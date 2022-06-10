Our review team tested more than a dozen car seats. To select products for testing, we searched Amazon for top products by looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We only chose car seats that comply with United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

During testing, we compared adjustability, material quality, and ease of use to determine our rankings. We also considered customer opinions as represented by reviews on retailers’ websites such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Ease Of Use

Even a car seat that meets federal guidelines is unsafe if installed incorrectly. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly. When a car seat is simple to install and includes easy-to-follow directions, the chance of user error is lower.

A car seat’s anchor clips can make a big difference with ease of installation. While testing car seats, we encountered two types of anchor clips: a simple metal anchor and a LATCH anchor that buckles similarly to a seatbelt (both displayed below). The LATCH anchor is easier to attach and release. Seats with this type of anchor scored higher in the ease-of-use category.

Plain Metal Anchor

LATCH Anchor

Adjustability

Though small babies are typically of similar size, older children often come in various shapes, heights, and weights. You’ll need to adjust any car seat to fit your child and your car. Features such as a built-in level, adjustable headrest, and multiple harness positions are useful in this regard. Car seats with more harness positions and incline positions scored best in this category.

Quality Of Materials

Better materials mean a more comfortable ride for your child. It’s also helpful when a car seat has machine-washable fabrics for easy cleanup. Car seats with soft materials, extra padding, and quality stitchwork scored best in this category.

Car Seat Testing Process

To test the best car seats, our review team installed each product into a sedan. In addition to inspecting the materials of each seat in person, we noted the ease or difficulty of the installation process. We also tested each adjustment mechanism to ensure it worked smoothly.

You can attach most car seats using the car’s built-in infant seat anchors or using the seatbelt. For our testing, we installed each seat using the built-in lower anchors when possible.