Cold air intakes are one of the most popular car modifications to improve your engine’s overall performance. Most cold air intakes are relatively easy to install as the installation process only requires simple tools, while the process as a whole typically only takes an hour or so. As is standard for our review team, we took an unbiased approach to formulate our list of the best cold air intakes.

Cold air intakes are specific to the vehicle you drive, but Ram, Chevy Silverado, GMC, and Toyota Tacoma drivers need not worry as the recommended cold air intakes below will work on your vehicle. The list above is not an exhaustive list as there are many different cars and off-road vehicles that our recommended intake systems will fit on.