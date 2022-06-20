The House Of Kolor Shimrin2 Kandy Basecoat is both durable and easy-to-apply. This car paint uses a special basecoat technology that hasn’t changed since 1982, and for good reason. This auto paint features fast coverage, high pigmentation, and low solids. Though this specific car paint is Kandy colored, Shimrin2 by House of Kolor is available in metallic and pearl as well.

This car paint has an extensive range of effects that go beyond industry-standard pearls and flakes. This paint has a three-component system consisting of its own Karrier Bases, Effect Pacs, and Kosmic Reducers. Additionally, this paint meets California standards as it has a low 3.5 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC).

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : Around $140

: Around $140 3.5 VOC

High pigmentation

Low solids

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 250 ratings

Reviewers note that you’ll consistently get a smooth finish if you use sanding primer and that there’s a strong color match to their vehicles when using this product for touch-up paint. Many reviewers sing the praises of the paint color, as it’s rich and pops in the sunlight.