The Toolly Car Wash Brush was incredibly effective at cleaning a car, but we struggled to assemble this product. While this type of product should be easy to assemble, we’d like to note that the included instruction manual isn’t written in English and the brush comes with a variety of not-so-standard parts.

Ease of Use: This car wash brush was incredibly easy to use once it was fully assembled. It’s a bit confusing to determine which part connects the spout to the hose and which part connects the hose to the brush itself. But overall, this car wash brush was easy to use and wield.

Undetectability: Due to the constant flow of water running through the brush head, there were no swirl marks, scratches, or smudges left on our testing vehicle’s paint job. Additionally, with the water spinning the brush head in a 360.0-degree motion, the brush felt smooth pushed against the exterior of a car.

Cleaning: In terms of cleaning, there was no better car wash brush than the Toolly Car Wash Brush. The brush head constantly moving in a 360.0-degree motion meant this car wash brush made lots of suds and didn’t push all of the dirt and grime to one side of the car.

What Customers Are Saying

Only around 30 customers have left reviews on Amazon for the Toolly Car Wash Brush. Many reviewers mention how the cleaning tool made their life much easier when cleaning a car, while a few others note that the short handle leaks water and question the quality of the brush’s materials.