There are many products to choose from when it comes to automotive clear coats, making it difficult to know where to start. Our buying guide for the best clear coats for cars covers some of the top-rated products in the industry, as well as what separates high-quality clear coats from low-quality ones.

High-quality clear coats typically protect your car’s painted surfaces from abrasion and corrosion, while low-quality clear coats may not be UV-resistant, which may later cause flaking.

The formulation of all paints – whether for the walls in your home or for the exterior of your car – consist of pigments, binders, solvents, and additives. Some clear coats require a paint brush, while some come ready to go in an aerosol can. Regardless of the makeup or application process, our team has formulated a list of our top five clear coats for cars.