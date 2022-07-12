Whether you’re taking a road trip or commuting to work, having a car trash can is an easy way to keep your vehicle’s interior tidy. Car trash cans aren’t the most glamorous vehicle accessories, but having the inside of your car resemble the front yard of a frat house is even less attractive.
This article will look at the five best car trash cans, which our review team identified and tested. Before giving each automobile trash can a rating, we thoroughly checked it for capacity, ease of installation, and additional features, including dual functionality as a car organizer. Read on to discover our findings.
5 Best Car Trash Cans
- Best Overall: Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can
- Best Budget Trash Bin: EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can
- Most Versatile: Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can
- Sturdiest Trash Bin: Carbage Can
- Also Consider: KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can
#1 Best Overall: Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can
Our review team named the Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can the Best Overall car trash can because of its quality construction, capacity, and design. The manufacturer includes a washable liner you can remove once the bin is full.
There’s also an optional Velcro® adhesive, so you can install the trash can on a passenger seat, center console, or glove box.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Capacity
|5 out of 5
|Features
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Leak-proof 2.5-gallon liner
- Sealable lid
- Two side storage pockets and one front pocket
- High-quality oxford fabric construction
Our Experience
The Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can had the most premium construction among the automotive wastebaskets we tested. We liked the removable liner, which was easy to install, and the Lusso had the largest capacity.
The Lusso Gear lost points with its storage pockets, which aren’t as robust as the pockets of other wastebaskets we tested, and the manufacturer only has a handful of colors to choose from. Because of those factors, we gave the Lusso Gear 4.5 out of 5 stars.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 11,000 ratings
Most positive reviews mention the quality of construction and the easy-to-clean design. One common gripe is that the can didn’t fit in every location of the vehicle.
“This vehicle trash receptacle is fantastic, but the customer service of the manufacturer, Lusso, was beyond expectations.”
– Bridget D. via Amazon
“Once it’s all put together, this is a prize-worthy trash container for your vehicle! Quality better than two others I’ve tried. It’s a bit tall for my car, but it looks perfect in our truck.”
– Shaka Falala via Amazon
“This thing literally won’t fit anywhere in my car. I have a Volvo SUV and it’s too large and flat to fit on the back [of] my front seats. It only has one strap at the top and then sticky Velcro® to affix the bottom part, but who wants that on their leather seats?”
– Lindsay via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
Any driver wanting quality car accessories should consider this product, and the added capacity is a plus. The Lusso would be at home in the car of a professional chauffeur or someone who drives for Uber or Lyft.
Because the Lusso is somewhat larger than its competitors, you may want to consider another option if you have children or often have passengers in the back seat.
#2 Best Budget Trash Bin: EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can
Our runner-up is the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can. It has a design similar to our top pick but with added elastic opening and storage options. The EPAuto tries to strike a balance between car organizer and trash can since it can hold items such as hand sanitizer, water bottles, and trash bags.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Capacity
|4.5 out of 5
|Features
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $10
- 2.0-gallon capacity
- Three side pockets
- Elastic opening for easy access
- Sealable lid
- Water-resistant interior
Our Experience
We gave the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can 4.5 stars. Installation was quick, and it has a decent capacity. Our team enjoyed the easy access provided by the elastic opening, as well as the fact that the Velcro® seal stayed in place.
The EPAuto didn’t earn the top spot in our review because like our Best Overall pick, the Lusso Gear, it lacks an interior liner or trash bags.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 61,000 ratings
Positive reviews mention the sturdiness of the product and the amount of trash it can hold, and critical reviews say it’s bulky and takes up passenger space.
“It’s super sturdy and holds its shape. I love that it’s easy to line with a grocery bag. I wish it were smaller, but that’s hardly a defect.”
– Jen Stafford via Amazon
“The trash can is great. I like the small opening so things stay in and how the lid [fastens] shut. Size is great, too, and I’m able to store more bags.”
– Kaitlyn via Amazon
“[It is] so bulky. I drive a Jetta, so I don’t have a ton of room. I can’t keep it in the front because my passengers don’t have enough room for their legs to sit comfortably.”
– L. via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
With eight colors to choose from and most cans costing less than $13, the EPAuto is a wonderful choice if you’re on a budget. We’d also recommend this product if you want a car organizer and trash can in the same package.
#3 Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can
The Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can is able to handle the junk in your car or keep your drinks cool. And like the EPAuto, it tries to pull double duty as a car seat organizer and trash can.
Identity crisis aside, the Drive Auto Products trash can has a capacity of 2.0 gallons and two storage compartments on the side for bags or other materials. It also comes in one of two colors: gray or black.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4 out of 5
|Capacity
|4 out of 5
|Features
|4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $12
- 2.0-gallon capacity
- Sealable lid
- Clips to hold trash bags in place
- Water-resistant design
- Two mesh side pockets
Our Experience
The Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can earned bonus points for being the only wastebasket we tested to include trash bags with the base product, although you only get 10 liner bags from the manufacturer. Thanks to the adjustable strap, installing this can anywhere in the car proved to be pretty quick.
We ultimately made the Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can our third pick and awarded it 4 stars because it had slightly fewer storage options than our first two choices.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 8,200 ratings
Many customers enjoy the construction and the inclusion of trash liners with the product, while other users report issues with the lid of the larger version sealing properly.
“Great quality trash container for road trips.”
– Angela T. Reynolds via Amazon
“It has a thick protective plastic sewed on the inside, so cleaning up spills is super easy. Plus, it came with a roll of plastic garbage bags that fit perfectly inside. Heavy-duty car trash bag. Very good quality.”
– BonBon via Amazon
“Unfortunately, the hooks don’t hold the plastic bag and it becomes a “lump” in the bottom of the oversize can. In short, it’s bulky, too large, unless you retain a month or two of garbage in it, and grossly overpriced for the design defects mentioned above.”
– rivereagle via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
The Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can is suitable for the shenanigans leading up to game day and the cleanup afterward. Many customer reviews say the leak-proof design helps the product function as a cooler. The can might not be the most attractive option, but its functionality is notable.
#4 Best Floor-Mounted Trash Bin: Carbage Can
Great name, decent performance. The Carbage Can is a trash can similar to what you might find in a bedroom or restroom but modified to fit your car’s floor. It attaches by clipping to your car’s floor mats and comes with a Carbage Can–branded rubber band to ensure trash bags stay in place.
The Carbage Can doesn’t try to compete with rival brands regarding storage pockets or odor-trapping features, but it does go for that sense of home within the car.
|Overall
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|3.5 out of 5
|Capacity
|4 out of 5
|Features
|3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- 2.0-gallon capacity
- Rubber band to help secure trash bags
- Waterproof design
- Attaches to floor mats for security
Our Experience
Although the Carbage Can has the same capacity as two other car trash cans on our list at 2.0 gallons, we docked it points for lacking a sealable lid – a feature we found on every wastebasket we tested.
Installation was substantially more complicated than with the other models we tested since it required aligning the floor mat clips with the bottom of the can. However, we found the Carbage Can was sturdy once installed. When taking everything into account, we gave this product 3.5 stars.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 2,000 ratings
Positive reviews highlight the surprising sturdiness of the can and excellent customer service from the manufacturer. On the negative side, some customers report the product may not work with all floor mats.
“This is the perfect size trash can and fits nicely behind the passenger seat of my brand-new Mazda CX-5. It clipped onto the floor mat easily and has stayed in place through bumps and turns.”
– April via Amazon
“I have used this trash can in my car for over two years and it has held up very well. … It is easy to clean, and I can leave the clip in place while I do that. I would buy this again in a heartbeat, but it has lasted so long and works so well I may not have to.”
– Wade Lee via Amazon
“The garbage can size is adequate. I like the idea of the clip to the mat, but the clip is too small. … Unfortunately, when the can is full and you take a left turn the can tips over.”
– Stephen C. Rogers via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
If you don’t have children or rarely drive with passengers in the back seat, you will probably find the Carbage Can a solid choice for your vehicle. You can install the can by the front passenger seat, although this risks sacrificing legroom for a passenger.
#5 Also Consider: KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can
Sleek and simple is the idea behind the KMMOTORS Foldable Car Garbage Can. It has slightly less capacity than other products we’ve featured, and like the Carbage Can, it offers no extra storage.
However, you get a three-month manufacturer warranty and a sealable wastebasket that should fit almost anywhere.
|Overall
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5 out of 5
|Capacity
|3 out of 5
|Features
|3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $10
- 1.85-gallon capacity
- Closable lid
- Adjustable strap
Our Experience
As with most car trash cans we tested, the installation was easy when testing the KMMOTORS foldable car trash can. This product lost points in the capacity and extra features categories. The KMMOTORS car trash can has the smallest capacity of any car trash can we tested and lacks side pockets for additional storage.
Build quality was another drawback, as the KMMOTORS trash can didn’t seem as high quality as some of our other top picks. All factors considered, we awarded it 3.5 stars overall.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on around 30,000 ratings
Customer opinions on the product’s small size vary a lot, with some saying the trash can is easy to store and others saying it doesn’t hold enough garbage.
Positive reviews often mention the product being easy to clean. Disgruntled customers frequently report issues with customer service and a lack of trash bags from the manufacturer.
“Love this trash bag! It sits nicely behind your center console and looks clean and tidy. The material is well made and the additional trash bags you buy fit perfectly in the bottom.”
– Amazon Customer
“I’m actually pretty impressed with this trash can. It looks really small but it can actually hold a lot.”
– KP via Amazon
“The strap on the back immediately broke when I went to tighten it. I’m not the Hulk. I just pulled and within having it delivered no more than two hours prior, it is broken.”
– Talktastic via Amazon
What Is It Good For?
The KMMOTORS car trash bin is well-suited for you if you already maintain a clean car. Its small size means you won’t be able to fit a lot in it, but at least it’s easy to store.
The small size also means it could be installed anywhere from the glove box to the gear shift, and it’s a strong choice for a mini car trash can if a cup holder option doesn’t work for you.
Car Trash Can Testing Process
We replicated some of the trash items most likely to accumulate in a car to test these products. This included paper receipts, pens, plastic wrappings, and the remnants of a fast-food combo meal.
We also assessed each product on its capacity, ability to mask smells from garbage, ease of installation, and overall features.
Car Trash Can Buyers Guide
When considering the best car trash can options, look for more than a big bag in your favorite color. Below are a few tips from our review team to aid in your shopping experience.
Size Matters
We found that the standard fast-food combo quickly filled most of the car trash cans we tested. Don’t be afraid to splurge on a larger can since most are foldable and can easily be stored in a trunk or storage bin.
And since most bags have a capacity of 2.0 to 3.0 gallons, you’ll probably end up cleaning your car trash can out regularly if you put items other than small trash in it.
Location, Location, Location
Since most car trash cans are collapsible, you don’t have to attach all of them in the same place. The seat headrest is an obvious choice, but you can easily swing around to a front seat. You can even attach some smaller cans to the center console, gear shift, or car floor.
Some car trash cans fit in a cup holder, but it’s hard to justify giving up other interior accessories to make room for a trash can.
Expect To Buy Bags
Of the car trash cans we tested, only one came with bags. Some brands include trash bags for an extra charge or provide washable liners you can remove for cleaning purposes.
If you don’t feel like paying for garbage bags, a plastic bag or a grocery bag often works as a replacement. However, plastic grocery bags are prone to getting holes and may not be the right size for your car.
Trash Cans For Cars: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The car trash cans in this article underwent two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at Amazon Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price.
For testing, our team ordered the five car trash cans that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, noting how well the car trash can held debris, the can’s ease of installation, and any additional features. We rated each car trash can out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.