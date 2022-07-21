The ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads are ready to be installed right out of the box, with no machining or curing required. Ceramic, semi-metallic, and organic formulas offer safety and reliability for a number of vehicle applications. Simple slots, shims, and chamfers are featured on these car brakes to diminish road noise, vibration, and braking harshness.

It should be noted that some ACDelco Silver brake components or parts may have previously appeared as ACDelco Advantage.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Position : Front

Weight : 4.8 pounds

Dimensions : 9.1 by 6.2 by 2.0 inches

What Customers Are Saying

Over 200 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the ACDelco Silver Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pads. A large number of reviewers speak about how easy it is to install these car brakes. One reviewer notes that these car brakes work really well with her GMC Acadia.