BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat
- Best Standalone Seat: K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster
- Also Consider: Dotouud Small Dog Booster Seat
#1 Best Overall Dog Car Seat: Bochao Dog Car Seat
Sized at 22.44 by 21.25 by 12.99 inches (length by width by height), the Bochao Dog Car Seat can accommodate small- and medium-sized dogs with the potential to hold some large dogs. This pet bed is made from high-quality Oxford fabric and claims to be wear-resistant and bite-resistant. The Bochao includes a safety tether with an adjustable buckle design to keep your doggy content and safely secured.
The internal filling of this dog car seat is made from polypropylene (PP) cotton, which is lightweight yet durable. Although the hooks and buckles won’t detach, it should be noted that this dog car seat is machine-washable.
Key Features
- Cost: About $50
- Machine-washable
- Bite-resistant
- Wear-resistant
Our Experience
The Bochao Dog Car Seat is easily the safest dog car seat that we researched or tested due to its non-slip backing and inclusion of safety tethers for dog and seat alike.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Safety
|5
|Comfort
|5
|Fit
|5
Safety: Our review team valued how safe and secure this dog car seat kept our official testing pooch, Beau, during the testing process. The non-slip backing of this chair and various safety tethers ensure both your dog and the seat itself won’t be sliding all over your backseat.
Comfort: In terms of comfort, none of our team members sat in this car seat – so you’ll have to ask Beau. But between the Oxford fabric and PP cotton surrounding and stuffing, Beau seemed quite content sitting in this dog car seat.
Fit: Our review team really appreciated the fit of the dog car seat. Beau had plenty of room to readjust in the seat, while the seat itself lay flat against the backseat and didn’t take up an overwhelming amount of space.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,300 reviews
Many reviewers note that they can tell how much happier their dog is sitting in this seat compared to others they’ve bought in the past.
Other reviewers mention having larger dogs who struggle with anxiety in the car and that this dog seat is the first thing that calmed them down. Negative reviews complain about the quality of materials the product is made from.
#2 Runner-Up: Marslabo Dog Booster Seat
The Marslabo Dog Booster Seat features an internal collapsible metal frame that allows the hammock-style dog car seat to be hung from the headrest and supported by the seat below. An adjustable leash clips to the inside of the seat and acts as a car harness of sorts, while an adjustable strap fits around the headrest to anchor the seat and get pets up higher in the car so they can see out the window.
The adjustable leash featured on this dog car seat attaches to a dog’s harness to alleviate feelings of car sickness and ease your dog’s anxiety on car rides. A removable plush liner and double-sided pads make it easy to hand or machine wash. Because the seat hangs from a headrest, it can be placed above any of the backseats and even above your passenger seat.
Key Features
- Cost: About $50
- Machine-washable
- Collapsible metal frame
- Adjustable leash
Our Experience
In our experience, the Marslabo Dog Booster Seat fit really well in our testing vehicle and was safe as well.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Safety
|5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Fit
|5
Safety: Although the idea of putting your precious pooch in a hanging basket might not bring thoughts of dog safety to mind, this dog car seat is much safer than you may imagine. Two safety straps mean the basket won’t move at all, and the adjustable leash ensured Beau couldn’t jump out of the basket and was safe during testing.
Comfort: While Beau was a little unsure about the look of this hanging dog seat, he quickly took to it after he realized how stable it was. Once Beau was sitting in the dog car seat, he seemed quite comfortable and relaxed.
Fit: Our review team was truly impressed by the fit of the seat. Beau fit into the basket with ease, while the dog car seat itself didn’t take up too much room. Additionally, due to its hanging design, you can possibly even store things beneath the dog seat.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,600 reviews
The majority of reviews focus on the metal frame that prevents the pet carrier from collapsing upon itself, making it sturdy enough to hold smaller dogs trying to peer out the window. An individual review notes that this is the first car seat their dog hasn’t managed to hurt itself in. Negative reviews complain about the seat belt tether ripping.
#3 Best Reversible Seat: BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat
Made from quilted Oxford fabric, the BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat will make for a comfy ride and won’t rip in the washing machine as it’s reinforced with double stitches. Built-in sliding zippers make this seat easy to clean, as its stuffing is packed in separate bags. A sturdy dog seat belt will keep your dog in one place and prevent your pet from jumping out, while an anti-slip rubber bottom prioritizes your dog’s safety.
An adjustable buckle design means this dog car seat can fit in the front seat or the backseat of most vehicle types. Two storage pockets on the side of this dog safety seat provide a convenient spot to store Scooby Snacks and puppy kibble, amongst other things. Two-sided cushions mean your dog will be content on road trips regardless of the weather, as one side is warm and fluffy while the other is cool and breathable.
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Machine-washable
- Anti-slip rubber bottom
- Two-sided cushions
Our Experience
The BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat was named the Best Reversible Seat by our review team, as the dual-sided pillows mean your dog will have warm fluff to cuddle up to in the winter and cool, breathable fabric to rest against in the summer.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Safety
|4.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Fit
|4.5
Safety: This dog car seat was one of the safest options that our team researched or tested. While there were a few car seats that we think would keep your dog even safer, this seat does not have any glaring safety issues.
Comfort: Beau had no issues jumping right into this dog car seat and making himself at home. The sides of the seat were too cushy to allow Beau to prop his head up, preventing it from receiving a perfect score.
Fit: Our testing pooch had no issues fitting in this dog car seat, and he even had room to stretch out. The seat itself fit nicely in the car, but we do wish it had additional straps to keep it more firmly in place.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,000 reviews
The majority of reviewers praise the removable cushions and the shell’s machine-washable fabric. An individual reviewer likes the fact that this is the first car seat they could find to fit their dachshund due to its weight-to-length ratio. Negative reviews complain about the quality of the material.
#4 Best Standalone Seat: K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster
The K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster looks unassuming, as your car’s seat belt can covertly hold the seat in place while remaining hidden under the removable booster cushion. Two adjustable security tethers attach to a safety harness or your dog’s collar. Firm foam around the edge of the bed keeps your dog safe and comfortable while on the move.
The machine-washable fleece liner enhances your dog’s comfort. It also allows dog owners to easily clean up any messes caused by the dog and keep the dog car booster seat smelling fresh. The contoured back is designed to fit snugly against the front or rear seat of any sized vehicle.
Key Features
- Cost: About $80
- Machine-washable
- Adjustable security tethers
- Contoured back
Our Experience
Our review team named the K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster the Best Standalone Seat. Due to its contoured back, it doesn’t need anything else to help keep it in place.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Safety
|4
|Comfort
|4
|Fit
|4
Safety: While we don’t think you’ll have many safety concerns with this dog car seat due to its high retention walls, it is worth mentioning that this seat is prone to movement during sudden stops.
Comfort: Due to the shape of our testing vehicle’s backseat, this dog car seat never really sat completely flat. It rocked back and forth, causing Beau to be slightly skeptical.
Fit: While Beau had no issues fitting in this dog car seat, it should be noted that this dog car seat is notably larger than most other pet seats you’ll encounter.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 13,000 reviews
Reviewers rave over the level of protection it provides their dog, as the high back and sides will keep the dog secure in the event of a sudden stop. An individual reviewer claims she hit an elk on the highway, and while she sustained multiple injuries from the airbags, her two dogs were both unharmed.
#5 Also Consider: Dotouud Small Dog Booster Seat
The Dotouud Small Dog Booster Seat is easily the most unique dog car seat that we tested, as it is designed to sit on the center console of the car between armrests. This means that your pet can enjoy the scenery and stay close to its owners, possibly resulting in a less anxious dog. This seat’s material is hypoallergenic, free from toxic chemicals, waterproof, and made from high-strength pure cotton.
This means your dog should be happy as it has a comfortable place to rest on long car rides, and you’re happy because paws with the potential to scratch fabric remain in the car seat rather than touching your car’s upholstery. A zipper design allows for the car seat to be separated and dismantled for easy cleaning.
Key Features
- Cost: About $60
- Pillows are machine-washable
- Hypoallergenic
- Waterproof
Our Experience
In our experience, the Dotouud Small Dog Booster Seat is certainly designed for only small dogs or cats, but it is very well-made.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Safety
|3.5
|Comfort
|4
|Fit
|4
Safety: Due to its positioning in the middle of the car, dog safety isn’t at the forefront of this seat’s design. However, it could work well if you drive slowly and have an exceptionally docile dog.
Comfort: Due to Beau’s size and the shape of our testing vehicle, he couldn’t hop in this seat without help. Once Beau was sitting in the seat, he seemed happier.
Fit: While Beau did fit this dog car seat, he had little room to spare and needed the front flapped down to properly fit. The seat itself fits nicely on the center console between the two front seats of our testing vehicle, but you have to be careful to not hit your dog with a stray elbow.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,300 reviews
A large number of reviewers laud how easy it is to clean this pet car seat. Many reviewers note their dogs don’t experience motion sickness because they can see out of the car window. Negative reviews complain that the dog car seat is too small for their dog.
Dog Car Seats Buyers Guide
Finding the right dog seat for your pooch can take some time. You may have to try a few options to find the one best suited to your animal. As you try out different options, you’ll want to consider size, safety, and comfort.
Size
Make sure you select a seat that is appropriately sized for your pet. A smaller dog car seat can be positioned in more places and can provide a sense of comfort and security for a little dog.
Safety
Some dog car seats include a harness to tether your dog to your vehicle. It’s always a good idea to secure your pooch with a dog car seat belt any time you take them on the road. If your dog car seat doesn’t include a safety harness, these can (and should) be purchased separately.
Comfort
The only way to figure out which dog car seat is most comfortable for your dog is to dry different options and see what works. The seats we recommend in this article were comfortable for our test dog, but every animal is different.
Types Of Dog Car Seats
Dog car seats are one of several options to keep your dog safe on the go. Below is a list of other dog safety restraints that can be used in a car:
- Carriers: These are usually covered enclosures that strap in via a car seat belt.
- Crates: These typically are larger and heavier than carriers.
- Safety harnesses: Usually used in conjunction with another safety device, these tend to attach to car seats or seat belts.
Our Review Standards
The dog car seats in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. Our testing team ordered the five dog car seats that best met these standards.
Dog Car Seats Testing Process
A team member tested each product in a car with our official testing dog, Beau – taking note of how safe each dog car seat kept a dog, how comfortable each dog car seat was for our testing dog, and how well the dog car seats fit in a vehicle. Each dog car seat was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
- Safety: Arguably the most important aspect of a dog car seat is how safe it keeps your dog while in a moving vehicle. We observed the number of safety measures the seat features, noting their effectiveness.
- Comfort: This testing category involved our team members observing how quickly Beau took to each dog car seat and his reaction to being in the seat. As we obviously can’t ask Beau how he feels, we also took into account the material and build quality of each dog car seat.
- Fit: This is a two-fold category of testing which involved our team members observing how well Beau fit in the dog car seat and how well the dog car seat fit in the backseat of our testing vehicle.
Note that Beau is a Boston Terrier that weighs roughly 15.0 pounds.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Best Dog Car Seat: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.