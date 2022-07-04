Brake pads are a necessary safety component, which is why you should be sure that you’re using the best car brake pads for your vehicle. While the OEM brake pads included with your car are likely adequate, all car brake pads wear down over time. The article below can help you with your research once it’s time to find replacement brake pads.
5 Best Car Brake Pads
Brake pads can be specific to the vehicle, which means there are no best car brake pads for everyone. You’ll want to be sure you pick a brand that works with your particular car and driving conditions. Based on our research, we think the following are good products and a place to start any search for a new set of brake pads:
- Best Overall: ACDelco Professional Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pad Set
- Best for Heavy-Duty Vehicles: Power Stop Truck & Tow Carbon-Fiber Ceramic Front Brake Pads
- Best for High-Performance Vehicles: Power Stop Extreme Performance New Formulation Brake Pad
- Bosch QuietCast Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pad
- Wagner ThermoQuiet Front Ceramic Disc Pad Set
#1 Best Overall: ACDelco Professional Ceramic Front Disc Brake Pad Set
This set of front brake pads comes from a trusted name in the car industry, ACDelco. Because these pads are discs not drums, they have a better stopping ability. They also have slims, shots, chamfers, and a stamped backing plate to reduce noise, vibration, and braking harshness.
These brake pads also come with a warranty. If they stop working as advertised in the first 24 months, you can contact the company for a new set.
Key Features
- Cost: $72
- Pad Material: Ceramic and semi-metallic
- Pad Type: Disc
- Front set
- Slims, shots, chamfers, and stamped backing plate reduce noise, vibration, and braking harshness
- Warranty for 24 months/unlimited miles
What Customers Are Saying
More than 600 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it an average score of 4.7 stars out of 5. Ninety-four percent of reviewers give these brake pads 4 stars or more
Customers are satisfied with the installation and performance of these brake pads. They claim the kit comes with everything you need for installation. These appear to be one of the best car brake pads if you want a product that is quiet and leaves little braking dust.
Some customers feel like ACDelco charges too much for these considering they are made in China.
#2 Best For Heavy Duty Vehicles: Power Stop Truck & Tow Front Brake Pads
Power Stop’s Z36 brake pads are designed for heavy-duty vehicles, like trucks. They have chamfered slots to reduce noise and a powder-coated backing plate to prevent rust and corrosion.
The brake pads also come with grease and hardware for installation. If you don’t like their braking performance within the first 3 years or 36,000 miles, you can contact the company for replacements.
Key Features
- Cost: $55
- Pad Material: Ceramic
- Pad Type: Disc
- Front set
- Thermal scorched pad surface for faster braking
- Chamfered slots for noise-free braking
- Powder-coated backing plate for rust and corrosion resistance
- Comes with brake grease and stainless steel hardwire kit
- Warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles
What Customers Are Saying
Over 350 Amazon customers gave this product a score of 4.6 stars out of 5. Ninety-two percent of reviews rate the product 4 or more stars.
Customers say these brake pads work better than the ones they normally bought from their local auto parts store, especially when it comes to reducing the amount of brake dust.
Some customers have issues with the clips arriving broken. When they asked for a replacement, the replacement set also had broken clips.
#3 Best For High Performance Vehicles: Power Stop Performance Brake Pad
This is another set of brake pads from Power Stop that is meant for high-performance vehicles rather than heavy-duty trucks. These brake pads contain similar technology to the other Power Stop set, which promotes faster, noise-free braking and prevents rust and corrosion.
Like with the Z36 model, you get brake grease, stainless steel hardware, and a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: $55
- Pad Material: Ceramic
- Pad Type: Disc
- Front set
- Thermal scorched pad surface for faster braking
- Chamfered slots for noise-free braking
- Powder-coated backing plate for rust and corrosion resistance
- Comes with brake grease and stainless steel hardwire kit
- Warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles
What Customers Are Saying
This product has an average Amazon score of 4.8 stars based on more than 590 reviews. Ninety-five percent of reviews rate the product 4 or more stars.
Customers say that these fit like the original brake pads for their car, but are much quieter and produce less brake dust. Some customers say that the pins that come with the kit don’t work well, so you’re better off saving the pins from your previous set and reusing those.
There are some complaints from customers who received the wrong parts or didn’t receive the entire kit, which is a similar complaint to the other Power Stop brake pads. This suggests that the company has a poor packaging process that may result in packing errors.
#4 Bosch BC905 QuietCast Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pad
Bosch is a great brand for the environmentally conscious driver. Most brake pads contain copper, which has been proven to be harmful to the environment. However, Bosch’s QuietCast pads are copper-free.
These brake pads also produce little noise and brake dust and have a longer life due to their rust and corrosion resistance.
Key Features
- Cost: $32
- Pad Material: Ceramic
- Pad Type: Disc
- Rear set
- Multilayer, rubber core shims for less noise
- Low dust
- Copper-free
- Powder-coated backing plate for rust and corrosion resistance
- Comes with synthetic lubricant and hardwire kit
What Customers Are Saying
More than 2,300 Amazon customers reviewed this product giving it a score of 4.6 stars out of 5. Ninety percent of reviewers rate the product 4 or more stars.
Customers say that these brake pads work best when paired with Bosch’s QuietCast rotors. With the noise-reducing technology on both the pads and rotors, users can’t hear braking at all. These are some of the best car brake pads for silent driving.
Several customers complained that Bosch and Amazon claimed these pads would fit their car, but they didn’t.
#5 Wagner ThermoQuiet Front Ceramic Disc Pad Set With Hardwire
This ceramic brake set acts as a replacement for your disc brake pads in the front of your vehicle. They dissipate heat, which decreases brake fade and increases friction and braking power. These car brake pads also create a smoother ride with less sound and vibration.
The Wagner ThermoQuiet brake pads also come as a kit with all of the necessary stainless steel hardware needed for installation.
Key Features
- Cost: $38
- Pad Material: Ceramic
- Pad Type: Disc
- Front set
- Dissipated heat, sound, and vibration
- Low brake dust
- Comes with stainless steel hardware
- No warranty
What Customers Are Saying
More than 550 Amazon customers reviewed these brake pads and give it an average score of 4.5 stars out of 5. Ninety percent of reviews rate the product 4 or more stars.
Customers like these brake pads because they come from a trusted car brand. Reviewers say that these brake pads come with all of the necessary hardware for installation, and after installation, braking is smooth and quiet.
Some customers complain about the brake pads not fitting their vehicles, and others say that they make a squeaking noise.
Best Car Brake Pads: Buyers Guide
When shopping for the best car brake pads, there are several factors to consider. You’ll want to decide which type of brake pad is best for your needs and to pick a brake pad that fits your specific car.
Vehicle
The brake pads you purchase must be designed for your vehicle’s make, model, and year. You can read the description of the brake pads to see if your car is listed or you can input your vehicle’s information into the window that pops up on Amazon, and Amazon will tell you if the pads work for your car.
Pad Type
There are two types of car brake pads: drums and discs.
Drums were the first type of brake pad created for vehicles. The braking components are housed in a drum that spins along with the wheel. When the brake pedal is pressed, components called shoes are pressed against the drum to slow the wheel.
The major downside to this type of pad is that they heat up quickly. The hotter the drums are, the less friction they can produce, which decreases how well the pads can slow the wheels. This is called brake fade.
Discs are a modern alternative to drums. When you put your foot on the brake pedal, the discs come into contact with the brake rotors. This amount of pressure and friction on the rotors causes the wheels to stop moving, which stops your car.
Disc pads expand when hot and contract when cold. This means they can lose contact with the rotor in high temperatures, causing the car to move again, which is why this type of pad isn’t the most reliable choice for parking.
Front or Rear
This factor ties into the type of pad. Because each type has its strengths and weaknesses, most modern cars use both. They will have disc pads in the front and drum pads in the back. High-performance cars sometimes have all disc pads for better braking and an emergency drum brake, and classic cars will have all drum pads.
The key takeaway is to make sure you know whether you’re buying brake pads for the front or rear of your car because they may be different.
Material Type
Your brake pads will either be made of semi-metallic or ceramic materials.
Semi-metallic brake pads are usually 30 to 60 percent metal with added organic or mineral components. This type of brake pad works well in situations that require heavy braking and they function in all weather conditions. These brake pads also last a long time. However, they wear down the rotors faster, are noisier, and create more brake dust.
Ceramic pads, on the other hand, are made out of a ceramic material that is fired in a kiln. Ceramic brake pads have the opposite qualities as semi-metallic pads, meaning that they do not function well for heavy braking and wear down faster. However, they are easier on rotors, create less brake dust, and offer quiet operation.
Quality
Brake pads are a matter of safety, which means you don’t want to choose the cheapest ones you find. For high-quality brake pads that last longer and have better stopping power, opt for well-known brands that may cost a little more.
Installation
Drivers with a general knowledge of cars often change their own brake pads. Even if you don’t have general car knowledge, you can easily learn how to change brake pads with the instructions that come with them or from YouTube videos. If you want to save money by installing brake pads yourself, look for a brake pad kit that includes all of the hardware necessary for installation.
Our Review Standards
The car brake pads in this article were selected based on customer feedback on Amazon. We found the top-rated products and poured through customer reviews to determine which brake pads were best based on things such as performance, dust generation, cost, and ease of installation.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.