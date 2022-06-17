Check Price

Because of its formidable cleaning capabilities at a price that won’t break your budget, Chemical Guys Honeydew Snow is our top overall pick for best car wash soap. Its pH-balanced formula is tough on grime but not your car’s paint job. We also love how well the soap’s honeydew aroma pairs well with its spot-free shine.

Key Features

16.0 oz, 64.0 oz, and 128.0 oz units available

Can be bought as part of car wash kit

pH neutral

Safe on all exterior car surfaces

Streak- and spot-resistant

Our Experience

This soap smelled amazing, and our team couldn’t get enough of the snow foam it formed over our testing car. Just an ounce of the Snow in a gallon of water was enough to overwhelm us with suds.

The Snow began to foam with stirring and spread easily across our test car. Our vehicle had no evidence of streaks after washing, and water spots were also not evident. We liked how this soap acted as a wheel cleaner, making the rims glisten.

As its name implies, this soap smells just like a fresh honeydew melon. The best part is the scent isn’t necessarily overpowering, so sensitive noses can breathe easy.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 22,700 reviews

Many reviewers rave about the soap’s foaming abilities and its fruity smell. Worth noting are the positive reviews from car owners who used foam cannons to spray their vehicles and microfiber towels for drying.

What Is It Good For?

Compared to the rest of the car wash soaps we tested, the Chemical Guys Honeydew Snow was the best at tackling dirt without hassle. This soap is great for anyone looking to complete a basic wash of their vehicle. For more car wash soap choices, check out our guide to the best car wash soaps.