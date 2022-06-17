Speaker systems in general, especially car speakers, can be a bit complicated to fully get your head around. Our team members believe that knowing the difference between various types of speakers will help you make a simpler decision on your next audio purchase. We recommend knowing whether you want coaxial or component speakers, as well as if you want two-way or three-way speakers, prior to purchasing a car audio setup.

Coaxial Vs. Component Speakers

There are two types of speakers that you are likely to encounter when looking for a car audio setup.

Coaxial speakers : Coaxial speakers have a two-way speaker design that features a tweeter, woofer, and simple crossover. Typically the most popular type of speakers, they offer an upgrade to the factory setup in your car, are usually quite affordable, and are easy to install.

Component speakers : A more advanced setup than coaxial speakers, component speakers are made up of a separately mounted woofer, tweeter, and crossover. Though they usually produce better sound quality than coaxials do, this type of speaker is more expensive and more complicated to install.

Two-Way Vs. Three-Way Speakers

With varying degrees of sound waves, it’s imperative to know the differences between a two-way speaker system and a three-way speaker setup. It’s human instinct to believe three speakers are better than two, but this isn’t always the case. It depends on the quality of components and the crossover setup.

Two-way speakers : A two-way loudspeaker that has two separate speakers in it, each speaker is meant to provide separate frequency selections, which are typically highs and lows. This type of speaker performs best for music with less bass.

Three-way speakers : A three-way loudspeaker consisting of three speakers, each loudspeaker offers separate frequencies – notably high, midrange, and low. This type of speaker allows for more customization and personalization options than two-way speakers.

Speaker Size

Not all speakers are the same size, and size impacts the actual sound quality. A general rule is that the larger the speaker’s diameter, the deeper the sound.

Speakers that offer deep bass fall in the 10 to 15-inch range, and larger speakers are typically better at producing a clear sound at high volumes. Speakers between the 4 to 8-inch range, commonly found in most car interiors, are good for mid-frequency response and musical aspects like vocals.

Subwoofers

Subwoofers are their own category of speaker mainly due to their size. They range from 8-inches all the way to 15-inches and, as we mentioned earlier in the buying guide, they deliver a strong bass sound.

Subwoofers have their own enclosures separate from the other speakers in your car’s door frame. These come in two different styles: