Key Features

Includes cardholders and a strap for sunglasses

Made from suede-like and polycarbonate materials

Extends visor coverage downward and sideways

Approximate cost: $15

Our Experience

You install the Veharvim with two elastic straps. We found it stable, though the side extender is slightly floppy when fully extended. Still, this sun visor extender is unlikely to fall off while in use.

At least from our test vehicle, it is unclear how you would use the bottom extender. It’s nice to have a visor to block the sun, but the downside is that it impairs the driver’s view. However, the side extender is an excellent addition, as there are times when the sun may creep past your visor’s protection.

You can attach this extender to the passenger-side visor just as easily as the driver-side visor.

The pockets hold cards securely, which may be particularly beneficial if you frequently use a keycard. It would also be convenient to store tickets and receipts for parking garages.

What Customers Are Saying

The Veharvim has an average Amazon customer review rating of 4.1 stars, albeit from only around 30 reviews.

The utility of this sun visor may vary with the size and shape of your car’s visor. Some drivers, including our tester, have found that the Veharvim fits snugly and securely, but not everyone has had such a positive experience.

“This was very easy to install and use. I love the fabric and all the pockets. The added sun visors are amazing. The glasses do not move once they are snapped down, and nothing falls out of the pockets when the visor is down!” – Laura S. via Amazon

A few Veharvim reviewers have complained about the quality of the materials. The pockets consist of a sturdy suede-like material, but the extender is flimsier plastic. It was good enough for us, though.