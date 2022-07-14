Key Features

Size : 0.25 fluid ounces

: 0.25 fluid ounces Approximate cost : $25

: $25 Abrasive tip

Prime-and-paint formula

Clear-coat applicator

Pen-tip and brush-tip applicators

Our Experience

We found the Dupli-Color simple to use. You’ll need to buy a degreaser or cleaning formula separately to prepare the scratch area, but beyond that, this handy pen has everything you need.

The paint takes a little while to dry, but the Dupli-Color delivered the best results among the paint pens we tested and came the closest to reproducing the factory paint color.

What Customers Are Saying

Dupli-Color paint pens have an average Amazon rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with more than 17,000 ratings. Eighty-two percent of reviews give the product 4 or more stars.

Numerous reviewers say the color matches well. They also noted that the application is a bit thick, so you may need to sand. We found the application to be thick as well, though it thinned out after a few days.

“Didn’t like it [at first]. A couple weeks later, I noticed the clear coat and color blended up, and the thickness was reduced significantly. … I changed this from a 1–2 star [review] to a 4–5 star.” – HDA via Amazon

“Sparkle silver seems to match Subaru Ice Silver exactly, but your mileage may vary. … Sanding, sanding, and sanding again is the difference between someone asking what kind of nail polish you used to touch up your car, or someone not noticing that you did a touch-up.” – Nelson via Amazon

While most commenters say the paint matches almost perfectly, the Dupli-Color brand may not get all colors right. Some reviewers had trouble with white colors (though they almost perfectly matched our test car’s pearl white paint).

“Oxford white [has] gotta be one of the most popular [Ford colors] being used for fleet vehicles. But this white isn’t even close. It’s a creamy off-white. Generic white off the shelf would be closer.” – Vin via Amazon

“After following all instructions (including prep, paint, and varnish), the paint dried with a very dull, almost ‘weathered’ yellow color instead of white.” – Daniel via Amazon

It’s essential to test the color of the paint pen on a small, less noticeable area of your vehicle to ensure the color matches before applying it somewhere prominent.