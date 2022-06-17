The best Bluetooth FM transmitters in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

Our testing team ordered the five Bluetooth FM transmitters that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily the transmitters were installed in our testing vehicle, how well they streamed music and handled phone calls, and how versatile their features were. Each product was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

Installation

This measured how easily the Bluetooth FM transmitter installed into our vehicle’s auxiliary port, also known as a cigarette lighter adapter. Once installed, we linked each transmitter to our phone. Transmitters that were installed with little hassle and linked quickly earned more points.

Streaming/Calls

This category measured the clarity of music streaming as well as phone calls. Transmitters that streamed with little interruption scored better.

Versatility

This category measured the additional functions of each transmitter, including number of ports, extra features, and design. Transmitters with more features and intuitive design were awarded more points.

Best Bluetooth FM Transmitter Testing Process

We used a 2014 Honda Civic SE to test our Bluetooth FM transmitters. Each one was paired with an iPhone 12 Pro. At least two songs were streamed using Spotify® to test clarity. A phone call was made to another product testing team member to test the hands-free calling features as well as the clarity of each call.