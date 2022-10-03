Quality: The quality of the Best Aluminum Ramps Trailer Auto Hauler was apparent from the second our team members laid eyes on the car ramp. There’s no decorative packaging, simply two heavy-duty truck ramps protruding from minimal cardboard bundling. As a member of our review team has experience welding, we can confidently say this car ramp has clean welds throughout.

Movement: The hook ends of the car ramp are expertly fabricated to mount perfectly onto a trailer for a secure fit. The knife ends ensure the bottom half of the ramp makes solid contact with the ground. This design lends itself to minimal movement during the loading and/or unloading process of a vehicle onto a trailer.

Durability: We have no concerns about the quality of the car ramp and expect it to last many years. We were impressed by the welding involved in the construction of this ramp and had no reason to question the ramp’s integrity during our testing process.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings

A huge number of reviewers mention that they appreciate that this aluminum car ramp is just as durable as solid steel ramps but significantly lighter and easier to use. Several customers also claim that this is a safe option for those with low-profile vehicles with little ground clearance. The majority of reviewers also reference clean welds. Those with negative feedback complain about the company’s stringent return process.