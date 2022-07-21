The best car brakes are ultimately what best fit your car and allow it to come to a full stop. A new set of front and rear brake pads aren’t going to make your engine louder or make your car go faster – but it will ensure you make it to your destination in one piece. Brake pads can be replaced but human life cannot so trust in one of the best brake pads listed below to keep you and yours safe on the road.
5 Best Car Brakes
- Best Overall: ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads
- Best Value: Detroit Axle Front & Rear Brake Kit
- Best Brake Set: Power Stop Z26 Performance Brake Kit
- Also Consider: Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport Brake Kit
- Best Rear Brakes: ACDelco Silver Ceramic Rear Disc Brake Pads
#1 Best Overall: ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads
The ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads are ready to be installed right out of the box, with no machining or curing required. Ceramic, semi-metallic, and organic formulas offer safety and reliability for a number of vehicle applications. Simple slots, shims, and chamfers are featured on these car brakes to diminish road noise, vibration, and braking harshness.
It should be noted that some ACDelco Silver brake components or parts may have previously appeared as ACDelco Advantage.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Position: Front
- Weight: 4.8 pounds
- Dimensions: 9.1 by 6.2 by 2.0 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Over 200 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads. A large number of reviewers speak about how easy it is to install these car brakes. One reviewer notes that these car brakes work really well with her GMC Acadia.
#2 Best Value: Detroit Axle Front & Rear Brake Kit
Designed to be compatible with a number of different vehicles, the Detroit Axle Front & Rear Brake Kit can replace brakes on a Toyota Avalon from 2013 to 2018, a Lexus ES350 from 2013 to 2018, or a Toyota Camry from 2012 to 2017. This car brake kit consists of four front and rear disc brake rotors, four front and rear ceramic brake pads, and two bottles of brake cleaner and fluid. It should also be noted that these car brakes come with a 10-year warranty.
Rotors come with ventilation slots to allow your car’s brakes to cool faster and remove excess water. Zinc plating effectively prevents wheel and brake dust as well as corrosion. This car brake kit should fit perfectly in your vehicle and limit road-noise, as it’s designed to meet and/or exceed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Position: Both
- Weight: 62.3 lbs.
- Dimensions: 19.0 by 12.0 by 6.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
The Detroit Axle Front & Rear Brake Kit has nearly 400 customer reviews on Amazon. Reviewers mention that these car brakes are extremely cheap for the high-quality brake pads you receive. One reviewer claims that he works for Uber and constantly had to get new brake pads until he found these.
#3 Best Brake Set: Power Stop Z26 Performance Brake Kit
The Power Stop Z26 Performance Brake Kit is designed for drivers who expect to stop as soon as they press down on the brake pedal. It features a friction compound that can resist brake fade up to 1,500.0 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to its hybrid carbon fiber and ceramic makeup. Carbon-fiber brake pads feature a dust-free formulation so you won’t need to worry about brake dust, while silver-zinc dichromate plating ensures your brakes are rust- and corrosion-resistant.
Rounded slots help to consistently keep a clear patch on the rotor surface for effective braking. Drill holes allow your rotor to cool down even in high temperatures and extreme conditions. Power Stop tests all of its brake pads, ensuring that the Z26 offers noise-free braking. It should be noted that this brake pad set will fit a Dodge Durango from 2018 to 2019 and a Jeep Grand Cherokee from 2012 to 2019.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Position: Front and rear
- Weight: 120.7 lbs.
- Dimensions: 14.0 by 14.0 by 14.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
About 100 customers have left reviews for the Power Stop Z26 Performance Brake Kit on Amazon. The vast majority of reviewers note that they drive a Jeep and how much better this brake system looks and performs compared to their stock braking system. One reviewer claims that these performance brake pads leave little to no brake dust. Negative reviews state that the brake kit arrived missing parts.
#4 Also Consider: Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport Brake Kit
Designed as a true upgrade over stock brakes, the Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport Brake Kit increases the braking power of your daily driver through use of quality components. Brake pads are made from a hybrid carbon-fiber and ceramic compound that’s been independently tested to validate the fact that it enhances braking performance by 30 percent compared to OEM brake pads.
Drilled holes allow for your rotor to cool down and stay in a safe temperature range while rounded slots allow you to keep a consistently clear patch on your rotor’s surface for safe braking. Zinc dichromate plating helps prevent corrosion and rust. Overall, Power Stop’s Z23 brake kit offers more pad bite than most other brands without brake squealing and brake dust. It should be noted that these car brakes are compatible with most Subaru models.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Position: Front and rear
- Weight: 58.3 lbs.
- Dimensions: 16.1 by 16.0 by 16.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
The Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport Brake Kit has over 120 customer reviews on Amazon. Many speak to the quiet operation and low dust buildup of these car brakes. One reviewer notes he felt significant improvement in his car’s braking performance after allowing for the proper break-in time. Negative reviews state that these brakes perform worse than the stock brake calipers originally equipped on customers’ Subarus.
#5 Best Rear Brakes: ACDelco Silver Ceramic Rear Disc Brake Pads
The ACDelco Silver Ceramic Rear Disc Brake Pads are designed to fit a Buick Allure from 2005 to 2009, a LaCrosse from 2005 to 2009, a Chevrolet Impala from 2010 to 2013, a Chevrolet Impala Limited from 2014 to 2016, and a Pontiac Grand Prix from 2004 to 2008. These ceramic and semi-metallic brake pads follow OEM specifications to provide optimal braking performance and noise suppression.
A gray-coated backing plate provides corrosion protection, while premium pad components diminish vibration and braking harshness. As ACDelco is an automotive parts brand owned and operated by General Motors (GM), it means ACDelco parts are the same as the OEM parts on your GM vehicle. This ultimately means that these car brake pads aren’t just to OEM standards, but specifically GM’s standards and the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Position: Rear
- Weight: 1.7 lbs.
- Dimensions: 5.0 by 7.0 by 2.0 in.
What Customers Are Saying
From a limited number of customer ratings, the ACDelco Silver Ceramic Rear Disc Brake Pads boast an overall customer review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. However, we would like to acknowledge that this is from a very limited number of customer ratings.
Car Brakes Buyers Guide
Unless you’ve been exposed to the number of options available for car brakes, it’s easy to overlook and forget about them. Simply put, as long as your car can stop when you need it to – there isn’t an issue. However, you don’t want to find out your brakes need replacing when you’re coming down the side of a mountain.
If your car brakes or brake pads need to be replaced, it’s best to know where to start.
Types Of Brake Pads
There are three main types of pads that you’ll find on passenger vehicles: ceramic, semi-metallic, and non-asbestos organic (NAO).
- Ceramic: Ideal for daily driving, ceramic pads disperse heat well and have excellent stopping power. Most foreign and domestic cars are equipped with ceramic brake pads, as they produce little to no dust or noise.
- Semi-metallic: Efficient at dispersing heat, semi-metallic pads have great stopping power. This type of pad is harder than most others but can be noisy. Also, these brake pads create more dust than their ceramic counterparts.
- NAO: Due to their organic makeup, NAO pads are easy to dispose of and don’t pollute as they lose friction material. These pads are softer than the other two, meaning they’re quiet but also wear faster and produce brake dust.
Brake Pad Replacement
Car brakes are made up of three parts: rotors, brake pads, and calipers. As a general rule of thumb, we recommend that you replace your brake pads every 10,000.0 to 20,000.0 miles. Furthermore, we recommend that you replace your rotors between 50,000.0 and 70,000.0 miles.
Below is a list of three signs that your brake pads or rotors need to be replaced.
- Squealing: If you hear a high-pitched squealing or screeching noise, it might mean that your brake pads are ready to be replaced.
- Vibrating: If your steering wheel rumbles and vibrates when you’re slowing down your car, either your brake pads are worn or your rotors are being exposed to excessive heat.
- Grinding: If your car has graduated from squealing or screeching to a grumbling or grinding noise, then it might mean your brake pads have been completely worn through.
Our Review Standards
To select the five car brakes in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.