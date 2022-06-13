When trying to determine the best car seat stroller combo for your family, you’ll want to consider safety, weight, accessories, and your lifestyle.

Safety

Whenever purchasing travel equipment for your child, safety should be the first priority. All car seats sold in the US must meet federal safety standards. However, even the safest seat is unsafe if improperly installed. Parents should refer to the product manual for instructions on how to effectively operate any travel system and watch out for any product recalls.

Weight

As a general rule of thumb, our review team strongly recommends checking out the weight of the car seat and stroller combined. Getting an idea of how much weight you’re carrying around and how long you think you could manage to carry that weight is imperative when picking a travel system.

While you may have a partner by your side to help carry the weight of the car seat stroller combo, this won’t always be the case, and it’s good to get a travel system that you can manage on your own. It should also be noted that adding the weight of your baby to the travel system is something many parents forget when trying to figure out how much weight they feel comfortable lugging around.

Accessories

Knowing what specific features and accessories will be most useful to you and your family will make all the difference when shopping for car seat stroller combos. Whether you’re looking for child trays with cup holders, a large bassinet canopy, or even a peek-a-boo window, there are travel systems available to suit your needs. It’s best to predetermine what you need from a travel system rather than realizing you’ve purchased something that isn’t what you really need.

Lifestyle

This is a question of the parent’s lifestyle, as a baby will learn to adapt to the lifestyle his or her parents lead. Whether you plan on taking your little one out when you go for your morning run or want a travel system that will work in a variety of scenarios, there are two main options to choose from.