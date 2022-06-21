Whether you need a tool for roadside tire changes or you plan to work on your car’s undercarriage, investing in one of the best car jacks is a good idea. The standard scissor jack or lift jack included in most tire replacement kits can get the job done, but they’re difficult to use and often less safe than alternatives.
If you perform any kind of at-home car repairs or tune-ups, you’ll want to invest in a quality floor jack. These recommendations are a good place to start your search. We’ve made an effort to suggest car jacks with various clearances, ton capacity, and price points.
5 Best Car Jacks
- Editor’s Pick: Torin Blackjack
- Low-Profile: Pro-Lift F-767 Floor Jack
- Most Durable: Blackhawk B6350 Service Jack
- Best Bottle Jack: Big Red Hydraulic Bottle Jack
- Also Consider: Big Red Hydraulic Floor Jack
#1 Editor’s Pick: Torin Blackjack
The Torin Blackjack is a low-profile floor jack that is made with heavy-duty steel. A built-in safety overload system prevents lifting beyond load capacity. We like this floor jack because it is very easy to use, rolls nicely on its casters, and is simple to assemble.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $170
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons (2.5-ton and 4.0-ton models available)
- Material: Steel
- Weight: 75.8 pounds
- Jack type: Hydraulic floor jack
Our Experience
While the instructions included with the Blackjack are practically useless, it isn’t too difficult to figure out how to assemble and operate this floor jack. The handle has a comfortable grip, and the low-profile jack easily slid under our test vehicle.
The release valve is integrated into the handle, which you twist when it’s time to lower the pump’s hydraulics. Among the car jacks that we tested, the Blackjack stood out as the strongest, lifting our vehicle with the least effort on our part.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|Durability
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Those who like the Blackjack appreciate its heavy-duty construction and low-profile design. Many are impressed with the value given the relatively low cost of this car jack. It is easy to maneuver with a long handle.
Some people received the Blackjack with parts missing or with broken swivel casters. While this isn’t common, there are multiple complaints on Amazon about this specific issue. There are also reports that customer service is slow and difficult to contact.
#2 Best Low-Profile Floor Jack: Pro-Lift F-767 Floor Jack
This low-cost, low-profile floor jack has a lifting range up to 14.0 inches. It has a 3.5-inch clearance, making it suitable for low-riding vehicles. A built-in safety valve prevents over-pumping and overloading this car jack. We like it for the price and ease of operation.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Load capacity: 2.0 tons
- Material: Steel
- Weight: 30.0 pounds
- Jack type: Hydraulic floor jack
Our Experience
The F-767 is not as ruggedly built as the Torin Blackjack. However, it is made from alloy steel construction and is generally easy to use. The lever design offers an easy way to raise your vehicle, and this device is ultra low profile (just under 4.0 inches).
The instructions are easy to follow and assembling the F-767 is simple (insert the handle). The attached wheels are cheaply constructed, but they work well enough.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 7,000 ratings
Users with low-riding cars especially seem to appreciate this car jack, which is able to neatly slide under such vehicles. The majority of reviews are comments from those who were happy to report that the jack works as advertised with no issues.
Some report using the jack for many years, with one reviewer claiming two years of service from their F-767 so far.
There are reviewers who say that they were shipped jacks with missing parts. This appears to be rare, but it can be very annoying if it happens to you. Some also say that it is a little short, and would prefer a jack able to raise their car higher.
#3 Most Durable: Blackhawk B6350 Service Jack
The Blackhawk B6350 is a beefy car jack with a weight limit of 3.5 tons for larger vehicles. This steel floor jack has a lifting range of 5.5 to 22.0 inches and built-in safety valves for overload protection. It features an extra-long handle for greater leverage and is the most powerful car jack that we tested.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $210
- Load capacity: 3.5 tons
- Material: Steel
- Weight: 85.0 pounds
- Jack type: Hydraulic floor jack
Our Experience
One of the first things we noticed about the Blackhawk is its high profile. This would not be a good pick for those working on cars with low suspensions. It is a good pick for SUVs and trucks because of its large, rugged design and high load capacity (3.5 tons or 7,000.0 pounds).
Operating this hydraulic jack is similar to the other floor jacks that we tested – insert the handle, tighten the release valve, and pump. The included instructions are easy to follow. Generally, we were impressed with the construction and material quality of this car jack. The handle is very long which makes operation easier, and it is covered in a comfortable foam. It has a fast lift speed and is made of high-quality materials.
Though quite heavy, this jack isn’t difficult to maneuver on its wheels. It does take two people to lift, however. This is the least portable jack we tested.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,300 ratings
Most are impressed with the high load weight offered by this relatively inexpensive car jack. According to customer reviews, this is a long-lasting jack.
Some have reported poor welds on the handle, which broke for a handful of customers. Aside from that item, the jack is well-constructed. It may ship low on hydraulic fluid (and need to be topped off), but most are satisfied with a jack that can lift 3.5-ton vehicles at this price. The Blackhawk seems to be an especially popular jack for DIY mechanics.
Even those who love this jack comment that it is exceptionally heavy. This is a beast to lug around and not a good choice for a portable car jack.
#4 Best Bottle Jack: Big Red Hydraulic Bottle Jack
This tiny bottle jack has a 10.0-ton lift capacity (6.0-, 8.0-, 12.0-, 30.0-, and 50.0-ton versions are also available). It can lift vehicles up to 18.13 inches and comes with a one-year warranty. This bottle jack’s small size makes it highly portable, but the design means that it won’t fit under vehicles with low clearance. It did not fit under our first test vehicle (a sedan), so we tested it on an SUV with a higher chassis.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $50
- Load capacity: 10.0 tons (also available in 6.0-, 8.0-, 12.0-, 30.0-, and 50.0-ton models)
- Material: Steel
- Weight: 10.74 pounds
- Jack type: Hydraulic bottle jack
Our Experience
The Big Red hydraulic bottle jack is easy to carry and position, weighing only around 10.7 pounds in total. When first using this jack you must follow the instructions to remove excess air and possibly top up the hydraulic fluid.
The lever is shorter than with floor jacks and doesn’t include a comfortable handle. It also fits together awkwardly – one part slides into the pinched end of the other, and rests that way, somewhat wobbly.
Besides positioning, this jack is harder to use than the standard floor jack, but still not difficult. It has a very high load capacity (10.0 tons) and easily raised the test vehicle.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
Many write that this is an excellent option for high-clearance, heavy vehicles. It has a high weight capacity and its portability makes it a popular choice for changing spares. Be sure that it is stored upright, however, as bottle jacks can leak fluid otherwise.
Some have complained about receiving jacks that leak fluid. In the worst case, a few people got packages wet with hydraulic fluid. It’s annoying to need to clean and maintain your new product, but given the shipping distances, this isn’t entirely unreasonable.
You may want to bleed this jack once you get it and top it up with hydraulic fluid if any has leaked.
#5 Also Consider: Big Red Hydraulic Floor Jack
The Big Red floor jack is a good low-cost option for a strong car jack. This jack has a maximum lift height of 20.88 inches. It uses a single-piston quick lift pump and is designed with a safety bypass system to prevent overloading.
This car jack comes with an extra-long saddle neck which can save you some pumping when lifting raised vehicles. The neck extension can be removed for lower-clearance vehicles. We found this car jack easy to use if not quite as well-constructed as our other top picks.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $75
- Load capacity: 3.0 tons
- Material: Steel
- Weight: 36.0 pounds
- Jack type: Hydraulic floor jack
Our Experience
What most distinguishes the Big Red floor jack from the other jacks in this review is the neck extension. This positions the jack saddle higher to begin with, meaning less pumping to lift a car. This is helpful if you have a raised car, though is not necessary for low-profile vehicles like our test car.
This car jack is as easy to operate as any well-designed floor jack. However, the handle design doesn’t seem as sturdy or as comfortable as the Blackjack or F-767. Still, we were able to raise and lower our test vehicle with ease using this floor jack.
The wheels are functional and stand out as neither especially sturdy nor especially ill-constructed.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|Durability
|4 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 2,800 ratings
Happy reviewers like how this jack works, and many mention the extended saddle neck as an appreciated convenience. Several report years of reliable use from this car jack, which is easy to maneuver and pump.
There are some comments about faulty welding on the wheels. Though uncommon, more than one reviewer posted complaints about the wheels failing. Another typical criticism is that the jack lowers too quickly. Some write that when the pressure valve is released the jack falls down very quickly. We did not experience this when we tested the Big Red floor jack, but this issue may be more common with heavier vehicles.
Buyers Guide: Best Car Jacks
To select the best car jack for your job, consider your vehicle and the type of car jack that will best suit your needs.
Jack Type
The most common types of car jacks are scissor jacks, floor jacks, and bottle jacks.
- Scissor jacks are accordion-looking contraptions found with many spare tire kits. These jacks use a screw mechanism to raise your vehicle. They are slow and can be difficult to use.
- Floor jacks are large and heavy, but stable and easy to use (if more difficult to maneuver). These are the most common type of jack for a garage or workshop.
- Bottle jacks are small and bottle-shaped. These often operate with a lever and are easy to use, but can’t lift as high as a floor jack. A bottle jack is a good option for a portable jack but a poor choice for a car with low clearance.
Clearance
When selecting a jack, you need to pick something that will fit underneath your vehicle before you begin to lift it. Some sports cars and luxury vehicles have especially low clearances, so require a low-profile jack to elevate. When purchasing a jack, consider your vehicle’s clearance compared to the jack’s.
Also, consider a car jack’s maximum lift height. If you have an especially high vehicle like an SUV, smaller jacks may not raise high enough to hoist your car off the ground.
Weight Rating
Any car jack is rated to lift a certain tonnage. If you’re buying a car jack to lift your vehicle for repairs, pick something with a weight rating to match the vehicle you’re trying to lift. Keep in mind that to change a tire, you’ll only need to lift half the weight of the vehicle. You should be able to find your vehicle’s weight on the door panel or owner’s manual. The typical sedan weighs around 3,000.0 pounds, while trucks can weigh around 8,000.0 pounds.
|Vehicle Weight
|Minimum Car Jack Weight Rating
|3,000 pounds
|.75 tons
|6,000 pounds
|1.5 tons
|8,000 pounds
|2 tons
|10,000 pounds
|2.5 tons
Use Case
How you plan to use your car jack should determine which type of jack you get. If you want to raise your car so you can get under the body to tinker around, you’ll most likely want a floor jack. These are the most stable and provide the best lifting power.
Floor jacks can be large and heavy, so they aren’t reasonable to carry in your trunk at all times, should you get a flat. If you need a car jack for spare tires, a scissor jack or bottle jack will serve you better (keep in mind vehicle clearance if you get a bottle jack, which may not fit under your car unless you have a truck or SUV).
Does A Car Jack Fit Any Car?
If you need to jack up your vehicle, a floor jack is typically the universal choice for its ability to lift vehicles higher than a bottle jack. Most vehicles also come with a scissor jack that can support the weight of your vehicle but may not be compatible with other car models.
How To Use A Car Jack
You don’t need to be a professional mechanic to use a car jack, and many jacks are simple to operate. However, there are some steps you’ll want to consider to keep yourself and your car safe. Additionally, drivingtests.org has a detailed guide should our instructions here not suffice.
1. Safety First
Before raising your car, you should also have jack stands and wheel chocks. Jack stands support and stabilize your car after it’s been lifted. They are a crucial safety component if you plan to work under your car while it is elevated. Any jack, especially a hydraulic jack, can fail and if that happens jack stands will prevent you from being crushed. Wheel chocks stop your car from rolling while it is elevated.
2. Prepare Your Car
Before lifting your car from the ground with a car jack, make sure that it is on a level surface, in park, with the engine off, and the emergency brake engaged. If you have wheel chocks, place those behind your wheels.
3. Find Your Jack Point
You don’t want to place the jack just anywhere before lifting your car. If you put it in the wrong spot it can damage your trim or undercarriage. Consult your owner’s manual to find the jack points – typically a reinforced metal plate just behind each front wheel and just in front of each back wheel.
4. Elevate
Slide the car jack under your vehicle and start lifting. If you’re using jack stands, set those up once your car has been raised and before you get to work.
Car Jack Maintenance
Hydraulic floor jacks often need maintenance, sometimes even when new. Before using your jack, be sure to inspect the welds and bolts. Make sure there are no cracks and that every screw is fully tightened. If your car jack isn’t lifting properly it may need bleeding, a fluid top-off, or both.
How To Bleed A Car Jack
Bleeding a car jack means separating air from the hydraulic fluid. The process is simple though it can be time-consuming.
- Prepare your jack by placing it on a level surface and wiping it clean.
- Open the release valve and pump the jack several times. Ten is a good number. When the release valve is opened, your jack won’t raise when pumped.
- Close the release valve and pump the jack until the lift arm is fully raised.
- Pump the jack a few more times.
- Open the release valve and lower the jack.
- Open the plug to the oil chamber. This may require a flathead screwdriver. You should hear air escaping.
- Once all air has escaped, replace the oil chamber plug and close the release valve.
- Repeat, you may need to do this multiple times before the air is fully separated from the hydraulic fluid.
How To Add Fluid To A Car Jack
New car jacks typically don’t need oil replacement for at least a year. However, if the screw or cap covering the oil chamber is loosened or damaged during shipping, your car jack could arrive low on hydraulic fluid.
To determine if your jack is low on fluid, open the oil chamber and inspect the fluid levels. Hydraulic fluid should come up to 1/8 of an inch from the top of the chamber. If you can’t see any oil, you’ll need to add more.
- Open the release valve and lower the jack completely.
- Close the release valve.
- Clean the area around the oil chamber with a rag.
- Locate and open the screw or cap covering the oil chamber
- Open the release valve and drain any remaining fluid by turning the car jack on its side. You will want to collect fluid in a pan to avoid a mess.
- Close the release valve.
- Use a funnel to add oil until it reaches 1/8 inch from the top of the chamber.
- Open the release valve and pump the jack to push out excess air.
- Replace the screw or cap covering the oil chamber.
Expect to replace the fluid in your hydraulic car jack about once a year.
Best Car Jacks: Bottom Line
A floor jack like the Torin Blackjack will offer the fastest lifting speed and most stability. However, these jacks are heavy and not something you can store in your trunk for emergencies. For changing a tire, you’ll need a bottle jack like the Big Red Bottle Jack or a scissor jack.
Regardless of which car jack you have, be sure to also use safety equipment like wheel chocks and jack stands. You may not need jack stands just to change a tire, but you should certainly use them if you plan on sliding underneath a raised vehicle.
How We Tested
The automotive jacks in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We combed through customer reviews to find a variety of jacks that are consistently rated for quality, durability, and value.
The car jacks that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member assembled and tested each jack on a car, lifting it several inches off the ground. Each car jack was given a rating out of 5 stars based on ease of use, durability, and value.
Car Jack Testing Process
To test each car jack, we unboxed and assembled the jacks according to the instructions (if any were included). We placed each jack under the test vehicle and lifted it several inches off the ground. Our tester was able to note the quality of materials, ease of use, and overall performance.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Car Jacks: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.