Emergencies are hard to predict, but it’s easy to prepare for these unexpected scenarios with a comprehensive car emergency kit. In this guide, we’ll recommend six of the best car emergency kits.
Why Do You Need A Car Emergency Kit?
A car emergency kit can come in handy in the event of a mechanical breakdown, inclement weather, a collision, or a flat tire. While it’s impossible to know when any of these unfortunate events may occur, it’s smart to be prepared. The best car emergency kits give you peace of mind and ensure you’re ready regardless of the situation.
What To Put In A Car Emergency Kit
When shopping for the best car emergency kits, consider the area you live in and the car troubles you frequently face. Drivers living in colder regions may want to find an emergency kit with warm gloves, a space blanket, and a car battery charger. If you frequently get flat tires, look for a kit with a tire sealant and an air compressor pump. It’s likely no one kit will have every item you need, but you can find the best roadside emergency kit for your situation.
Other Emergency Supplies
Below, we’ve listed key items to look for in a car emergency kit:
- Heavy-duty jumper cables
- Tire air compressor with pressure gauge
- Tool kit
- Comprehensive first-aid kit
- Work gloves
- Flashlight, preferably hand-operated so you don’t need extra batteries
- Seatbelt cutter
- Windshield breaker
- Towing strap
- Cat litter
- Pen and paper
- Spare wiper blades
- Tire chains
- Small tarp
- Non-perishable food like granola bars
- Fire extinguisher
- Duct tape
- Compass
- Maps
- Blanket
- Extra clothing
6 Best Car Emergency Kits
- Best Overall: First Secure Car Emergency Kit
- Most Organized: Lifeline AAA Excursion Road Kit
- Best Tool Quality: Thrive Roadside Emergency Car Kit
- Best Value: Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit
- Best First-Aid Kit: First Aid Only All-Purpose First-Aid Kit
- Also Consider: Roadside Rescue Emergency Assistance Kit
#1 Best Overall: First Secure Car Emergency Kit
The First Secure Car Emergency Kit includes key tools such as 10.0-foot, 8-gauge jumper cables; nylon tow straps; a 250.0 psi air pump; a 7-piece tire repair kit; and a 48-piece medical supply kit. Unlike many other kits, the tools included are high-quality and durable, which is why we chose it as the overall best car emergency kit.
This kit doesn’t include a space blanket or cold weather gear, so it may not be the best car emergency kit for drivers who regularly drive in cold conditions. This product also includes a seven-piece tire repair kit.
Cost: Around $97
What’s In The Kit?
- 10.0-foot, 8-gauge jumper cables
- Portable air compressor (12.0-volt, 250.0 psi)
- Tow rope (11.8 feet, 10,000.0-pound capacity)
- Tire repair kit
- Window breaker
- Tire pressure gauge
- Multi-tool
- Reflective warning triangle
- LED headlamp flashlight
- Electrical tape
- Bungee cords
- Cable ties
- Work gloves
- First-aid kit
- Storage bag
Our Experience
This emergency kit contains a wide range of items for just about any situation. It even includes a portable air compressor and tire repair kit to help should a flat occur and you don’t have a spare – though such kits are only good for minor punctures and as a temporary fix to get you to the next exit or service station.
The included items are of reasonable quality. These aren’t the cheapest materials, but they aren’t the best either. Still, they should get the job done in an emergency.
This kit is extremely compact and can easily fit into cars of any size. Because the carrying case is fabric, it’s not difficult to stuff and close the bag with all the contents inside. However, there are only two internal mesh pockets, so organizing the items internally is difficult along with repacking this kit neatly.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Utility
|5 out of 5
|Item Quality
|4 out of 5
|Storage
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 3,100 reviews
The portable tire inflator is a popular inclusion, with many citing it as the reason they purchased this particular brand. Most seem to agree that item quality is impressive, considering the overall cost of the kit.
Some feel the headlamp and the first aid kit are lacking. In a few reports, the headlamp either didn’t work well or arrived broken. In some cases, the tire inflator failed to work properly.
#2 Most Organized: Lifeline AAA Excursion Road Kit
The second product on our list of best car emergency kits, the Lifeline AAA Excursion Road Kit, is a comprehensive product backed by AAA. The road kit includes 76 auto safety and first aid components, including 10.0-foot, 8-gauge jumper cables; a tire air compressor; an LED aluminum flashlight; and a 45-piece first aid kit. AAA also offers a Winter Safety Kit that includes cold-weather essentials such as fleece gloves and a folding shovel.
This kit is pricier than other products on this list and doesn’t include any tire repair tools other than the air compressor. It also doesn’t include a space blanket.
Cost: Around $90
What’s In The Kit?
- Double-sided carry case
- Air compressor with pressure gauge
- 10.0-foot, 8-gauge set of jumper cables with vinyl-coated clamps
- Emergency reflective triangle
- LED aluminum flashlight with batteries
- Flathead and Phillips-head screwdriver
- Pliers
- Gloves
- Duct tape
- Poncho
- Utility knife
- Bungee cord
- Whistle
- Two shop cloths
- 10 cable ties
- Assorted first-aid kit with 25 bandages
- Storage bag
Our Experience
The AAA kit features a number of useful items of decent quality in a pinch. The first aid kit leaves something to be desired, only including a few basic items and bandages with no medicine or salves.
The best aspect of the AAA kit is the internal storage. It has several pockets and pouches so you can quickly find a particular item. This also makes repacking the kit easier. If you’re in a true emergency and must quickly locate a particular item, you’ll be glad to have a kit like this.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Utility
|5 out of 5
|Item Quality
|4 out of 5
|Storage
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 580 reviews
Most are satisfied with the included tools, and several say the air compressor has come in handy many times. While the AAA kit doesn’t include a tire patching kit, the compressor can help you limp your way to a gas station. Overall, this kit includes the most important items to make people feel secure on the road.
Some complain that the compressor pumps too slowly and that the first aid kit should include more items.
#3 Best Tool Quality: Thrive Roadside Emergency Car Kit
The Thrive emergency roadside kit fits nicely into one rigid carrying case and features a number of quality-made tools, including a screwdriver and socket set. This 104-piece kit includes many of the standard emergency kit items such as a safety triangle, jumper cables, and first aid kit.
Cost: Around $60
What’s In The Kit?
- Jumper cables
- Hand-powered flashlight
- Distress sign
- Safety hammer
- Yellow rope
- Portable triangle
- Rain poncho
- Safety vest
- Whistle
- First aid kit
- Tire pressure gauge
- Screwdriver and 7 bits
- Socket wrench and 9 sockets
- Box cutter
- 2 bungee cords
- Ice scraper
- 2 rolls of electrical tape
- Pliers
- Gloves
- Zip ties
Our Experience
What impressed us most about the Thrive kit was the quality of the included tools. The screwdriver and socket wrench include a number of attachments, and the jumper cables are robust. The exception is the ice scraper, which felt flimsy.
The first aid kit is small and includes gauze, antiseptic pads, scissors, tweezers, and some bandages. It would be useful for minor cuts and scrapes, but isn’t as comprehensive as other emergency kits.
The storage case is excellent. It has a rigid design that stands on its own, making it easy to pack. It is big enough to fit all of the included items, though there is no internal storage.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Utility
|4 out of 5
|Item Quality
|5 out of 5
|Storage
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 1,100 reviews
Reviewers like this kit because of the high quality of the tools and carrying case. A lot of people find this compact kit useful and convenient. Some complain that their kits arrived with pieces missing, so be sure to check your kit upon delivery.
#4 Best Value: Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit
The Lianxin Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit is a 142-piece pack with items such as 8.0-foot jumper cables, a small tool kit, a tow rope, and an emergency hammer. Compared to other emergency kits on this list, the Lianxin product is compact and budget-friendly.
We also like that it has a hand-crank flashlight rather than a battery-powered one. However, this emergency kit doesn’t have any tire repair tools or a space blanket. Its first-aid components are basic.
Cost: Around $45
What’s In The Kit?
- 8.0-foot jumper cables
- Tow rope
- 9-piece tool kit
- Insulated work gloves
- Safety hammer and seatbelt cutter
- Hand-crank LED flashlight
- Reflective warning triangle
- Raincoat
- Ice scraper
- First-aid kit
- Storage bag
Our Experience
The Lianxin roadside kit features high-quality items. It has the most robust jumper cables of any emergency bag and includes a hardshell tool kit – something absent from most other car emergency kits, though nonetheless useful.
However, the Lianxin kit is missing first aid items, which are essential to any roadside emergency kit. That said, even emergency kits that do have first aid items typically don’t include everything you’d want in an emergency. It’s generally a good idea to purchase a separate first aid kit to store with your emergency roadside kit.
While some of the tools come in a hard plastic box, there is no storage system for the rest of the items, and you must pack everything together. The bag is small and it’s difficult to close without carefully arranging the contents. While compact, this makes it difficult to repack the kit. To use anything, you’ll likely need to unpack the entire kit.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 3,100 reviews
Reviewers note that the kit is very compact. People with small cars appreciate that it can easily fit in their trunk without taking up much space. Most feel the kit includes everything that they need for most roadside emergencies.
A few commented on the low quality of the knife, which is encased in flimsy plastic and can get stuck in the open position. However, relative to the low cost of this kit, overall item quality is quite high. We felt that some of the items were a marked improvement over more expensive kits.
#5 Best First Aid Kit: First Aid Only All-Purpose First-Aid Kit
If you’re looking for a high-quality first aid kit or want to augment your car emergency kit, we recommend the First Aid Only All-Purpose First Aid Kit. The kit comes with 299 pieces of first-aid equipment, including multiple types of adhesive bandages, burn ointments, antibiotic ointments, and several pain relievers. The kit also includes helpful tools such as scissors, gauze, and a first-aid guide to use when cleaning or dressing a wound.
Cost: Around $20
What’s In The Kit?
- Multiple types of adhesive bandages
- Alcohol wipes
- Rescue blanket
- Antibiotic ointment packets
- Aspirin tablets
- Burn gel packet
- Butterfly wound closures
- Gauze pads
- Cotton swabs
- Finger splint
- First aid tape
- Tweezers
- Rubber gloves
- Moleskin
- Storage bag
Our Experience
This is a first-aid-only kit, so should not be the sole emergency kit you keep in your car. As a first aid kit, this product excels. It contains items such as finger splints and medicine that are often absent from other roadside emergency kits.
We like the internal organization, which features a number of pockets and sleeves so that you don’t need to empty the entire contents of the bag to find a particular item. This can be especially important during a medical emergency.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Utility
|3 out of 5
|Item Quality
|4 out of 5
|Storage
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 66,700 reviews
For under $20, many reviewers think this first aid kit is a great deal. It is more robust than the typical first aid kit included with a roadside emergency kit, especially because it contains medicine in addition to gauze and bandages.
Complaints come from those who feel the kit should include more items. A large number of the “299 pieces” are bandaids. A few people noted that their kit was missing some items. One person complained about the internal organization.
It’s true that the kit is delivered with items haphazardly stuffed into the pouch, so it’s a good idea to organize it yourself after receiving this kit. There are enough storage pockets to do so effectively.
#6 Also Consider: Roadside Rescue Emergency Assistance Kit
The Roadside Rescue Emergency Assistance Kit comes with 110 pieces, including jumper cables, a tow strap, an emergency blanket, and a magnesium fire starter. The kit is also compact and could easily fit inside your vehicle’s trunk or under a seat. If you’re not comfortable using a kit without guidance, this product comes with a driving safety sheet with 10 essential tips in the event of an emergency. However, this emergency kit doesn’t include any tire repair tools.
Cost: Around $55
What’s In The Kit?
- 8.0-foot, 8-gauge jumper cables
- 12.0-foot tow strap
- Two bungee cords
- 20 zip ties
- Electrical tape
- Emergency blanket
- Flashlight
- Magnesium fire starter
- Mechanic gloves
- 11-in-1 multi-tool
- Tire pressure gauge
- Rain poncho
- Windshield breaker
- Seat belt cutter
- Whistle
- Warning triangle
- 64-piece first aid kit
- Storage bag
Our Experience
The Roadside Rescue emergency kit includes a number of useful emergency items, though of middling quality. The reflector is flimsy and seems like it would not last long on a windy road. However, most of the items are good enough in a pinch and should get the job done. The first aid items include salves and antiseptic wipes as well as bandages.
There is no internal organization with this kit, simply a pouch. The shape of the pouch (wide base) means you can easily pack it because it stands on its own, allowing you to drop in the items. While you may need to dump out the entire kit to find a specific item, repacking the kit doesn’t present much of an issue.
|Overall Rating
|3.5 out of 5
|Utility
|3.5 out of 5
|Item Quality
|3.5 out of 5
|Storage
|3.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 930 reviews
This kit is comprehensive and many purchase it as a low-cost kit that nonetheless includes needed items like a first aid kit and jumper cables. The multitool is cited as a particularly useful inclusion. The included case is large enough to fit additional items that aren’t already included.
Complaints refer to the low quality of the items inside. We noticed that item quality was lower than other kits, though not poor enough to be useless. Some items, like the multitool, are of decent quality, but the jumper cables aren’t as well-made as those included with other kits.
Car Emergency Kit: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The car emergency kits in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team ordered the six car emergency kits that best met these standards. A team member unpacked and examined each kit, handling each item included within. The emergency kits are rated based on utility, item quality, and storage.
Utility
Our utility score is based on the contents of each kit. How useful would the items be for a given roadside emergency situation? Are key items included, such as a first aid kit, window hammer, and roadside reflector? Kits with a greater variety of useful items score best in this category.
Item Quality
We examined the quality of each item contained in these car emergency kits. An emergency kit containing low-quality supplies is not as useful as one with well-made items.
Storage
When it comes time to use an emergency kit, it can be important to quickly locate the tool you need. A roadside kit with no internal organization can be hard to rummage through in an emergency. Kits with different pockets for easy storage and organization score best in this category.
Car Emergency Kit Testing Process
To test each emergency kit, we unpacked the kit completely, cataloging and closely examining the quality of each item. When we finished examining the contents, we repacked the kit, taking note of how easy or difficult it is to repackage the contents.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
