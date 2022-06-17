Subwoofers are complicated by nature, so choosing the best car subwoofers for your drive can be a time-consuming process. As full-time auto enthusiasts and part-time audiophiles, our review team has spent countless hours researching, comparing, and reviewing car subwoofers.
You’ve likely heard of popular audio brands like Kicker, Alpine Electronics, and Kenwood. But these companies make up only a small portion of the audio equipment on the market. After thorough research, our team formulated a list of the top five car subwoofers available.
5 Best Car Subwoofers
- Best Overall: Rockville RW10CA
- Best Value: MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D
- Best Bass: JBL BassPro 12
- Great Quality: Skar Audio EVL-1X12D2
- Also Consider: Rockford Fosgate P300-12T
#1 Best Overall: Rockville RW10CA
Recognized by our review team as the Best Overall car subwoofers available on the market, the Rockville RW10CA is a 10.0-inch subwoofer. It has a power output of 800.0 watts peak and 200.0 watts RMS (root-mean-square) with an impedance of 2.0 ohms. With an adjustable input sensitivity and a built-in subsonic filter, this subwoofer has impressive features.
The Rockville RW10CA has a frequency response of 20.0 Hz to 150.0 Hz and a sensitivity of 90.0 dB. You can trust that this car subwoofer is as powerful as it claims to be, as this model of Rockville subwoofers is CEA-2006 compliant. CEA-2006 testing is voluntary, and the Consumer Electronics Association independently tests products to ensure they have accurate ratings.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Features
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $160
- CEA-2006 compliant
- Built-in subsonic filter
- Adjustable input sensitivity
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Reviewers are impressed with the bass sound and the car speaker’s frequency range. Many reviewers note the ease of installation for such a high-quality sound system.
#2 Best Value: MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D
Made from medium-density fibreboard (MDF), the MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D is built to last. This car subwoofer has a frequency response of 10.0 Hz to 150.0 Hz and an impedance of 2.0 ohms. Featuring a sealed enclosure designed for optimal venting, this subwoofer won’t overheat. The power handling of the speaker setup is superb, with a max of 1200.0 watts and a 400.0-watt RMS power.
Featuring a 2.0-ohm voice coil, this model of the Terminator Series has a rubber surround and polypropylene cone. It should be noted that the car subwoofer features a single voice coil, as it is not clearly labeled in the product description. Additionally, the MTX Audio logo is present on the dust cap. The frequency response of the subwoofer is between 37.0 and 150.0 Hz.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Features
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $150
- 1200.0 watts max
- Rubber surround
- Polypropylene woofer cone
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 5,700 ratings
Reviewers point to the sound quality at low frequencies as well as the big bass that accompanies the subwoofer system. Many reviewers note that the amp doesn’t look terribly impressive, but that it does provide quality car audio.
#3 Best Bass: JBL BassPro 12
Powered by a polypropylene subwoofer with a built-in amplifier, the JBL BassPro 12 is able to match the woofer performance at 450.0 watts peak power. This car subwoofer is 12.0 inches or 305.0 mm in size, so it’s large enough to create that deafening bass that audiophiles love. When customers purchase this product, they can expect to receive the subwoofer itself, an owner’s manual, and remote control.
The subwoofer has a frequency response between 35.0 and 120.0 Hz so the speaker setup can handle producing a wide range of sounds. Featuring a slipstream port, even at high output levels, this feature eliminates port noise to produce distortion-free bass.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Features
|4
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $220
- Slipstream port
- Remote control
- 450.0 watts peak power output
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 180 ratings
Some reviewers note that even with a factory head unit, this subwoofer produces such deep bass that it rattles their wing mirrors. Others point to the quality of the ported enclosure itself. Many reviewers are impressed by this high-quality audio subwoofer especially considering its price. Negative reviews complain that the amplifier can overheat when pushed to maximum output.
#4 Great Quality: Skar Audio EVL-1X12D2
The Skar Audio EVL-1X12D2 is one of the best subwoofers on the market in 2022. Featuring a 2.0-ohm dual voice coil, this feature allows customers to take full advantage of their amplifier’s capabilities. This car subwoofer has a peak power of 2,500.0 watts and an RMS power of 1,250.0 watts. Additionally, the subwoofer itself is preloaded into the enclosure so you won’t have to worry about a complicated installation process.
A unique suspension design of the EVL series from Skar Audio is a single simper, two-layer spider which allows the subwoofer to produce incredibly responsive and accurate bass. A High-Roll Surround allows this car subwoofer to play low frequencies with ease. Meanwhile, a 166.0-oz double-stack ferrite motor means this subwoofer has exceptional power handling.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Features
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $290
- High-roll surround
- Single simper/two-layer spider
- 166.0-oz double-stack ferrite motor
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 180 ratings
Some reviewers point out the bass boost they received after switching their subwoofers to the Skar Audio EVL-1X12D2, while others are simply impressed by this subwoofer’s power handling. Many reviewers note the quality of the sealed enclosure. Negative reviews note that you’ll need a powerful amplifier to truly hear how good this subwoofer is.
#5 Also Consider: Rockford Fosgate P300-12T
Featuring a built-in amplifier, the Rockford Fosgate P300-12T can produce booming bass in any factory or aftermarket speaker system. Additionally, the subwoofer has an adjustable 12.0-dB low pass crossover, on-board phase switch, and onboard adjustable bass boost equalization (EQ). If you purchase this product from an authorized Rockford Fosgate reseller, such as Amazon, your subwoofer will come with a one-year warranty.
For added control over your bass, Rockford Fosgate included a Remote Punch Level Control so you can tweak your speaker system from the comfort of your driver’s seat. The integrated amplifier has Class-D topology for optimized efficiency, while the amplifier itself has 300.0 watts of RMS power. All of these features are housed in an MDF-constructed sealed enclosure for the best acoustical properties.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Power
|4
|Features
|5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- Remote punch level control
- On-board bass boost EQ
- Class-D integrated amplifier
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 220 ratings
Reviewers mention the straightforward installation process and that there isn’t any distortion even at high volumes. Many like the amp dial included with this subwoofer. Negative reviewers mention issues with the mounting depth and getting the subwoofer to fit in their vehicle due to its shallow mount.
Car Subwoofers Buyers Guide
There are a variety of factors that are worth considering prior to purchasing a new car subwoofer. Some are more obvious than others, such as whether a specific speaker system would fit in your vehicle or a subwoofer’s power output. Below are some of the more overlooked aspects of car subwoofers.
Types Of Subwoofer Cones
While polypropylene cones are predominantly found in most subwoofers, there are a surprising number of materials that this specific part of a speaker system can be made from. Below is a list of the different types of subwoofer cones.
- Treated paper: This is one of the most common materials used to construct a subwoofer cone. As paper is lightweight, it has the fastest response time as a moving unit. However, a layer of coating is applied to make the cone more durable.
- Polypropylene: By far the most common material used to make a subwoofer cone, polypropylene is lightweight but more rigid and durable than paper.
- Aluminum/magnesium: Commonly found in speakers and amps, aluminum and magnesium are actually best utilized within a subwoofer due to their high pitch resonance.
- Kevlar: Most commonly used in bulletproof vests, this material is undoubtedly durable. Kevlar®’s biggest benefits are its lightweight, flexible, and strong properties.
- Carbon fiber: Carbon fiber is usually found on a performance bicycle, but it works well as a subwoofer cone. This is due to the material’s durability, toughness, and flexibility.
Number Of Voice Coils
There are two different options when it comes to voice coils: single voice coils and dual voice coils. Each has its benefits and drawbacks.
- Single voice coil: A single voice coil consists of one piece of copper wire wrapped around the former. This type of voice coil uses one negative and one positive terminal.
- Dual voice coil: A dual voice coil consists of two pieces of copper wire with two positive and two negative terminals. The main difference between this type of coil compared to single voice coils is that it allows more wiring and customization options for your speaker system.
Our Review Standards
To select the five car subwoofers in this review, our team searched Amazon for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Car Subwoofer: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.