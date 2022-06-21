You don’t need to be a professional mechanic to use a car jack, and many jacks are simple to operate. However, there are some steps you’ll want to consider to keep yourself and your car safe. Additionally, drivingtests.org has a detailed guide should our instructions here not suffice.

1. Safety First

Before raising your car, you should also have jack stands and wheel chocks. Jack stands support and stabilize your car after it’s been lifted. They are a crucial safety component if you plan to work under your car while it is elevated. Any jack, especially a hydraulic jack, can fail and if that happens jack stands will prevent you from being crushed. Wheel chocks stop your car from rolling while it is elevated.

2. Prepare Your Car

Before lifting your car from the ground with a car jack, make sure that it is on a level surface, in park, with the engine off, and the emergency brake engaged. If you have wheel chocks, place those behind your wheels.

3. Find Your Jack Point

You don’t want to place the jack just anywhere before lifting your car. If you put it in the wrong spot it can damage your trim or undercarriage. Consult your owner’s manual to find the jack points – typically a reinforced metal plate just behind each front wheel and just in front of each back wheel.

4. Elevate

Slide the car jack under your vehicle and start lifting. If you’re using jack stands, set those up once your car has been raised and before you get to work.