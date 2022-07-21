Check Price

The Chemical Guys V-Line Polish and Compound Kit is engineered specifically for scratch-resistant and ceramic clear coats. The kit itself consists of four 16.0-ounce bottles of compound and finishing product: the V32 Optical Grade Extreme Compound, the V34 Optical Grade Hybrid Compound, the V36 Optical Grade Cutting Polish, and V38 Optical Grade Final Polish. All of the buffing and polishing compounds are silicone- and filler-free.

The buffing compounds in this kit feature Optical Grade micro-abrasives, which remove deep scratches and blemishes to provide a clear and high gloss finish. The V32 compound removes 1,200 to 1,500 grit scratches, as does the V34 compound. The V36 is a cut compound that removes 2,000 to 2,500 grit sanding scratches, swirls, and holograms. The V38 is a finishing polish that removes 2,500 to 3,000 scratches.

It should be noted that the buffing compounds in this kit are all compatible with dual-action polishers and rotary polishers.

Our Experience

In our testing experience, the Chemical Guys V-Line Polish and Compound Kit is an exceptional kit, as it gives you the power to fully buff, cut, and polish your car.