Bottle jacks are cylindrical car jacks that can typically bear a lot of weight. Though less stable than a floor jack or scissor jack, the best bottle jack is compact and often less expensive than other types of car jacks.
Their compact size makes bottle jacks a convenient choice for roadside emergencies, but this type of jack isn’t for every driver and every car. In this guide, we’ll explain what to look for in a quality car jack and suggest several options that we’ve tested for quality.
4 Best Bottle Jacks
- Editor’s Pick: Big Red Torin 10-Ton Bottle Jack
- Best for RVs: Big Red Torin Pneumatic Air Bottle Jack
- Best for Low-Profile Vehicles: Performance Tools Shorty Bottle Jack
- Budget Pick: Pro-Lift Hydraulic Bottle Jack
#1 Editor’s Pick: Big Red Torin 10-Ton Bottle Jack
Big Red is a popular jack manufacturer known for its quality-built products. It offers bottle jacks at a range of weight capacities (6.0, 8.0, 10.0, 12.0, 30.0, and 50.0 tons). For most automotive needs, a 10.0-ton jack should do the trick, especially if you need to hoist the side of your vehicle for a tire change. This jack is also backed by a one-year warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Load capacity: 10.0 tons
- Weight: 10.7 pounds
Our Experience
The Big Red Torin 10-Ton Bottle Jack is relatively standard for a bottle jack. It doesn’t have any standout features, but it is reliable with quality welding. It was easily able to raise and lower our test SUV.
The Torin’s drawbacks are common among most bottle jacks. For one, it has a high clearance and so would not be useful for a low-profile vehicle. The pump handle is wobbly when assembled, as there is no mechanism that clicks the two parts firmly into place (one slots loosely into the other).
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Durability
|4
|Value
|4
What Customers Are Saying
With over 1,900 ratings, the Big Red Torin bottle jack has an average Amazon review score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. About 87 percent of reviews rate the bottle jack 4 or more stars.
Most reviewers are impressed by the Torin’s lift capacity. It is small, easy to stow, and several reviewers note that it is a good jack for lifting trucks because of its high lift height.
Some users report that their Torin arrived leaking oil. And even positive reviews say that it can take a lot of pumping to get this heavy-duty bottle jack to its full work height (though this is common for most any bottle jack).
#2 Best For RVs: Big Red Torin Pneumatic Air Bottle Jack
Similar to the other Big Red bottle jack we recommend, this pneumatic air jack features quality construction that is backed by a one-year warranty. The pneumatic pump feature allows you to connect the jack to an air compressor for a faster lift. Of course, this versatile jack also works with regular pumping as well.
Key Features
- Cost: About $140
- Load capacity: 20.0 tons
- Weight: 32.0 pounds
Our Experience
The Big Red Torin Pneumatic Air Bottle Jack is much larger than the other jacks that we tested. A 20.0-ton bottle jack may be a bit more than most users will need to lift a car, but it’s necessary for lifting heavy machinery and equipment. Even so, the added stability provided by the wide base is useful in any circumstance. The drawback is that this jack is heavy and much less portable than other bottle jacks.
The clearance on this jack is also the highest amongst those that we tested, which could make it a good option for those with lifted vehicles. It was able to fit under our test SUV, but would not fit underneath a sedan.
While not easy to position, it is easy to raise this jack manually and with the air pump.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|3
|Durability
|5
|Value
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Big Red pneumatic bottle jack has an average Amazon rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 1,300 reviews. A total of 90 percent of reviewers give this jack 4 or more stars.
Most reviewers used this jack for an RV, trailer, or to lift part of a house. Reviewers say it maintains its pressure well and works especially quickly. Users also appreciate that the pneumatic feature can save a lot of time pumping. Older reviewers especially appreciate the labor-saving qualities of this bottle jack.
Some users report leaks in the air line. This seems to be an atypical issue not present in every Big Red pneumatic jack, but something that occurs frequently enough to be mentioned in several reviews. Be sure to inspect your jack when it arrives in case you need to request a replacement.
#3 Best For Low-Profile Vehicles: Performance Tools Shorty Bottle Jack
This bottle jack from Performance Tools is heat treated for improved durability. It features a wide, stable base and adjustable screw top extenders. As the name implies, the Shorty bottle jack sits low to the ground, which means it can fit under low-profile vehicles that other bottle jacks cannot.
The downside to the low profile design is that this jack is too short for high-clearance vehicles. It was not able to reach high enough to raise our test SUV and so we used it with a sedan.
Key Features
- Cost: About $45
- Load capacity: 12.0 tons
- Weight: 13.1 pounds
Our Experience
The Performance Tools Shorty Bottle Jack has one of the best designs out of the bottle jacks that we tested. It is very small and lightweight, making it exceptionally easy to position. This jack raises very quickly when pumped and the handle actually attaches with a clicking mechanism, making it more stable than the handles of other jacks (though this is a minor convenience).
A welded carrying handle helps make this jack easy to move and deploy.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Durability
|4
|Value
|4
What Customers Are Saying
With just over 600 ratings, the Shorty has an average Amazon review score of 4.3 stars. A total of 81 percent of reviews give this bottle jack 4 or more stars.
Even negative reviews tend to note that this is a powerful jack. Enthusiastic reviewers are pleased with how quickly it lifts heavy objects. Most say simply that this bottle jack gets the job done.
A few users claim to have trouble lowering their Performance Tools jack, though this isn’t an issue for everyone (as others mention no issues with lowering). When we tested the jack, it did not lower easily once the release valve was engaged. We had to stand on the jack or use the vehicle’s weight. There are several comments about the Shorty jack arriving damaged.
#4 Budget Pick: Pro-Lift Hydraulic Bottle Jack
The Pro-Lift Hydraulic Bottle Jack is lightweight, portable and capable of lifting up to 4.0 tons. It doesn’t have quite the lift capacity as the other jacks on this list, but it’s strong enough to change a tire. It’s also less expensive than our other top picks.
The slim design offers a decent lift height, but it also makes this jack less stable as it means a smaller lifting saddle. We wouldn’t recommend this Pro-Lift bottle jack for especially heavy vehicles or for situations where you’ll need to keep something elevated for an extended period of time.
Key Features
- Cost: About $20
- Load capacity: 4.0 tons
- Weight: 7.9 pounds
Our Experience
Our Pro-Lift arrived missing the handle. However, we were able to test the jack using the handle from one of the other bottle jacks that we ordered. With the handle, this jack is simple to use and works similarly to all of the other jacks we tested. It raised and lowered easily and was able to fit under our test SUV.
|Overall Rating
|3.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|3.5
|Durability
|3.5
|Value
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
The Pro-Lift has an Amazon’s Choice designation and an average rating of 4.5 stars based on more than 4,000 reviews. A total of 87 percent of reviews give this bottle jack 4 or more stars.
According to reviewers, this jack is easy to use and maintains its lift height well. Some complain that the top is too small and one reviewer even went so far as to weld a plate to the top of the jack to increase the surface area.
Many complaints come from those with low-clearance vehicles because this jack will not fit underneath. Keep in mind that with any jack you buy, you’ll need to be sure it can fit under your car.
How To Use A Bottle Jack
Bottle jacks are useful tools to quickly raise your vehicle. However, because of their narrow design, this type of jack tends to be less stable than floor jacks. While every bottle jack is different, most brands typically work the same way.
1. Add Support
No matter what type of jack you are using, you should never rely on the jack to support the entire weight of your vehicle. If you are planning to go underneath your car, you will need jack stands and wheel chocks in addition to the jack itself.
Jack stands add more stable support to your vehicle after it’s been lifted. Wheel chocks prevent your car from moving once parked, adding further stability.
2. Park In The Right Spot
Before elevating your vehicle, park on a level surface. Turn off the engine and engage the parking brake before using a bottle jack. If you have wheel chocks, place them behind your car’s wheels.
3. Find The Jack Point
Placing a jack in the wrong spot can damage your car’s trim or undercarriage. Some owners manuals will tell you where the jack points are located. These points are usually found behind each front wheel and just in front of each back wheel.
4. Elevate
Slide the car jack under your vehicle and start lifting. If you’re using jack stands, set those up once your car has been raised and before you get to work. A bottle jack will typically include a handle that fits into a slot on the side of your jack. Pumping the handle up and down causes the bottle jack to raise.
5. Lower
Consult your owner’s manual for details on your specific jack. Most bottle jacks have a valve that is turned to release pressure and lower the jack. This valve is usually turned by using the end of the handle included with the jack.
Bottle Jack Buying Guide
Bottle Jacks can be a good choice for those with high-clearance vehicles. Because they stand on end, most bottle jacks will not fit under sedans (though some do). If you’re doing a lot of at-home body work, a floor jack is probably a better option than a bottle jack.
If you need a portable jack for emergencies, or an especially high-capacity jack, a bottle jack may be right for you. Bottle jacks are often a good pick for trucks because of their higher clearances.
Clearance
Consider the standing height of any bottle jack and make sure it will fit under your car. Also keep in mind that your car will sink lower if you have a flat, so if you plan to keep a bottle jack in your car for emergencies, take that into consideration.
Load Capacity
Every car jack is designed to lift a certain amount of weight. This will be made clear on the packaging (we note load capacity in our product descriptions). Make sure that the bottle jack you purchase has enough oomf to lift your car. A jack doesn’t need to be rated for the full weight of your car, however. When you change a tire, you’ll only need to lift half the weight of the vehicle.
Our Review Standards
The bottle jacks in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices. We combed through customer reviews to find a variety of jacks that are consistently rated for quality, durability, and value. The bottle jacks that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing.
Bottle Jack Testing Process
To test each bottle jack, we unboxed and assembled the jacks according to the instructions. We placed each jack under the test vehicle and lifted it several inches off the ground. We then lowered the vehicle and attempted to use the jack a second time. Our tester was able to note the quality of materials, ease of use, and overall performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.