If wearing sunglasses while driving isn’t an option for you, a car sun visor extender for your vehicle can be a terrific alternative. Visor extenders come in different varieties, as some block the sun entirely and others work as fold-down polarized screens, but the goal is always to give drivers better visibility.
All the extenders we recommend attach to your existing sun visor, and they extend vertically, horizontally, or both. If your backseat passengers are experiencing excessive glare from the side windows, you might look into a car window shade that covers your back car window and protects the car interior’s backseat.
5 Best Car Sun Visor Extenders
- Best Polarizing Filter: Sailead Polarized Sun Visor
- Best Visor Extender: Veharvim Car Visor Organizer
- Glare Guard Polarized Visor Extender
- Bell + Howell TacVisor Sun Visor
- Sailead Sunshade Extender
Each car sun visor extender in the table above offers solid protection from sun glare through your front window. After reviewing various styles of sun visor extenders, we believe these five options stand out above the rest.
However, the visor extenders in this article meet different needs. Read on to discover which option is best for you.
#1 Best Polarizing Filter: Sailead Polarized Sun Visor
The Sailead Polarized Sun Visor offers adjustable UV protection. If you don’t want to drive with sunglasses, this easy-to-use product provides the next best thing. It was the most stable visor extender we tested and provided the best coverage.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Stability
|5 out of 5
|Coverage
|5 out of 5
Key Features
- UV400 polarized screen
- Adjustable
- Easy, spring-loaded installation
- Polycarbonate materials
- Approximate cost: $25
Our Experience
Instead of connecting with an elastic strap like many of the other visors on this list, the Sailead sun visor extender attaches using a spring clip, making it more adaptable to various car visor sizes.
Also notable about the Sailead is that you can adjust it closer to and farther from your face. By bringing the visor closer, you can practically encompass your entire field of view. It can also rotate on a swivel, while other visor extenders aren’t adjustable in this way. During our driving test, minimal shaking occurred.
What Customers Are Saying
This polarized sun protector is an Amazon bestseller and has an average review score of 3.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 3,000 ratings. The most common praise heaped on this visor is that it works better than similar products because of its excellent adjustability.
“I ordered two of the visor extenders for my dad. He had purchased others, but they didn’t work as advertised. He can’t stop talking about these. They were a snap to install on his 2017 Kia Sorento and so versatile in the many configurations.”
– Tamara U. via Amazon
Some shorter drivers (those 5 feet and under) say the Sailead does not come down far enough to help them. Other drivers have mentioned the attachment mechanism being incompatible with some visor shapes.
“Only fits thin sun visors … My 1997 Camry and 2006 Tundra [have] visors that are ‘airplane wing’ shaped. … This will not fit such visors, which are a half-inch thick.”
– Rufina via Amazon
#2 Best Visor Extender: Veharvim Car Visor Organizer
The Veharvim Car Visor Organizer doesn’t provide a polarized lens but offers extendable flaps to the right and below your car’s existing sun visor. This car sun visor extender also has several pockets for storing car accessories and items such as ID cards and sunglasses.
The Veharvim is an excellent automotive sun visor if you wear sunglasses for UV protection while driving and could use extra coverage to block the sun’s harshest glare completely.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Stability
|4 out of 5
|Coverage
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Includes cardholders and a strap for sunglasses
- Made from suede-like and polycarbonate materials
- Extends visor coverage downward and sideways
- Approximate cost: $15
Our Experience
You install the Veharvim with two elastic straps. We found it stable, though the side extender is slightly floppy when fully extended. Still, this sun visor extender is unlikely to fall off while in use.
At least from our test vehicle, it is unclear how you would use the bottom extender. It’s nice to have a visor to block the sun, but the downside is that it impairs the driver’s view. However, the side extender is an excellent addition, as there are times when the sun may creep past your visor’s protection.
You can attach this extender to the passenger-side visor just as easily as the driver-side visor.
The pockets hold cards securely, which may be particularly beneficial if you frequently use a keycard. It would also be convenient to store tickets and receipts for parking garages.
What Customers Are Saying
The Veharvim has an average Amazon customer review rating of 4.1 stars, albeit from only around 30 reviews.
The utility of this sun visor may vary with the size and shape of your car’s visor. Some drivers, including our tester, have found that the Veharvim fits snugly and securely, but not everyone has had such a positive experience.
“This was very easy to install and use. I love the fabric and all the pockets. The added sun visors are amazing. The glasses do not move once they are snapped down, and nothing falls out of the pockets when the visor is down!”
– Laura S. via Amazon
A few Veharvim reviewers have complained about the quality of the materials. The pockets consist of a sturdy suede-like material, but the extender is flimsier plastic. It was good enough for us, though.
“I was expecting this to be a bit more sturdy and easier to use. It’s not the best, but it does the job, I guess.”
– Snakessss via Amazon
#3 Glare Guard Polarized Visor Extender
The Glare Guard Polarized Visor Extender adds a strip of polarized UVA/UVB protection under your car’s sun visor. This foldable extender uses strong aluminum clips and hook-and-loop straps to ensure it stays in place.
While not offering quite the same level of coverage as the Sailead, the Glare Guard seems to be made of slightly more durable materials. Because of how the Glare Guard is installed, you can lower it farther than the Sailead, possibly making it a better option for shorter drivers.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Stability
|4 out of 5
|Coverage
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Made with high-quality polarized film that blocks UVA and UVB rays
- Aluminum clips and hook-and-loop straps
- Impact- and temperature-resistant
- Made in the United States
- Approximate cost: $35
Our Experience
Although pretty easy to install, the Glare Guard is not as adjustable as the most comparable product in this roundup: the Sailead polarized sun visor. Because of its distance from your face, the Glare Guard doesn’t offer as much protection as the Sailead. However, you can bring the Glare Guard down to a lower height than the Sailead, making it more adjustable vertically.
While stable, the Glare Guard visor sunshade extender shakes a bit more than the other visor extenders in this review. You should not expect the Glare Guard to fall off, but it does shake some while you’re driving. Despite lacking the coverage of the Sailead, the Glare Guard nonetheless offers decent protection from UV rays.
What Customers Are Saying
The Glare Guard polarized car visor extender has an average Amazon review score of 4.3 stars based on around 2,000 reviews. Eighty percent of reviews rate the product 4 stars or higher, making it one of the more consistently reviewed car visor extenders.
Most drivers are happy with the quality materials used to construct the Glare Guard, and unlike other sun extenders, it also seems to work better with various sun visor sizes. The sun visor clip system can handle visors with thicker padding.
“This is a high-quality auxiliary sun visor. It mounted easily and quickly onto the driver’s sun visor in my 2005 Toyota Highlander. The OEM visors in my SUV are thickly padded, and several other visors purchased from ‘big box’ retailers simply would not stay attached.”
– Robert Sandewicz via Amazon
The Glare Guard’s design does leave a gap between your visor and the extender. Depending on your height and the sun’s position, this gap may be an issue for you.
“There is a three-eighths inch gap between the bottom of my visor and the top of the [Glare Guard]. Somehow the sun always finds the gap and shines in my eyes.”
– G. Spencer via Amazon
#4 Bell + Howell TacVisor Sun Visor
The Bell + Howell TacVisor features two fold-down glare guards: an anti-glare visor for day and an anti-dazzle visor for night driving. This visor is supremely stable, long-lasting, and can help reduce eye strain while driving. While it doesn’t extend your horizontal glare coverage, the TacVisor offers protection not only from the sun but also from bright lights on the road.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Stability
|4 out of 5
|Coverage
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Day and nighttime glare filters
- Made from polycarbonate, heat-resistant, anti-scratch materials
- Shatterproof
- Approximate cost: $20
Our Experience
The TacVisor quickly snapped onto our test vehicle’s visor. Each filter operates on a separate mechanism, allowing you to use either or both. Once deployed, the TacVisor is not exceptionally adjustable but provides a decent coverage area. This sun shield extender was the most stable one we tested.
What Customers Are Saying
The TacVisor has an average Amazon review score of 3.3 based on over 3,500 ratings. Reviews are mixed, with some customers swearing by the product and others complaining it reduced their road vision.
Positive reviews mention the ease of installation, and many note the night anti-glare filter as especially helpful.
“I cannot wear sunglasses or any other type of glasses because I get severe headaches wearing them. This product is ideal for me. I can use the daytime lens during the day, and I see perfectly. … The nighttime lens helps me with blinding lights from oncoming car lights and gives me perfect vision.”
– Angelgirl via Amazon
Negative reviews tend to focus on the daytime filter. Some drivers say the reflective surface hindered their visibility, and a few say the film covering the daytime filter bubbled and peeled when left in the direct sunlight. Other critical reviewers say the visor was unstable, but we found it exceptionally stable during our test. Stability may depend on the size of your sun visor.
“The daytime portion isn’t dark enough to truly replace the standard sun visor in your car, and the nighttime portion – though it does help reduce some of the glare – it isn’t clear. When you look through it, everything is a little distorted.”
– John Guarascio via Amazon
#5 Sailead Sunshade Extender
The Sailead Sunshade Extender provides a downward polarized screen and a sideways sun blocker. While less stable than some of the other guards on this list, it’s an attractive option if you want the sideways extender and a downward polarized screen.
This driver-side sun visor performed well enough in our testing for us to recommend it, and it’s easy to use. Overall, the Sailead Sunshade Extender provides decent protection from the sun’s rays.
|Overall
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Stability
|3.5 out of 5
|Coverage
|4 out of 5
Key Features
- Polarized screen for UVA/UVB protection
- Adjustable velcro hook-and-loop straps
- Vertical and horizontal visor extensions
- Approximate cost: $20
Our Experience
The Sailead car sunshade extender is easy to install, and the elastic straps are very adjustable. While it may not fit every car sun visor, this product is more versatile than some of the other recommendations on this list.
Once installed, the Sailead Sunshade Extender is not as stable as other sun visors. The side extension is a bit floppy, though it shouldn’t fall off while you’re driving.
Depending on your height, the polarized filter may not work best since you need to pull down your sun visor and then the filter. Taller drivers may find this impedes their view of the road, but shorter drivers may be thankful the filter comes lower than other options.
What Customers Are Saying
The Sailead front windshield sunshade extender has an average Amazon review score of 3.8 stars with just over 2,800 ratings.
Most reviewers simply say the product works and seem pleased that it reduces sun glare. Commonly praised features of the Sailead are its horizontal extension flap and how the extender attaches to the passenger’s side visor.
“The solid part that comes out the side has been a godsend. On the drive home, the sun would come in between the side of the car and the visor for about half the drive. The little solid part blocks it completely, so I don’t squint anymore for that section of the highway.”
– A Fan via Amazon
As with many car sun visor extenders, this one doesn’t fit in every vehicle perfectly, and it may not work for you if you have an especially thick car sun visor. Some reviewers also complain about how easily fingerprints smudge the polarized filter.
“As other reviewers stated, one size does not fit all. [Hook-and-loop] straps barely reach around [the] visor in my Dodge Ram 1500. The truck’s visor has a vanity mirror, which further prevents the one [hook-and-loop] strap from reaching all the way around.”
– CNCRay via Amazon
Car Sun Visor Extender Testing Process
Our review team conducted in-person testing on each of our featured car sun visors. We installed each visor into our test vehicle and went for an extended drive. While driving, we paid attention to how easily we could deploy each extender and how well it stayed secure, even through sharp turns.
We positioned our car at several angles from the sun to test the coverage, and we paid attention to the coverage each extender offered. How much protection did it give, and was the sun able to sneak past it in certain places?
Car Sun Visor Extender Buyers Guide
Before purchasing a car sun visor extender, consider your objective. Do you want a visor that blocks a large area of your windshield, or do you need something to reduce glare without hindering your vision? Perhaps you need both.
Consider Sunglasses
Generally, sunglasses provide better glare reduction and polarized protection for your eyes, but some drivers are uncomfortable wearing sunglasses or unable to wear them for one reason or another. You should certainly consider a car sun visor extender if this is you.
Universal Fit?
When purchasing an extender of any type, consider stability. Most extenders attach to your vehicle’s sun visor, and a product that does not stay securely attached is not worth buying. If your visor extender consistently falls off, it will become more of a distraction than a help.
Affordability
Most car sun visors are relatively inexpensive, so there isn’t necessarily a reason to purchase the cheapest option you find. Even our top recommended product is under $35.
Our Review Standards
The car sun visor extenders in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by sifting through the top-rated visor extenders on Amazon, looking at factors such as customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price.
Our review team then tested each of the products. The review process scored visors based on ease of use, stability, and coverage (how effectively the visor blocked glare). We’ve used each of these products on the road, and that experience informed this article. We gave each car sun visor extender a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Ease Of Use
We attached each sun visor according to the directions that came with it (if it included directions). Any visor must be easy to install to be worth buying. A sun visor that’s difficult to deploy while driving is not only unhelpful but could also be dangerous. Each of our recommended visor extenders can be maneuvered quickly and with little effort.
Stability
A floppy sun visor extender can do more harm than good, especially if it falls off while you’re driving. Our test drive included several sharp turns, and we noted how well each visor stayed attached and in place. The best sun visor extenders remain where they’re supposed to be.
Coverage
During testing, we noted how much area the extender covered. In the case of polarized filters, the amount of protection for the driver’s field of view is essential. Visors that extended sun protection without significantly hindering our view of the road scored highest in this category.
Frequently Asked Questions
