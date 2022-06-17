Before you use any carburetor cleaner, be sure that you have the proper safety equipment to handle caustic chemicals. At the very least, you should have or purchase protective gloves and eyewear.

Other tools you may want are a stiff brush for scrubbing parts and some wire or a wire brush for cleaning out small holes such as the pilot jets. In a pinch, you can use guitar strings if you have any lying around, or you could order a set of carburetor brushes. If you’re using the soak method, you’ll need a large bucket or tub.

Broadly speaking, there are three popular methods for at-home carburetor cleaning: soak, spray, or use a fuel additive. To keep your carburetor in the best shape, you’ll want to employ all three.

Soaking

To remove the majority of buildup in your carburetor and get it operating like new, you’ll need to soak it in a chemical solution. Soak- or dip-cleaning methods use a corrosive chemical to remove rust and deposits in all of your carb’s crannies.

Soaking is time-consuming and can be a frustrating operation for those who aren’t mechanically inclined. You can’t simply dunk your carburetor in the solution as the chemicals that clean the carburetor can erode the rubber seals. You’ll need to disassemble your carburetor before its bath, then reassemble it afterward.

After soaking only the metal components (typically for at least a day, if not longer), you’ll need to scrub out your carburetor to remove any excess gunk. Here you may also want to use an aerosol spray to dislodge any material that remains.

Aerosol Spray

An aerosol spray uses pressure to dislodge gunk and apply the chemicals that can clean out your carburetor. Used in conjunction with a brush, this can be a good means to dislodge major blockages in your carburetor and quickly get it working. Keep in mind this will not clean your carburetor as fully as the soak method.

You can remove your carburetor before using an aerosol spray, or use it without removing your carburetor from the vehicle at all.

Fuel Additive

You can find fuel additives that you pour directly into your gas tank to clean your carburetor without ever removing it from your vehicle. This is the fastest and simplest way to clean your carburetor. The additive mixes with your fuel and cleans the carburetor and fuel system.

While a fuel additive is the easiest method to apply, it is also the least effective means to clean a carburetor. Fuel-additive cleaners are useful for maintaining a carburetor and slowing the speed at which it becomes clogged. However, if your carburetor is already clogged, loud, or not functioning properly because it needs to be cleaned, a fuel additive is unlikely to offer a fix.

Types Of Carburetor Cleaners

If you are a customer seeking to buy a carburetor cleaner, be aware there are several types available:

Dipping can : As we mentioned above, this method is for the more demanding vehicle owner that has time completely disassemble a carburetor and soak different parts.