Quality: All of the pads included in this kit were extremely high-quality. Even after we finished buffing and polishing our testing vehicle, these pads seemed to be in superior condition to any other that we used.

Versatility: This buffing pad kit was one of the most versatile that we researched or tested. With seven different pads to choose from, our review team was able to do everything professional detailers would be able to do – from removing severe scratches and oxidation to spreading glazes and sealant across a sensitive paint finish.

Durability: Even after we had fully buffed out our testing vehicle’s bonnet and utilized the kit’s foam polishing pads, all of the pads in the kit seemed to be in surprisingly good condition. Furthermore, the inclusion of pad cleaner ensures you can continue your car care longer than if you didn’t have pad cleaner.

What Customers Are Saying

More than 2,200 customers on Amazon have left reviews for the Chemical Guys BUF_HEX_Kits_8P. Many reviewers speak about how easy this kit is to use due to the color coordination of pads to do different stages in the buffing process. Several customers even claim that this is the best buffing pad kit they’ve ever used.