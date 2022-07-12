Key Features

Cost : Around $25

: Around $25 Leak-proof 2.5-gallon liner

Sealable lid

Two side storage pockets and one front pocket

High-quality oxford fabric construction

Our Experience

The Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can had the most premium construction among the automotive wastebaskets we tested. We liked the removable liner, which was easy to install, and the Lusso had the largest capacity.

The Lusso Gear lost points with its storage pockets, which aren’t as robust as the pockets of other wastebaskets we tested, and the manufacturer only has a handful of colors to choose from. Because of those factors, we gave the Lusso Gear 4.5 out of 5 stars.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 11,000 ratings

Most positive reviews mention the quality of construction and the easy-to-clean design. One common gripe is that the can didn’t fit in every location of the vehicle.

“This vehicle trash receptacle is fantastic, but the customer service of the manufacturer, Lusso, was beyond expectations.” – Bridget D. via Amazon

“Once it’s all put together, this is a prize-worthy trash container for your vehicle! Quality better than two others I’ve tried. It’s a bit tall for my car, but it looks perfect in our truck.” – Shaka Falala via Amazon

“This thing literally won’t fit anywhere in my car. I have a Volvo SUV and it’s too large and flat to fit on the back [of] my front seats. It only has one strap at the top and then sticky Velcro® to affix the bottom part, but who wants that on their leather seats?” – Lindsay via Amazon

What Is It Good For?

Any driver wanting quality car accessories should consider this product, and the added capacity is a plus. The Lusso would be at home in the car of a professional chauffeur or someone who drives for Uber or Lyft.

Because the Lusso is somewhat larger than its competitors, you may want to consider another option if you have children or often have passengers in the back seat.