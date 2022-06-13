Both a car seat and a stroller are must-have items for parents of young children. The best car seat stroller combo is a safe and reliable car seat that quickly transforms into a comfortable stroller. These kits typically consist of three parts: a car seat base, a foldable stroller, and a plush infant carrier that can be easily attached to the car seat base and stroller.
A car seat stroller combo can save a lot of time and energy transitioning your child from the car to the sidewalk, and these are especially useful for air travel when speed can be a priority.
Our review team has scoured the web to formulate our top recommendations for the best car seat stroller combos. Taking into account prices, safety standards, and customer reviews, our recommendations are well-researched to help you keep your baby safe and sound while on the move.
5 Best Car Seat Stroller Combos
- Best Overall: Doona Infant Car Seat
- Best One-Hand Fold: Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System
- Best Lightweight Travel System: Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System
- Best Value: Graco FastAction SE Travel System
- Easiest To Use: Britax B-Lively And B-Safe Gen2 Travel System
#1 Best Overall: Doona Infant Car Seat
The Doona Infant Car Seat is our review team’s choice for the best overall car seat stroller combo due to its exceptional design and safety features. This lightweight stroller is rear-facing only with a five-point harness, adjustable handlebar, and three-layer side impact protection. The Doona even includes a two-year warranty.
The car seat stroller combo from Doona is approved by both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Technischer Überwachungsverein (TUV). The TUV, or, Technical Inspection Association, is an independent company that certifies products to limit the number of defects. These certifications ensure taking your child and their travel system through the airport is a breeze.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Lifespan
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $550
- Weight rating: 4.0 to 7.0 pounds
- Maximum height rating: 32.0 inches
- Product weight: 16.5 lbs
- Rear-facing only
- Three-layer side impact protection
- Five-point harness
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 8,700 ratings
Many reviewers find the car seat comfortable for their child and are impressed with the convenient design.
“Since [my child’s birth] we have been using the Doona every day and our baby has always felt comfy and happy when we seat him in it. It’s very maneuverable and it has served its purpose for every use we have thought of for it.” – Molo via Amazon
A few people complain that the stroller handle does not reach high enough. Those over 6.0 feet tall say they need to lean to reach it. Another reported issue is the lack of a canopy. There is no visor to protect your child from the rain or sun.
#2 Best One-Hand Fold: Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System
Featuring a multi-position reclining backrest, five-point harness, child tray with two cup holders, parent tray, and large adjustable canopy, the Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System is one of the best travel systems available. The car seat stroller combo is self-standing for when parents need to give their arms a rest. It features all-wheel suspension with large swivel wheels and treaded tires capable of handling various surfaces while on the move.
The Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System distinguishes itself from the competition through its fast-action fold. The handle to close and fold the travel system is easy to activate and can be done with only one hand.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Lifespan
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $380
- Weight rating: 4.0 to 30.0 lbs.
- Maximum height rating: 30.0 in.
- Product weight: 41.1 lbs.
- One-hand fold mechanism
- Multi-position reclining backrest
- All-wheel suspension
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 4,200 ratings
Reviews point to the Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System’s excellent maneuverability and how easy it was to fold or unfold the car seat stroller. Quite a few customers mention the ease of assembly, while others appreciate the peek-a-boo window to check in on their child.
“My granddaughter (3 weeks old, 8lbs) was just involved in a car accident […] All the adults were wearing seat belts. But you can imagine the jolt/shock. [My granddaughter] did not have a scratch.” – Matt Sipos via Amazon
A few have noted that the stroller beings to squeak a lot after extended use.
#3 Best Lightweight Travel System: Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System
The Evenflo Pivot Modular Transport System features a peek-a-boo window, bumper bar and snack tray, oversized storage basket, and one-hand recline. This product has been tested for structural integrity at energy levels twice as high as the federal crash test standard and features an anti-rebound bar to absorb and dispel crash forces.
The car seat stroller combo differentiates itself from competitors with its lightweight and compact design. Although the Evenflo Pivot Modular Transport System is lightweight, that doesn’t mean Evenflo cut back on its features. The travel system has six height-adjustable modes for your child, large cruiser wheels for ease of transport, and a removable arm bar for getting your child in and out of the stroller.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Lifespan
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $280
- Weight rating: 4.0 to 35.0 lbs.
- Maximum height rating: 38.0 in.
- Product weight: 38.0 lbs.
- Belt lock-off system
- Six different modes
- Removable bumper bar
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 9,200 ratings
Reviews note things such as the large canopy of the bassinet, the compact design, and the large storage basket. It is also easy to assemble and use.
“[The Evenflo Pivot] was very very easy to put together and the instructions were very clear and straightforward with images.” – Tania Loaisiga
Negative reviews mention that the front wheels will get stuck in grass or mud, as they are made out of rubber and plastic. A few reviews also note the low quality of the cup holders.
#4 Best Value: Graco FastAction SE Travel System
The Graco FastAction SE Travel System is a great car seat stroller combo from one of the leading brands in the industry. This rear-facing travel system is 25 percent smaller than the previous FastAction model when folded close and self-standing. It features a removable child’s tray with cup holders and an extra-large storage basket that’s perfect for storing diaper bags and other baby items.
Two factors separate this travel system from competitors: Graco Modes™ and the signature FastAction fold. Graco Modes allow for your child to sit or lay down in a variety of positions, while the FastAction fold means you only need one hand to fold and close your travel system in under a second.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Lifespan
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $235
- Weight rating: 4.0 to 30.0 lbs.
- Maximum height rating: 30 in.
- Product weight: 38.3 lbs.
- Graco Modes
- FastAction fold
- Compact design
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 3,100 ratings
Reviews point to the sturdiness of this jogger travel system and its convenient portability. Quite a few parents note that the jogging stroller makes it exceptionally easy to click connect the car seat to the base.
“Baby has been home for about a week and a half now and we love [the Graco FastAction SE]. Tall enough for us both. Car seat is easy to maneuver.” – Lampkins via Amazon
Negative reviews for the product mention how heavy the travel system is and how tiring it is to carry around.
#5 Easiest To Use: Britax B-Lively And B-Safe Gen2 Travel System
Featuring a lightweight aluminum frame with a steel reinforced base, the Britax B-Lively and B-Safe Gen2 Travel System is built to last. This rear-facing car seat stroller combo has a one-hand quick-fold mechanism, ventilated canopy, and a removable cover that’s machine washable. Additionally, the travel system is designed to offer full body protection for your child by surrounding the head, neck, and torso.
The Britax B-Lively and B-Safe Gen2 Travel System separates itself from competitors through Britax’s innovation and technology. SafeCell technology crumples to absorb crash energy to keep your baby safe in the event of an accident, while the SafeCenter LATCH ensures your baby is secured with a tightenable base.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Lifespan
|5
|Value
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $480
- Weight rating: 4.0 to 35.0 lbs.
- Maximum height rating: 32.0 in.
- Product weight: 20.0 lbs.
- SafeCenter LATCH
- SafeCell technology
- Machine-washable
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Reviews speak about the travel system’s lightweight and easy-to-use design, with many reviewers lauding the Britax’s safety features.
“It’s so easy to use and I’m able to easily fold and unfold the stroller to get it in and out of my SUV.” – Kalyn via Amazon
Most negative reviews mention that the baby stroller isn’t listed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website. However, this is not true, the B-Safe Gen 2 is listed on the NHTSA website where it has an overall ease-of-use rating of 5 out of 5 stars.
Car Seat Stroller Combos Buyers Guide
When trying to determine the best car seat stroller combo for your family, you’ll want to consider safety, weight, accessories, and your lifestyle.
Safety
Whenever purchasing travel equipment for your child, safety should be the first priority. All car seats sold in the US must meet federal safety standards. However, even the safest seat is unsafe if improperly installed. Parents should refer to the product manual for instructions on how to effectively operate any travel system and watch out for any product recalls.
Weight
As a general rule of thumb, our review team strongly recommends checking out the weight of the car seat and stroller combined. Getting an idea of how much weight you’re carrying around and how long you think you could manage to carry that weight is imperative when picking a travel system.
While you may have a partner by your side to help carry the weight of the car seat stroller combo, this won’t always be the case, and it’s good to get a travel system that you can manage on your own. It should also be noted that adding the weight of your baby to the travel system is something many parents forget when trying to figure out how much weight they feel comfortable lugging around.
Accessories
Knowing what specific features and accessories will be most useful to you and your family will make all the difference when shopping for car seat stroller combos. Whether you’re looking for child trays with cup holders, a large bassinet canopy, or even a peek-a-boo window, there are travel systems available to suit your needs. It’s best to predetermine what you need from a travel system rather than realizing you’ve purchased something that isn’t what you really need.
Lifestyle
This is a question of the parent’s lifestyle, as a baby will learn to adapt to the lifestyle his or her parents lead. Whether you plan on taking your little one out when you go for your morning run or want a travel system that will work in a variety of scenarios, there are two main options to choose from.
- Walking: This will be your standard run-of-the-mill travel system. Walking strollers aren’t designed to be taken over rough terrain and are only meant to handle sidewalks and paved surfaces.
- Jogging: Specially designed to handle the push and pull of running with a stroller. Jogging strollers feature bigger wheels with air-filled tires to protect your baby from the impact of running.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Car Seat Stroller Combo: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.