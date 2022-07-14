Dash cams under $100 are more basic by design due to their lower price point, but they can still offer impressive features. Two aspects of a dash cam that we believe will set it apart from the rest are the inclusion of both front- and rear-facing cameras and night vision.

Front And Rear Cameras

Only one dash cam that we tested featured both front and rear-facing cameras, the Z-Edge Z3Pro. This dash cam was unequivocally the best overall dash cam under $100, mainly thanks to the inclusion of both cameras. For those who work in the rideshare industry – Uber or Lyft for example – a dash cam is a necessary piece of equipment, especially a dash cam with a camera that faces the cabin of the car.

A rear-facing camera can capture all of the activity that happens within the confines of a car’s interior, allowing a driver to monitor anything happening around them. Beyond its use in the rideshare industry, dash cams with front and rear cameras can capture the impact of a crash or collision on a driver, furthering the impact of dash cam footage if reviewed in a court of law.

Night Vision

All of the dash cams featured in this review have night vision and can effectively record footage in low-light conditions. If the majority of your driving is at night or if you simply want a dash cam that can record high-quality videos in all lighting scenarios, then you’ll want to look for a dash cam under $100 that includes this feature.