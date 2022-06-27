The Wilson Little Wil gets its name for its low-profile design. At only 3.0 ft. tall, it is the shortest CB antenna in our roundup. Its large 10.0-oz. strong magnetic body should keep it securely gripped to your vehicle. Also, the heavy-duty 14.0-gauge copper wire ensures clear transmission and receiving without sacrificing consistent frequency readings.

Because of its stainless steel whip base load antenna and high-impact thermoplastic materials, the Little Wil has high resistance to elements such as wind, snow, and even low-hanging tree branches. The Little Wil’s low loss coil design ensures efficient energy use so your CB radio has less risk of being overheated.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

300.0 W. power handling capability

Large 10.0-oz magnet body

Heavy-duty 14.0-gauge copper wire coil

Stainless steel whip base load antenna

High-impact thermoplastic materials

One-year warranty

What’s In The Box?

Wilson Little Wil CB antenna

PL-259 connector cable

What Customers Are Saying

The Little Wil has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,300 reviews. About 89 percent of all reviews are 4 stars or above and four percent of all reviewers left a 1-star rating.

Many of the positive reviews praise the Little Wil for retaining a consistent signal input with few adjustments required, with some reviewers claiming to get perfect 1-1:5 readings straight out of the box. There are also reviewers who point out the high quality of the coax cable. Some are quick to chastise the Little Wil for its short length, which many reviewers believe negatively impacts its performance.

What Is It Good For?

The Wilson Little Wil is the perfect choice for those who demand exceptional quality from a small antenna. It’s most appropriate for high-wattage CB radios that require more power for better reception. We believe the Little Wil is also great for beginner CB radios and antenna enthusiasts for its ease of use.