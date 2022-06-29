When deciding which of the best convertible car seats to purchase, consider the following:

Peace Of Mind

You can memorize safety standards and read lots of customer reviews, but the bottom line is that parents know best. If you have strong feelings toward a certain car seat – good or bad – or if you find yourself gravitating back to a particular product, we advise you to follow your instincts. It’s your child’s safety and comfort at stake, after all, so it’s up to you to decide what’s ultimately best for your family.

Any car seat sold in the United States must meet federal safety standards. As long as the car seat features a tag or notice that displays compliance with NHTSA crash test standards, the seat is safe for your child. The best car seats sometimes exceed these seat safety standards.

Comfort

You’ll want to take a closer look at padding, fabric, and harness dimensions to evaluate whether a car seat will be comfortable for your child. Padding is important for keeping infants’ heads still, and it’s essential for kids who nod off as you run errands. If your baby often wears onesies or your little one loves to run around in shorts and skirts, be sure to prioritize soft fabric and flexible straps to protect their sensitive skin against irritation.

Car Compatibility

Convertible car seats are often bigger than infant car seats. Keep this in mind if you have a sedan or sports car. Bucket seats can also affect the ability to install two car seats side by side. If you or your partner are tall, your legroom may be limited by a bulky rear-facing car seat in the back.

Another consideration is your car’s upholstery material. A 30.0-pound car seat with a 40.0-pound toddler might mark up leather seats. If this is the case, you might want to invest in seat protectors.

Your Family’s Lifestyle

Do you and your partner switch baby duties throughout the week? You’ll want to consider all the vehicles your child will travel in. If the car seat will stay in one car for most of the week, you might be more comfortable investing in a bulkier or more complex seat. Simple installation and a lightweight design will be more important if you regularly transfer the seat from car to car.

It may be worth registering your car seat on the manufacturer’s website to receive updates on recalls or safety notices for that specific model. You can also ask a pediatrician for any recommendations.

Expiration Dates

Something else to know about convertible car seats is that they come with an expiration date. As your child grows and more demand is placed on the seat, the materials can wear out and become less comfortable. Car seat manufacturers are also subjected to federal standards, which are constantly being tweaked for safety improvements.

The best way to handle this is never to use a convertible car seat past its recommended usage date, and throw one away if it is ever involved in a crash or if it becomes damaged.