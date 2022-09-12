We researched hundreds of cargo boxes to generate our list of top recommendations. Here are some honorable mentions for the best cargo boxes on the market in 2022.

Auto Dynasty Roof Storage Box

Constructed of impact-resistant ABS material, the Auto Dynasty Roof Storage Box feels rugged and durable to the touch. This cargo box has a load capacity of 110.0 lbs. and a volume of 11.0 cu. ft. You won’t need to worry about mounting this cargo box, as it requires a simple and tool-free installation.

MeeFar XBEEK Roof Carrier

The MeeFar XBEEK Roof Carrier isn’t necessarily a cargo box and fits more closely in our review of the best rooftop cargo carriers, but it shares several similarities with cargo boxes. The most notable similarity is its waterproof design, allowing you peace of mind that every last inch of your 20.0 cu. ft. of storage space is dry and protected from the elements.

Thule Motion XT

Offering between 16.0 and 22.0 cu. ft. depending on the size you order, the Thule Motion XT maximizes your car’s potential storage space. This cargo box comes with the easy-to-use PowerClick Quick-Mount System, which Thule is known for. It should also be noted that the cargo box is dual side-opening, which makes installing and loading the Motion XT a breeze.

Yakima Skybox 16

The Yakima Skybox 16 is made from carbonite and aerodynamically styled to minimize your car’s uptick in fuel consumption. This cargo box is dual-side opening, making installation as well as physically packing the cargo box that much easier. You won’t need to worry about crossbar compatibility, as the product works with all different styles of crossbars and even factory bars.

Thule Sidekick

Ideal for storing smaller loads such as sleeping bags and golf clubs, the Thule Sidekick features a compact design to leave room for other roof-mounted accessories. This passenger-side opening cargo box has a volume of 8.0 cu. ft. and a load capacity of 75.0 lbs.

Jegs Rooftop Cargo Carrier

The Jegs Rooftop Cargo Carrier features a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic shell that’s lightweight and durable. It offers 18.0 cu. ft. of waterproof storage capacity thanks to a four-corner locking system and weather-tight seal. It should be noted that no tools are required for mounting the cargo box to your vehicle’s roof.

Tactik Rooftop Cargo Carrier Box

Featuring a dual side-opening design, the Tactik Rooftop Cargo Carrier Box makes loading and unloading your gear convenient. This cargo box provides you with 18.0 cu. ft. and 110.0 lbs. worth of storage capacity. The Tacktik’s shell is not only waterproof, but it also features a built-in UV stabilizer – ultimately making this cargo box resistant to cracking and fading.