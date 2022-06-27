When it comes to range, most citizens band, or CB, radios are nearly identical. Adding the right antenna can improve the performance of your CB radio by increasing its range and clarity of signal. When choosing the best CB antenna for your vehicle, there are many factors to consider such as mount, antenna materials, and more.
Our product review team has rounded up our top picks for the best CB antennas on the market. We’ll break down the best options for the various types of antennas and explain what makes them stand out.
5 Best CB Antennas
- Best Fiberglass Antenna: FireStik FL3-B FireFly
- Best Magnetic Mount Antenna: Wilson Little Wil
- Best 102″ Whip Antenna: Hustler IC-56
- Best Center-Load Antenna: Wilson 305-550
- Best No-Ground Plane Antenna: FireStik FG2648-B
#1 Best Fiberglass Antenna: FireStik FL3-B FireFly
FireStik FireFly CB antennas have a flexible design making them more wind-resistant than other fiberglass antennas. One of the product’s significant features is its adjustable “bare-hands tunable tip” that makes tuning as easy as popping off the tip and turning the adjustment screw. Its high-performance coil design with double-insulated copper wire also promotes consistently clear transmission and reception.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Lightweight and flexible fiberglass body
- Easy tuning tip
- High-performance coil design
- Available in 3.0- or 4.0-ft. lengths
- Five-year limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- FireStik FireFly CB antenna
What Customers Are Saying
The FireStik FireFly has over 1,300 reviews averaging 4.7 out of 5 stars. Seventy-nine percent of these reviews are 5 stars, while 7 percent of all reviews are 3 stars or less.
Many positive reviews focus on the FireStik FireFly’s ease of tuning due to its adjustable tip. A good number of reviewers claim they have the best results when rear-mounting their antenna, particularly among Jeep owners. Some customers complain that they received high SWR readings from their antenna and could not get a consistent reading between 1-1:5.
What Is It Good For?
Fiberglass CB antennas are built for the rigor of off-roading, so we recommend the FireStik FL3-B FireFly for those who like to take their radios out on the trail. It can work just as well for day-to-day use, too.
#2 Best Magnetic Mount Antenna: Wilson Little Wil
The Wilson Little Wil gets its name for its low-profile design. At only 3.0 ft. tall, it is the shortest CB antenna in our roundup. Its large 10.0-oz. strong magnetic body should keep it securely gripped to your vehicle. Also, the heavy-duty 14.0-gauge copper wire ensures clear transmission and receiving without sacrificing consistent frequency readings.
Because of its stainless steel whip base load antenna and high-impact thermoplastic materials, the Little Wil has high resistance to elements such as wind, snow, and even low-hanging tree branches. The Little Wil’s low loss coil design ensures efficient energy use so your CB radio has less risk of being overheated.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- 300.0 W. power handling capability
- Large 10.0-oz magnet body
- Heavy-duty 14.0-gauge copper wire coil
- Stainless steel whip base load antenna
- High-impact thermoplastic materials
- One-year warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Wilson Little Wil CB antenna
- PL-259 connector cable
What Customers Are Saying
The Little Wil has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,300 reviews. About 89 percent of all reviews are 4 stars or above and four percent of all reviewers left a 1-star rating.
Many of the positive reviews praise the Little Wil for retaining a consistent signal input with few adjustments required, with some reviewers claiming to get perfect 1-1:5 readings straight out of the box. There are also reviewers who point out the high quality of the coax cable. Some are quick to chastise the Little Wil for its short length, which many reviewers believe negatively impacts its performance.
What Is It Good For?
The Wilson Little Wil is the perfect choice for those who demand exceptional quality from a small antenna. It’s most appropriate for high-wattage CB radios that require more power for better reception. We believe the Little Wil is also great for beginner CB radios and antenna enthusiasts for its ease of use.
#3 Best 102” Whip Antenna: Hustler IC-56
102” whip antennas are known for their springy design and great ¼ wave performance, and the Hustler IC-56 is no exception. Its 8.5-ft. height picks up to 30.0-MHz frequency wavelengths and is rated to handle up to 500.0 watts of power. And because of its size and materials, the IC-56 requires little tuning to locate and maintain its appropriate frequencies.
Although it doesn’t come with a mount or coax cable, the manufacturer recommends installing the IC-56 with a barrel spring for the most secure fit and best resilience. Due to its 0.38”-24 threaded base, the IC-56 can only be installed with size-compatible mounts.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Up to 30.0-MHz frequency
- Stainless steel 17-7 whip
- Dissipation ball tip
- Welded 0.38’-24 threaded base
- Bend and kink-resistant up to 180.0 degrees
- One-year warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Hustler IC-56 CB antenna
What Customers Are Saying
The Hustler IC-56 has an average rating of 4.7 from over 500 reviews. A total of 82 percent of these are 5-star ratings, and only 3 percent of reviewers left a score below 3 stars.
Among many of the reviews, a common theme was the IC-56’s physical strength. Because of its tall height, the IC-56 antenna is susceptible to low bridges, parking decks, and tree branches, just to name a few obstacles. Reviewers have found their antennas to withstand these obstacles well without sacrificing transmission quality.
One thing that some negative reviews point out is the extreme length can be unsafe for other vehicles on highways, so reviewers had to tie down their antennas for high-speed travel.
What Is It Good For?
We recommend checking out the Hustler IC-56 if you’re looking for a true ¼ wave CB antenna that doesn’t require much work other than installing it. Additional items need to be purchased to mount the IC-56, but its quality makes up for the extra requirements.
#4 Best Center-Load Antenna: Wilson 305-550
Claiming to be “Weather Channel ready,” the Wilson 305-550 is one of the most durable center-load CB antennas on the market and the strongest in our roundup. Its high-impact thermoplastic body should withstand most elements that come its way. The Wilson 305-550 also has 100-percent silver plating on its copper wire, which both increases durability and boosts power gain compared to most 0.25-in. or 0.38-in. coils.
Because they’re not ideal for off-road use, center-loaded CB antennas are typically used on semi-trucks, pickup trucks, and other paved road vehicles. The Wilson 305-550’s high power sustainability up to 5,000.0 W. can improve frequency range significantly along with its 10.0-ft. shaft, making it ideal for drivers who need constant CB radio communication.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Power up to 5,000.0 W.
- 10.0-ft. shaft
- High-impact thermoplastic body
- 17-7 SS Whip
- One-year limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- Wilson 305-550 CB antenna
What Customers Are Saying
From over 200 reviews, the Wilson 305-500 has an average rating of 4.6. About 77 percent of these are 5-star ratings, while nine percent are 3 stars or lower. The Wilson 305-550 is currently Amazon’s Choice for the search term “center loaded CB antenna.”
Many customers commend the antenna for its receiving abilities. Reviewers claim they’re able to pick up frequencies other antennas aren’t able to locate, and that their CB antennas have great range. The few negative reviews gripe about the Wilson 305-550’s plastic housing unit breaking easily, in spite of advertising.
What Is It Good For?
The Wilson 305-550 can be a great fit for truckers who require constant communication and are on the road for several hours per day. It’s a high-performance center-loaded antenna that requires previous CB knowledge to use, but those with experience should appreciate everything the Wilson 305-550 has to offer.
#5 Best No-Ground Plane Antenna: FireStik FG2648-B
A versatile top-loaded CB antenna kit, the FireStik FG2648-B has a stainless steel mount that allows for multiple installation locations. It has a power rating of up to 100.0 watts for improved transmission and receiving. The FireStik FG2648-B is wrapped with heavily insulated copper wire to guard against shorted coils and corrosion-induced resistance that can negatively affect signal range.
This CB antenna has a fiberglass core for a good balance of flexibility and strength. And the FireStik FG2648-B has a “no tools required” tunable tip that allows owners to manually adjust for required frequencies. Because of its no-ground plane design, these can double as base station antennas, too.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Reinforced fiberglass body
- Stainless steel spring
- Up to 100.0 watts
- 0.38”-24 threaded base
- 17-ft. coaxial cable
- Five-year limited warranty
What’s In The Box?
- FireStik FG2648-B CB antenna
- Coaxial cable
What Customers Are Saying
The FireStik FG2648-B currently has over 70 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6. A total of 76 percent of all reviews are 5-star ratings, and 10 percent are 3 stars or below. This is Amazon’s Choice for the search term “no-ground plane CB antenna.”
A high number of positive reviews detail how well the FireStik FG2648-B works on vehicles other than cars and trucks. Reviewers note its compatibility with motorcycles, boats, and even handheld CB radios. Some negative reviews claim their SWR readings are negatively affected after driving for extended periods of time, blaming wind force knocking the antenna out of tune.
What Is It Good For?
Our product review team believes the FireStik FG2648-B is best for anyone who needs a CB antenna for their RV, boat, or motorcycle. It can also be used on cars and trucks, but the FireStik FG2648-B’s advanced no-ground plane design makes it ideal for non-metal surfaces that don’t require grounding.
Best CB Antennas Buyers Guide
Before you purchase a CB antenna for your vehicle, learn about all of your options.
What Is A CB Antenna?
A citizens band, or CB, radio antenna is used in conjunction with a CB radio to transmit and receive radio frequencies.
The antenna captures incoming radio waves which are then converted by the CB radio’s receiver. The receiver also converts outbound electrical signals from the CB radio’s transmitter and broadcasts them out through the antenna as radio waves to hopefully reach another CB radio. This back-and-forth transmission creates communication between CB radios.
CB antennas radiate frequencies of a specific wavelength. A CB antenna that is properly tuned will accurately match the radio frequency’s wavelength it is transmitting. CB frequencies start at 25.01-MHz, with common wavelengths for antennas starting at ⅛, ¼, ½, and ⅝.
What Do I Need To Install A CB Antenna?
In order to install a CB antenna to your vehicle, you will need the following components:
- CB radio: This device converts radio waves into electrical signals for communication and is also known as a ham radio.
- CB antenna mount: This connects the CB antenna to your vehicle. If you recently acquired an antenna that did not come included with a mount, you will need to buy one separately.
- Coaxial cable: This cable connects your antenna to your radio via a PL-259 connector and is also referred to as a coax cable.
- SWR meter: An SWR meter is a device used to adjust your antenna so it is properly tuned. An untuned CB antenna not only performs poorly but can cause permanent damage to your CB radio.
CB Antenna Mounts
There are several common variations when it comes to mounting a CB antenna your vehicle. Choosing the best CB antenna will depend on your vehicle and transmission needs.
- Magnetic mount: As its name implies, these utilize a magnetic base for mounting. They come with a coax, mount, and whip antenna. Transmission and receiving range vary by where the mount is placed on a vehicle, with antennas ranging between 3.0 and 5.0 in. for 3.0 to 7.0 miles of range. While they perform well and are incredibly easy to install, Magnetic Mount CB antennas have low clearance due to their long length.
- Center-load: These are commonly called “trucker antennas” because of their frequent use on semi-trucks. They have a thick stainless steel lower shaft with a plastic-cased coil and whip antenna on top. These antennas are generally 4.0 to 5.0 in. long with a range anywhere from 7.0 to 10.0 miles. Although they perform better than most fiberglass and magnet mounts, center-loaded antennas are more expensive and prone to damage.
- Top-loaded antennas: This mount format is good for mobility and usually fairly affordable. Although commonly made of fiberglass and have great functionality for receiving and transmission, top-loaded antennas typically have lower wattage ratings due to using a thinner coil wire.
Types Of CB Antennas
- Fiberglass: These are built from fiberglass rods with the antenna wire wound along the outside and covered with plastic wrap. They typically range in length from 2.0 to 5.0 inches and have a range anywhere between 2.0 to 7.0 miles. Fiberglass antennas are best suited for off-road vehicles due to their durability. They can be mounted nearly anywhere on a vehicle.
- 102” whip: Unlike other antennas, 102” whips don’t have a coil. This is because a 102” whip antenna represents a perfect ¼ CB wavelength, which gives it over 10.0 miles of range. They are usually around 8.0 or 9.0 ft. in length and are relatively inexpensive but require a heavy-duty mount for support.
- No-ground plane (NGP): These are designed for RVs, boats, or any vehicle that doesn’t have a metal chassis. They work without requiring ground for transmission and receiving, but are expensive and have limited range compared to other antennas.
Our Review Standards
To select the five CB antennas in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, price, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best CB Antenna: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.