The car emergency kits in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our product testing team ordered the six car emergency kits that best met these standards. A team member unpacked and examined each kit, handling each item included within. The emergency kits are rated based on utility, item quality, and storage.

Utility

Our utility score is based on the contents of each kit. How useful would the items be for a given roadside emergency situation? Are key items included, such as a first aid kit, window hammer, and roadside reflector? Kits with a greater variety of useful items score best in this category.

Item Quality

We examined the quality of each item contained in these car emergency kits. An emergency kit containing low-quality supplies is not as useful as one with well-made items.

Storage

When it comes time to use an emergency kit, it can be important to quickly locate the tool you need. A roadside kit with no internal organization can be hard to rummage through in an emergency. Kits with different pockets for easy storage and organization score best in this category.

Car Emergency Kit Testing Process

To test each emergency kit, we unpacked the kit completely, cataloging and closely examining the quality of each item. When we finished examining the contents, we repacked the kit, taking note of how easy or difficult it is to repackage the contents.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.