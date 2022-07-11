Key Features

Includes surface activator, clarifying compound, UV-blocking clear coat, three sheets of waterproof sandpaper, three applicator cloths, and one vinyl glove

UV protection

Lifetime warranty

Our Experience

The Sylvania kit did an excellent job tackling oxidation buildup on some heavily sun damaged headlights. For a single pass, it outperformed every competitor. We also like that Sylvania includes a sealant that helps protect against UV rays long-term.

The one downside is that you only get enough materials for one car, although Sylvania says the result should last the life of the vehicle.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on 19,000 ratings

Customers appreciate the simple application process and quick results. Negative reviews often mention poor customer service when reaching out to the manufacturer about the lifetime warranty.

What Else Should I Consider?

If you need to restore the headlights on more than one vehicle or don’t feel like paying $20 every time you want to detail your car, consider the Mothers NuLens Headlight Renewal Kit or the Cerakote Ceramic Headlight Restoration Kit. Both offer plenty of product at a similar price, and Cerakote’s ceramic coating makes it unique compared to other kits.