We reviewed the best car phone mounts based on ease of use, phone compatibility, visibility, adjustability, and more.

Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

Our favorite car phone mounts in 2024 are from Loncaster, Mongoora, Ram, and Topgo. Their simple designs and easy installation make for a smooth user experience.

The cost of most quality car phone mounts begins around $15 or $20 but can exceed $100 if customers desire sturdier materials or greater functionality like wireless charging.

Most phone mounts have a near-universal fit, so worrying about phone size or brand-specific models isn’t an issue.

Whether for music, GPS directions, or both, it’s increasingly common for people to pair their phones with their vehicles. The best car phone mounts can keep your smartphone stable and visible, so you can use it hands-free while driving.

In this review, we recommend the best car phone holders across a variety of styles and price points. The mount that’s right for you may depend on the climate in your area, your preferences, and the size/type of phone you use. In this buyers guide, we’ll explore the pros and cons of each phone mount, explain why we like it, and offer guidance on choosing the best option for your needs.

All of the car phone mounts recommended above performed well in our hands-on tests. Each one is relatively easy to install and compatible with most phones.

Car Phone Mount Reviews

For this review, our team thoroughly tested and evaluated each car phone mount based on stability, installation difficulty, phone attachment design, and value. The scores in each category are compiled into a single overall rating that ranges from 1.0 to 5.0 stars.

What Are the Best Car Phone Mounts?

Based on our testing, some of the best car phone mounts are the Loncaster Car Phone Holder, Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount, Ram X-Grip Mount, and Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount.

Brand/Model Overall Rating Award Cost Loncaster Car Phone Holder 5.0 Best Overall Mount $15 Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount 4.5 Best Vent Mount $15 Ram® X-Grip® Mount 4.0 Best Grip Mount $65 Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount 4.0 Best Cup Holder Mount $25

Car Phone Mount Product Ratings: Our Testing Process

To determine which phone mounts we would test, our review team pored over customer reviews and recommendations on retailers like Amazon. We selected products with high average ratings while considering a variety of styles and price points.

We evaluated the phone mounts chosen for testing based on stability, ease of installation, and ease of attachment (how easily you can attach and remove a phone from the mount once installed). In our review criteria, we also considered value regarding mount materials and functionality. Learn more about how we tested each of the best car phone mounts here.

1. Loncaster Car Phone Holder: Best Overall Mount

Loncaster Car Phone Holder Best Overall Mount CHECK PRICE Loncaster Car Phone Holder Review Cost : $15

Overall rating : 5.0 out of 5.0

Mount style : Adhesive pad

The Loncaster car phone holder was our favorite among the phone mounts we tested. It is simple to install, inexpensive, and—because it holds your phone horizontally—extremely stable. This car dash mount with an ultra-soft silicone design is an easy recommendation. You can see how the Loncaster car phone mount performed in each of our testing categories below: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Stability 5.0 Ease of Installation 5.0 Ease of Attachment 5.0 Value 5.0 Overall Rating 5.0

Very stable Easy to install

Easy to install Easy to attach and remove your phone

Easy to attach and remove your phone Inexpensive Cons May not fit thicker phones

May not fit thicker phones Dashboard mount placement can be bad in the heat

Dashboard mount placement can be bad in the heat Horizontal-only orientation Our Experience The Loncaster did not include any directions and required no assembly. The box included the phone mount only, which is a single rubber piece. To install the Loncaster, you simply remove the plastic backing and slap it on your dashboard. The sticky surface keeps the mount in place and it remains stable because of the wide surface area. This was the most stable of the car phone mounts we tested. There is nothing to adjust other than the placement of the pad on your dashboard. The Loncaster holder scores perfectly by all of our review metrics, and it is one of the cheapest options available. If you are looking for a low-cost car phone mount that is easy to install and use, the Loncaster is a no-brainer. Once this mount is installed, it’s very easy to attach and remove your cell phone. There are no clips or magnets, as the phone slides between the grips on the pad and leans against the mount’s backstop. If you have an especially thick phone or phone case, it may not fit in the crevice, but the two phones we tested fit snugly and securely. One downside to the Loncaster holder is that it is not particularly adjustable. While you can change the orientation of the mount, there is no way to adjust the viewing angle of your phone in the mount. We preferred the horizontal orientation for navigation, but you may prefer vertical. However, placing your phone on the dashboard means it will get hit by a lot more sun, which can heat your phone up dramatically. On hot days, your phone may overheat on this mount. We tested the Loncaster in North Carolina during the summer. Temperatures while testing approached 90 degrees. While our test phone became quite hot on the dashboard, it did not get hot enough to shut off. But the increased heat was certainly not good for the phone’s battery health or the mount’s adhesive. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.2 out of 5.0 (approx. 48,000 reviews) Positive reviews praise the Loncaster for its stability and ability to hold heavier phones in place. Many are impressed with the simplicity of this holder’s design and its functionality. However, some customers say their thick phones will not fit this mount. Also, this being a dashboard mount, some phones are prone to overheating when exposed to prolonged sunlight. While there aren’t many customer reports of the adhesive melting in the sun, there are complaints of phones turning off due to the high heat exposure.

2. Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount: Best Vent Mount

Mongoora Air Vent Car Phone Mount Best Vent Mount CHECK PRICE Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount Review Cost : $15

Overall rating : 4.4 out of 5.0

Mount style : Clip

Mount location : Air vent The Mongoora Air Vent Mount attaches to your car’s air vent, which has both benefits and drawbacks. This positioning can help keep your phone cool, preventing overheating and preserving battery life. However, it also blocks the air vent. Depending on the strength of your car’s vents, it means you won’t be able to hold especially heavy phones. Below is how the Mongoora car phone mount performed during testing: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Stability 4.0 Ease of Installation 4.5 Ease of Attachment 4.5 Value 4.5 Overall Rating 4.4 Pros and Cons Pros Air vent location can keep phone cool

Air vent location can keep phone cool Compatible with range of phones

Compatible with range of phones Inexpensive Cons Not a good choice for especially heavy phones

Not a good choice for especially heavy phones Air vent location blocks air Our Experience This mount clasps around your car’s air vent. Depending on the thickness of your vent slats, this may not be an especially stable connection. For our small test phone, the Mongoora vent mount offered good stability and it was easy to attach and remove. The clasps extend extra wide to accommodate most phone sizes. The rotating design makes it easy to position and angle the phone, and it is even possible to hold your phone horizontally. The Mongoora mount is a good low-cost option if you have a light phone. It’s particularly suitable if you don’t want to mount your phone on the dashboard. The air vent location will help keep your phone cool thanks to the airflow, so we recommend this mount if you live in a hot environment. If you have a large phone, a PopSocket®, or a thick phone case such as an OtterBox®, this mount may not work for you. Depending on the design of your vehicle’s air vents, this may also be a poor choice. While this mount firmly grips phones, it may not be able to firmly attach to your car’s vent. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.1 out of 5.0 (approx. 8,300 ratings) Reviewers appreciate the Mongoora for its ball joint design and easy installation. Most can position their phones exactly how they want with few issues. The mount is made from thick plastic, and most say it is more durable than other brands that offer similarly designed mounts. Some have issues with the device connecting to their vents. Cars with thin vent slats or with certain vent designs offer less stability. A few Subaru owners claimed to have this issue. We tested this phone in a Subaru and it worked well for us, though the connection could have been more secure.

3. Ram X-Grip Mount: Best Grip

Ram® X-Grip® Mount Best Grip CHECK PRICE Ram X-Grip Mount Review Cost : $65

Overall rating : 4.1 out of 5.0

Mount style : Adhesive suction

Mount location : Windshield or cup holder The Ram X-Grip mount works not only in your vehicle but also with bikes and motorcycles. Unlike other mounts, no mounting device needs to be attached to your phone. Below is how the Ram X-Grip Mount performed during testing: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Stability 4.5 Ease of Installation 4.0 Ease of Attachment 4.0 Value 4.0 Overall Rating 4.1 Pros and Cons Pros Superior stability

Superior stability Features several socket joints, making this mount highly adjustable

Features several socket joints, making this mount highly adjustable Strong grip Cons Can push your phone’s buttons

Can push your phone’s buttons Windshield mounting not legal in all areas

Windshield mounting not legal in all areas Expensive Our Experience The Ram X-Grip mount we purchased was attached to the car’s windshield. However, this isn’t your only option. Ram also sells mounts that can be drilled into your car’s dashboard. This is a permanent attachment that you may not desire. In terms of adjustability, this was the best car phone mount we tested. Featuring ball joints and 360-degree rotation in several locations, the Ram mount may take a little longer to set up since there are extra knobs to adjust, but the result is a much more customizable experience. The Ram maintains a strong grip on even the heaviest, bulkiest phones. However, you must pay attention to how you insert your phone because the grips are strong enough to depress the side buttons. It’s easy to inadvertently turn your phone off while trying to secure it in the mount. In fact, this happened during our test. Phones are easy to view if mounted on the windshield, but the Ram X-Grip does block some of your visibility. Depending on where you live, it may not be legal to attach items to your interior windshield. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.6 out of 5.0 (approx. 1,600 reviews) The Ram is one of the best car phone mounts because of its stability and grip strength. Reviewers also like that the mount can be used elsewhere besides in the car. The Ram X-Grip appears to last for a long time without losing strength or wearing out. Those dissatisfied with the Ram X-Grip say the mount vibrates too much. The rigid design did cause the mount to shake some during our testing on bumpy roads, but we found the mount mostly stable. Shaking may be more of an issue with larger phones.

4. Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount: Best Cup Holder Mount

Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount Best Cup Holder Mount CHECK PRICE Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount Review Cost : $25

Overall rating : 3.9 out of 5.0

Mount style : Tension

Mount location : Cup holder The Topgo cup holder phone mount is one of the best car phone mounts because it’s easy to install in your car’s cup holder and keeps your phone off the hot dashboard and air vents. Below you can see how the Topgo mount faired in our testing categories: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Stability 3.5 Ease of Installation 4.0 Ease of Attachment 4.0 Value 4.0 Overall Rating 3.9 Pros and Cons Pros Good grip

Good grip Easy to install

Easy to install Easy to attach and remove phone

Easy to attach and remove phone Inexpensive Cons Does not fit all cup holders

Does not fit all cup holders Positions phone low in the car (which may be a plus for some drivers) Our Experience The Topgo mount is easy to install but a little harder to adjust than some of the others. The gooseneck is stiff, which is good for stability but can make the mount hard to angle. Depending on the style of your cup holder, it may also take some finagling to get this mount to work. The adjustable base expands outward, but if your cup holder is especially large, this mount will not fit securely. Once on the road, the Topgo mount was the least stable. While the vibration didn’t present a big issue, it was more noticeable than with other options. We also found the positioning of the mount to be fairly low, making it difficult to consult the phone without taking our eyes off the road. This may be a personal preference, however. The gooseneck swivel puts your phone between 4.0 and 7.0 inches above your cup holder. Once the mount is installed, attaching and removing the phone is simple. A button in the back opens the side clamps, which are easily pushed around the phone. This should work for most phone sizes. The clamps are deep, so it can work even if your phone has a PopSocket. It should be noted that the Topgo is not compatible with all cup holders. Do not buy this mount if your cup holders are more than 3.0 in. in diameter. Also avoid this mount if you want your phone positioned higher in your vehicle. Our tester (who is 5-foot-10) thought this mount was too low, at least if you use your phone for GPS navigation. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.3 out of 5.0 based (approx. 40,000 reviews) Reviewers note that the mount works well even with larger phones and that the mount is very sturdy. Some reviewers say the Topgo is too small for their cup holders. The tension bars only extend so far, so if you have a really large cup holder, this product may not be compatible with your vehicle.

Best Car Phone Mounts Buyers Guide

All the car phone mounts we recommended are good picks for most drivers, but none are suitable for everyone. If you’re shopping for a new car phone mount, there are several factors to consider in finding the best mount for your needs.

Compare Car Phone Mounts

Brand/Model Mount Material Mounting Location Loncaster Car Phone Holder Plastic Dashboard Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount Plastic Vent Ram® X-Grip® Mount Metal/plastic Windshield/cup holder Topgo Cup Holder Phone Mount Plastic Cup holder

Car Phone Mount Location

Many drivers use car phone mounts so they can consult GPS directions. Some mounts attach to your windshield, while others may have you looking below your dashboard. Several common mount locations include:

Windshield : Good for phone visibility but may obstruct view

: Good for phone visibility but may obstruct view Dashboard : Good for phone visibility but can get hot

: Good for phone visibility but can get hot Air vent : Cooled by the air conditioning but may not be the most stable

: Cooled by the air conditioning but may not be the most stable Cup holder : Will not obstruct view but may be too low

: Will not obstruct view but may be too low CD slot: Will not obstruct view but many cars don’t have CD slots

Be aware that law enforcement in many cities can pull you over for obstructing your view of the windshield, and this includes doing so with a car phone mount. Check local laws before purchasing or installing a car phone mount that limits your view.

Local weather conditions may also impact where you want to mount your phone. While the dashboard is a good place for phone visibility, mounting your phone here can make it very hot in the summer months. An overheated phone may shut down, and extreme temperatures can reduce its battery life.

Types of Car Phone Mount Grips

There are several common methods for a phone mount to grip a phone:

Clamp : Clamp phone mounts grip your phone around the edges with a spring-loaded clamp. These mounts do not require you to attach anything to your phone but may depress side buttons.

: Clamp phone mounts grip your phone around the edges with a spring-loaded clamp. These mounts do not require you to attach anything to your phone but may depress side buttons. Magnet : A magnetic car phone mount uses a magnetic surface to support your phone from the back. These mounts are very stable but require you to attach a metal plate to your phone. If you aren’t careful when detaching a magnet mount, you can accidentally detach the entire mount when removing your phone.

: A magnetic car phone mount uses a magnetic surface to support your phone from the back. These mounts are very stable but require you to attach a metal plate to your phone. If you aren’t careful when detaching a magnet mount, you can accidentally detach the entire mount when removing your phone. Adapter : An adapter mount works similar to a magnet mount, but uses a specialized adapter. These specialized adapters can be more secure than magnet mounts but will add thickness to your phone.

: An adapter mount works similar to a magnet mount, but uses a specialized adapter. These specialized adapters can be more secure than magnet mounts but will add thickness to your phone. Suction: Suction cup mounts work by squeezing out air after the cup has been sealed to a surface—like a windscreen of a car, in this case. A low-pressure region is created inside the suction area, while atmospheric pressure outside the cup creates suction.

If your mobile phone is on the heavy side, like the new iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you may benefit from an adapter or magnetic phone holder. However, clamp mounts such as the Ram X-Grip can securely hold even the heaviest of phones.

Extras

Do you plan to mount your phone in not just your car but also on a bike, motorcycle, boat, or even stationary in a kitchen? Some manufacturers offer cell phone holder systems that allow you to easily attach your device in multiple locations.

Other things to consider are how much a holder mount allows you to adjust the field of view. Access for charging cables or space for think cases are also factors to keep in mind. Phone size is another consideration, because devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max may be too large for some car phone holder mounts.

Wireless Charging

Some car phone mounts have wireless charging features, but none of the phone mounts we recommend have this capability. Based on customer reviews, many wireless chargers are finicky, so the technology may not be all that useful.

Cost

Even some of the best car phone mounts are available for under $20. While more expensive mounts may offer added benefits, you don’t need to spend a lot to get an effective phone mount if you don’t need any extra features.

Best Car Phone Mounts: Bottom Line

In this article, we outlined some useful tips and helpful features for consumers seeking a quality car phone mount. Ultimately the best car phone mount for you will be one that securely holds your phone in your preferred orientation without breaking the bank. For those looking for the best all-around phone holder for their car, our top pick is the Loncaster Car Phone Holder.

Car Phone Mounts: FAQ

Below are some commonly asked questions about car phone mounts:

Are car phone mounts legal? Car phone mounts are legal, but windshield mounts may not be in your area. In many places, you cannot obscure your view of the road. Check your local laws. Mounts below your vehicle’s dashboard are legal. Are magnetic mounts bad for your phone? An especially strong magnet can damage your phone’s internal systems. However, most magnetic phone mounts feature relatively weak magnets that shouldn’t hurt your phone or affect functionality. Are vent phone mounts safe? Vent mobile phone mounts are safe, and it is unlikely your phone will break your vent. If you have a particularly heavy phone, you may consider mounting it elsewhere. How do I get my phone holder to stick to my dashboard? Some phone mounts can attach to your dashboard via either an adhesive or strong suction. Adhesive mounts are often sold covered, so you will need to peel back a thin layer of plastic for them to stick. If you are using a suction mount, try to wet the surface, which should help with suction strength. Low-quality phone mounts may not suction to your car’s dashboard very well, especially when it gets hot. Are cup holder phone mounts safe? Because the placement of a cup holder phone stand forces the driver to look down, it could be considered less safe than other options that are mounted on or near the windshield. Do suction cup phone mounts work? You’ll likely see suction cup mounts on many phone holders for cars. While useful for securing the mount, no suction cup is perfectly sealed and it is possible to lose grip over time. Do vent phone mounts block air? Depending on the size of the mount and your phone, a vent-located phone mount may obstruct airflow.

Full Car Phone Mount Testing Methodology

We spent time using each car phone mount to see how it performed. Our test driver used the mounts to follow GPS instructions. We drove over potholes and speed bumps and made some sharp turns. We used each mount over a period of a week for daily activities.

When installing each mount, we noted the ease of installation and practiced inserting and removing our phones several times. Our recommendations for the best car phone mounts are all simple to install, and each securely held the test phone.

Stability

A quality phone mount should securely attach to both your car and your phone. To score highest in this category, a phone mount shouldn’t wobble or shake while the car is moving. Phone mounts that moved the least during our testing scored best in this category.

Ease of Installation

A phone mount that is difficult to install cannot easily switch between cars when necessary. For this category, we considered how quickly a mount is installed or uninstalled. Phone mounts that have an intuitive design and a fast installation score best in this category.

Ease of Attachment

Perhaps even more important than ease of installation, ease of attachment refers to how effortless it is to attach and remove a phone from the mount. Difficult-to-handle mounts can be frustrating, especially for those in a hurry. We rated phone mounts for ease of attachment based on how quickly they could be properly affixed to the mount.

Value

Our value score is based on the cost of a phone mount relative to its rating in our other categories. We evaluated the price of each car phone holder against the average price of this type of product. We also took into account any special features or benefits.

How We Score Products

Our testing team reviews each product with the assumption that it will be able to complete its intended purpose. We then award or dock points based on our testing criteria and price.

5.0 Stars : The mount holds our phone with no noticeable shift in position from vibrations, the mount has a nearly universal fit, and installation is simple. This score represents a great investment for the price point and overall design that outclasses competing models.

: The mount holds our phone with no noticeable shift in position from vibrations, the mount has a nearly universal fit, and installation is simple. This score represents a great investment for the price point and overall design that outclasses competing models. 4.0 Stars : Our phone is firmly held by the mount with little deviation, the product has a nearly universal fit, and the mount is easy to install. Our team believes the product has excellent value.

: Our phone is firmly held by the mount with little deviation, the product has a nearly universal fit, and the mount is easy to install. Our team believes the product has excellent value. 3.0 Stars : The mount securely holds the phone in place, fits a good variety of cellphone manufacturer models, and/or is adequately priced. While performing as expected, it may lag behind competitor products in aspects like installation or design.

: The mount securely holds the phone in place, fits a good variety of cellphone manufacturer models, and/or is adequately priced. While performing as expected, it may lag behind competitor products in aspects like installation or design. 2.0 Stars : The mount holds the phone with a discernible amount of movement, it only fits a limited range of cellphones, it takes up limited space in the vehicle cabin, and/or we feel it is overpriced for its design/performance.

: The mount holds the phone with a discernible amount of movement, it only fits a limited range of cellphones, it takes up limited space in the vehicle cabin, and/or we feel it is overpriced for its design/performance. 1.0 Star: The mount either drops our testing phone or moves to the point of being deemed ineffective. Additionally, the model may have a very limited range of compatible cell phones or is priced much higher than what we feel is an adequate investment. Finally, the product may prove too bulky for use in most driving situations.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

