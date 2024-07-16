Best Bike Racks

The best bike racks are easy to use, stable, and will last for years to come.



Motor1 Reviews Team Take:

We put the best bike racks of 2024 to the test. Our top picks include options from Kuat, SeaSucker, Thule, and Yakima.

The price of a bike rack can range from under $100 to well over $700.

Models that can support multiple bikes, offer easy mounting and installation, and offer anti-theft measures are the best choices when shopping for a bike rack.

The best bike racks for cars allow cyclists the freedom to take their bikes to new roads or trails, without having to cycle there in the first place. Whether you’d like to bring your bike with you on vacation or you’re traveling over state lines to a race, a high-quality bike rack will make sure all of the machines in your life (car and bikes alike) make it to your destination safely.

There are multiple styles of bike racks and one size certainly doesn’t fit all, so our team ordered and physically tested a range of bike racks for cars to find the best of the best. There are three common types of bike racks for cars, and we’ve recommended at least one of each:

Hitch mount : Connects to a trailer hitch. Requires a car that has a trailer hitch.

: Connects to a trailer hitch. Requires a car that has a trailer hitch. Roof mount : Attaches to a vehicle’s roof. Typically requires a car that has roof crossbars, though some designs, like the SeaSucker Talon, do not require crossbars.

: Attaches to a vehicle’s roof. Typically requires a car that has roof crossbars, though some designs, like the SeaSucker Talon, do not require crossbars. Trunk mount: Connects to the trunk using a series of straps. Ideal for those without a trailer hitch or roof crossbars.

In our buyers’ guide, we also highlight what makes each type of bike rack unique and detail the car and bike compatibility for each style of bike rack. Regardless of what type of vehicle you drive, we are confident that one of the bike racks we recommend will fit your needs and work with your car.

Bike Rack Reviews

What Is the Best Bike Rack?

If your car has a trailer hitch, a hitch-mount bike rack like the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 is a good option for your vehicle.

If your vehicle lacks a trailer hitch, but has crossbars, you might want a roof-mounted bike rack like the Yakima HighRoad.

If your car has neither a trailer hitch nor crossbars, you’ll need to purchase a trunk-mounted rack. For this type of bike rack, we suggest the Yakima FullBack 2.

In addition to Kuat and Yakima bike racks, we’ve also tested and highly recommend the SeaSucker Talon 1, Kuat NV 2.0, Thule Apex XT, and Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack as the best-rated bike racks on the market in 2024.

Brand/Model Cost Overall Rating Award Kuat Sherpa 2.0 $690 4.8 Best Hitch Mount Bike Rack SeaSucker Talon 1 $300 – $335 4.8 Most Versatile Kuat NV 2.0 $850 4.7 Best Multi-Bike Rack Thule Apex XT $400 – $700 4.7 Best Hanging Bike Rack Yakima HighRoad $230 4.5 Best Roof Mount Bike Rack Yakima FullBack $180 4.0 Best Trunk Mount Bike Rack Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack $45 3.5 Budget Pick

*Because cost data fluctuates, the prices in the table above are approximate values that our team regularly updates.

Bike Rack Ratings: Our Testing Process

We chose each bike rack based on durability, stability, and load capacity. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and other major retailers for top products based on customer ratings and prices. Based on that search, several bike racks were ordered and subjected to tests on several different vehicles in our fleet, including:

2017 Ford F-150 (extended cab)

2004 Subaru Forester

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

2018 Mini Cooper S Seven Edition

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

You can learn more about our testing criteria and how we tested each bike rack here.

1. Kuat Sherpa 2.0: Best Hitch Mount Bike Rack

Kuat Sherpa 2.0 Best Hitch Mount Bike Rack CHECK PRICE Kuat Sherpa 2.0 Review Cost : $690

Overall rating : 4.8 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 32 pounds

Bike capacity : 2

Load capacity : 80 lbs.

Bike rack type : Tray hitch mount The Kuat Sherpa 2.0 is lightweight and extremely easy to operate. It is also among the most stable and best-looking bike racks on the market. If you drive a vehicle with a trailer hitch mount, you won’t find a better option. This is a premium bike rack that you can leave on your car even when it’s not being used. The aluminum frame is rust-resistant, and you can expect this hitch rack to hold up for a long time. A kick lever allows you to use your foot to lower the rack. Below is how the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 performed under our testing criteria: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 5.0 Stability 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.8 Pros and Cons Pros Easy to use

Easy to use Made with durable, high-quality materials

Made with durable, high-quality materials High stability Cons Won’t fit long bikes

(only wheelbases up to 47.0 inches) Our Experience Unboxing the Kuat Sherpa 2.0, it is clear that a good deal of thought was given to the user. Even the design of the box is shaped to help with assembly. The included instructions are easy to follow, and Kuat also made an assembly video to follow along when assembling this rack. The kit comes in pieces, so the Sherpa takes some time to build. However, once constructed, it couldn’t be easier to install and use. It tightens in the hitch receiver to ensure it doesn’t wobble, and its lever arms clamp firmly to the bike. The Sherpa is so easy to operate that there is little room for user error. It is foldable and can be pushed up against your car when not in use. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 140 ratings) Most are pleased with the Sherpa because it is easy to use and has a sleek appearance. Many choose to leave the rack attached to their vehicles, even when not in use. Reviewers confirm our experience that this bike rack does not wobble, commenting that it’s the most stable bike rack they’ve used. A downside that several reviewers point out is that the Sherpa is incompatible with some bicycles. There is no adapter kit for fat-tire bikes, and those with very long bikes find they don’t fit perfectly.

2. SeaSucker Talon 1: Most Versatile

SeaSucker Talon 1 Most Versatile CHECK PRICE SeaSucker Talon 1 Review Cost : $300 – $335

Overall rating : 4.8 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 6 lbs.

Bike capacity : 1

Load capacity : 45 lbs.

Bike rack type : Roof-mounted The SeaSucker Talon 1 Bike Rack can be installed and uninstalled in seconds and is compatible with most vehicles. This car bike rack can attach to any flat, non-porous surface, opening up a world of possibilities for cyclists on the go. The rack itself features four different vacuum cups, each with a pull strength rating of 210 lbs. You will need to remove your bike’s front tire to attach it to this mount, using the included Huske universal fork mount. Most bikes have a fork width of 100mm, which should fit this mount. However, SeaSucker offers a MAX version of this bike rack for those with larger forks. You can see below how the SeaSucker Talon 1 performed under our testing criteria: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 5.0 Stability 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.8 Pros and Cons Pros Nearly limitless mounting options

Nearly limitless mounting options Easy to mount bikes

Easy to mount bikes Highly portable Cons More susceptible to theft than other racks Our Experience Our team was incredibly impressed by the SeaSucker Talon 1 Bike Rack, which was hands down the most versatile bike rack we tested. It offers cyclists an easy-to-remove rack that can quickly swap between cars. The Talon 1 is the best way for small car drivers to haul big bikes and offers more mounting positions than any other bike rack on the market. This SeaSucker bike rack is also a great option for frequent flyers and regular travelers because it can fit in a rental car or even a suitcase. Versatility and ease of use separate this bike rack from the competition, but it should be noted that its ease of use makes it prone to theft. The suction cups are secure from falling off while driving. However, it’s easy for a human hand to intentionally peel off the suction, allowing potential thieves to run off with not only your bike but also the rack itself. Though simple to remove, keep in mind that removing the suction pad requires applied pressure while breaking the suction seal at a particular angle. This is something that is simple to do with intention and fingers, but it is near-impossible for the suction to randomly fall off while driving, at least if it is properly attached. To ensure the SeaSucker remains attached, be sure to regularly clean suction pads of debris. There are also vacuum indicators you can use to confirm proper pressurization. What Customers Are Saying Reviews for the SeaSucker Talon 1 Bike Rack are few and far between. However, that doesn’t mean this unique bike rack isn’t worth your consideration. One reviewer says the Talon 1 is the easiest bike rack they’ve ever installed. Another reviewer cites the remarkable stability such a lightweight bike rack provides.

3. Kuat NV 2.0: Best Multi-Bike Rack

Kuat NV 2.0 Best Multi-Bike Rack REALTRUCK AMAZON Kuat NV 2.0 Review Cost : $850

Overall rating : 4.7 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 62.1 lbs.

Bike capacity : 2, 3, or 4

Load capacity : 120 lbs.

Bike rack type : Tray hitch mount Supporting up to four bikes with all necessary attachments, the Kuat NV 2.0 Hitch Bike Rack is our team’s pick for the Best Multi-Bike Rack in 2024. It features a hand-tight cam system hitch connection that makes installing and uninstalling the rack a breeze. The NV 2.0 can support two bikes up to 60 lbs. each without add-ons, and four bikes up to 40 lbs. each using all available add-ons. Below is how the Kuat NV 2.0 performed during product testing: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 4.5 Stability 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7 Pros and Cons Pros Fits both 1.25- and 2.0-inch receivers

Fits both 1.25- and 2.0-inch receivers No tools needed for installation

No tools needed for installation Adjustable front tire cradle system Cons Expensive

Expensive Fold-out bike stand isn’t the most stable Our Experience

The Kuat NV 2.0 is an incredibly stable hitch bike rack. Loading multiple different types of bikes had little to no effect on how well-secured each bike was on the rack. In terms of assembling and mounting the NV 2.0, our team had no issues getting everything set up. Additionally, we had no concern over the durability of this hitch rack. It feels exceptionally well-made, and the rack did nothing to indicate any faults in build quality during our rigorous testing process. We found the Kuat Sherpa a little easier to use, but both racks are exceptionally well-built and stable. The NV 2.0 has a larger capacity (four bikes compared to two), and so is a good alternative for those moving many bikes. What Customers Are Saying Kuat bike racks have always been a customer favorite, and the reviews don’t dispute this. A whopping 90 percent of reviewers rate this hitch rack a faultless 5.0 out of 5.0 stars. Several reviewers mention the fact that this bike rack can support E-bikes, although the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 cannot. Several customers claim this hitch bike rack is worth the premium price tag.

4. Thule Apex XT: Best Hanging Bike Rack

Thule Apex XT Best Hanging Bike Rack REALTRUCK AMAZON Thule Apex XT Review Cost : $400 – $700

Overall rating : 4.7 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 35 lbs.

Bike capacity : 2 to 5

Load capacity : 150 lbs.

Bike rack type : Hanging hitch rack The Thule Apex XT is another hitch-mounted bike rack. Unlike the Kuat Sherpa, the Apex XT has a hanging design. This means that bikes are secured via the top tube of the bicycle. This isn’t recommended for carbon fiber bikes, but this design is secure and allows you to mount more bicycles. If you need to carry three or more bikes, the Apex XT is a solid bet. It is stable and compatible with a wide range of frame sizes. The XT also includes an integrated cable lock for added security. Below is how the Thule Apex XT met our testing criteria: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 4.5 Stability 5.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.7 Pros and Cons Pros Snug, secure fit

Snug, secure fit Can fold away

Can fold away Easy to mount bikes Cons Won’t fit certain frames Our Experience Like the Kuat Sherpa, the Thule Apex XT has a useful tightening mechanism to ensure a snug fit in your trailer hitch even without a hitch adapter. Less expensive hitch bike racks without this feature tend to shake a lot. This hitch rack is also difficult to steal as it includes an integrated lock, and a key is required to detach the XT from your vehicle. The Apex XT requires little setup and is almost ready to use out of the box. It is constructed of high-quality metal and has a load weight capacity of 150 lbs. The straps used to secure bikes to the rack are made from thick rubber. What Customers Are Saying Some reviewers claim that the Apex XT is the best bike rack that they have owned. It is secure and doesn’t bounce or wobble on the road. It is easy to assemble and install, and most are easily able to mount bikes onto the rack. At least one reviewer claims that the mounting points can break or wear away. This is the piece of rubber that cradles your bike’s top tube when it is mounted on the rack. Cradle deterioration does not appear to be a common issue, but should one of these mount points fail, you will not be able to attach as many bikes on the Apex.

5. Yakima HighRoad: Best Roof Mount Bike Rack

Yakima HighRoad Best Roof Mount Bike Rack CHECK PRICE Yakima HighRoad Reviews Cost : $230

Overall rating : 4.5 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 10 lbs.

Bike capacity : 1

Load capacity : 44.1 lbs.

Bike rack type : Roof mount The Yakima HighRoad is a secure roof rack for one bicycle. It’s a good choice for carbon fiber bikes because there is no bike frame contact. The HighRoad can accommodate bikes with tires between 26 in. and 28 in. and wheelbases as long as 48 in. We think the HighRoad is a good pick if you have a vehicle with crossbars and only need to transport a single bike. It offers the stability and quality of a $500 rack in the $300 price range (less bike capacity is the trade-off). Below is how the Yakima HighRoad met our testing criteria: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 4.0 Stability 4.5 Durability 5.0 Overall Rating 4.5 Pros and Cons Pros Intuitive setup

Intuitive setup No frame contact

No frame contact High stability Cons Requires crossbars

Requires crossbars Doesn’t accommodate bikes with tires under 26.0 in.

Doesn’t accommodate bikes with tires under 26.0 in. Only holds one bike Our Experience What makes the HighRoad slightly difficult to install and operate is that it attaches to the top of your vehicle. We had no problem with installation by standing on our car’s tires, but shorter cyclists may have difficulty using this bike rack without a stool or ladder. Aside from needing to climb to the roof, the HighRoad is exceptionally easy to install and use. The instructions are straightforward, and any needed tools are included in the box. We found the tightening mechanisms easy to operate. The bike mounting system makes the HighRoad stand out. Not only does it not touch the frame (which can damage carbon fiber bikes and bikes with custom paint), but the securing and tightening mechanisms work flawlessly. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.7 out of 5.0 (Approximately 430 ratings) Reviewers agree that this bike rack is easy to install. Those who aren’t able to use a hitch rack like the HighRoad as an alternative. Most say it feels very secure and give this bike rack 5.0 out of 5.0 stars. Some complain about the high price, though we’ve found that most other bike racks of this quality typically cost upward of $500. Another complaint is that the rack doesn’t come with a lock. Reviewers have also noted that it can be difficult to hoist your bike on top of a tall car.

6. Yakima FullBack: Best Trunk Mount Bike Rack

Yakima FullBack Best Trunk Mount Bike Rack CHECK PRICE Yakima FullBack Review Cost : $180

Overall rating : 4.0 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 23.5 lbs.

Bike capacity : 2

Load capacity : 70 lbs.

Bike rack type : Trunk mount The Yakima FullBack is our favorite trunk-mount bike rack. While trunk-mounted racks like the FullBack take more time to set up, they are also small and portable. Those who don’t have a car with a hitch or roof rails will need to use either the SeaSucker or this type of bike rack. Below is how the Yakima FullBack performed during testing: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 3.5 Stability 4.0 Durability 4.5 Overall Rating 4.0 Pros and Cons Pros Doesn’t require trailer hitch or roof rails

Doesn’t require trailer hitch or roof rails Quality materials and secure tightening mechanisms

Quality materials and secure tightening mechanisms Lightweight and compact Cons Takes a long time to attach

Takes a long time to attach Can rub against vehicle Our Experience The FullBack is easy to install (for this type of rack). Fit may vary some by vehicle, but the metal buckles are high-quality, and the tightening buckles work smoothly. Once the FullBack is attached, securing a bike is simple. The tie-down system is easy to manage, keeping your bike secure while being easy to remove when it’s time to unload. The FullBack bike rack is also very lightweight and during our test drive did not impair the handling of our vehicle. This rack doesn’t wobble or shake either, and we felt confident using it to carry a bicycle. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.5 out of 5.0 (Approximately 300 ratings) Those who appreciate the FullBack mention the solid construction and straightforward installation. The compact design allows for easy storage, and it can even fit in most trunks when not in use. When properly installed, cyclists note that this bike rack is very stable. Even those that give the FullBack high marks comment that attaching the FullBack can be time-consuming. To ensure a snug fit, this does require some effort and adjustment. That said, the installation process doesn’t take more than 10 minutes—this is just a longer time compared to other types of bike racks for cars.

7. Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack: Budget Pick

Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack Budget Pick CHECK PRICE Allen Sports Bike Rack Review Cost : $45

Overall rating : 3.5 out of 5.0 stars

Weight : 7.5 lbs.

Bike capacity : 2 – 4

Load capacity : 70 lbs.

Bike rack type : Trunk mount Think of the Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack as the low-cost version of the FullBack. It has several of the same advantages, including easy storage and compatibility with many vehicles. The Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack is our budget pick because of the cost—however, this is still a stable rack that you can trust. The drawbacks are that it takes a long time to install and the components can rub against your car. Below is how well the Allen Sports rack met our testing criteria: Review Category Score (Out of 5.0 Stars) Ease of Use 3.5 Stability 3.5 Durability 3.5 Overall Rating 3.5 Pros and Cons Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Lightweight and compact Cons Takes a long time to install

Takes a long time to install Less secure than hitch- or roof-mounted bike racks Our Experience For a trunk rack, installing the Allen Sports bike rack is not too difficult. There are a large number of straps to adjust. Tightening the straps is not hard, but the buckles are made of plastic (compared to the metal buckles found on the FullBack). Once fully tightened, the Allen Sports bike rack feels secure with little risk of slipping off on the road. Bikes connect to this rack with straps and buckles that don’t feel quite as snug as those on the FullBack. That said, our bike did not shake or bounce, and the straps did not come loose during our test ride. Our biggest concern with the Allen Sports bike rack is its longevity. This may be a good starter bike rack if you aren’t sure how much you’ll use it, or if you’re on a budget. If you can afford the FullBack, we recommend that instead. But if $100 is your limit, this bike rack is a reliable pick that may not last for decades but is one you can trust to hold your bike. What Customers Are Saying Amazon review score: 4.4 out of 5.0 (Approximately 34,000 ratings) Reviewers praise the Allen Sports bike rack for being small and compact. It is highly adjustable, simple, and reliable. While it doesn’t match the quality of higher-end bike racks, it is a good choice for short-distance transport. Some note that the rack can scratch the car’s paint, particularly where the buckles fasten to the trunk and fenders. It can also be difficult to load multiple bikes onto the Allen Sports bike rack. It claims to be able to hold two bikes, but depending on the size of those bikes, mounting multiple bikes may not be possible.

Car Bike Rack Buyers Guide

Compare Bike Racks

Model Weight Bike Capacity Load Capacity Cost Kuat Sherpa 2.0 32 pounds 2 bikes 80 lbs. $590 SeaSucker Talon 1 6 lbs. 1 bike 45 lbs. $300 to $335 Kuat NV 2.0 62.1 lbs. 2, 3, or 4 bikes 120 lbs. $850 Thule Apex XT 35 lbs. 5 bikes 150 lbs. $400 to $700 Yakima HighRoad 10 lbs. 1 bike 44.1 lbs. $230 Yakima FullBack 23.5 lbs. 2 bikes 70 lbs. $260 Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack 7.5 lbs. 2, 3, or 4 bikes 70 lbs. $40

A cyclist can spend anywhere between $50 and $850 on a bike rack. More expensive bike racks for cars offer improved stability, long-lasting materials, and ease-of-use features. You can still find workable bike racks in the low-cost range, though there are tradeoffs.

Compatibility

Even the best bike racks for cars will be useless if they are not compatible with your vehicle and your bike. Trunk bike racks are the most versatile and fit most vehicles. These are good for sedans without hitches or roof racks, though they are also compatible with hatchbacks and SUVs.

Roof racks will typically fit any vehicle that has crossbars. Hitch mount racks must be designed to fit a specific hitch size—typically either 1.25 in. or 2 in.

In addition to vehicle compatibility, you will also need to pay attention to bicycle compatibility. The relevant details to consider are wheel size, tire width, bike length, and frame style.

Wheel size and tire width : This is important for tray hitch racks and roof racks. These types of racks will have a maximum wheel size and tire width that they can accommodate. Many (though not all) of these types of racks are incompatible with large mountain bikes and fat bikes.

: This is important for tray hitch racks and roof racks. These types of racks will have a maximum wheel size and tire width that they can accommodate. Many (though not all) of these types of racks are incompatible with large mountain bikes and fat bikes. Bike length : Especially long bikes may be incompatible with certain tray hitch and roof mount bike racks.

: Especially long bikes may be incompatible with certain tray hitch and roof mount bike racks. Frame style: Hanging hitch racks and trunk-mounted racks have poles that must fit between your bike’s top tube and down tube. If your bike is especially small or has a narrow gap between its top and bottom tubes, it may not fit on these types of bike racks.

Additionally, consider your bike rack’s capacity: tray hitch racks and roof racks typically hold no more than two or three bicycles, while hanging hitch racks can accommodate up to five. Some racks have add-on options to add additional capacity if you decide you need it later.

Stability

It can be nerve-wracking to have your bikes shaking and wobbling while you drive, especially at highway speeds. Stability is a very important feature for a bike rack, not only for the safety of your bike but for the welfare of others on the road.

Roof-mounted racks typically offer the most stability, followed by tray hitch racks. Trunk-mounted racks vary the most when it comes to stability, and this stability is often dependent on user competence. You’ll need to secure many straps and can get a very stable fit, but there is much more room for user error with this type of bike rack.

Ease Of Use

Trailer hitch bike racks are the easiest to use. They are the easiest to attach to your car, and often the easiest to mount bikes. Roof racks can be difficult to use, especially for shorter people as you must access the roof of your car.

Trunk racks are often the most difficult type of bike rack to use. This is because they require the user to secure several straps to the trunk every time the bike rack is used. This leaves more room for user error and potential catastrophe. Trunk racks also impede access to the trunk.

Durability

High-quality bike racks are made from metal that won’t corrode and can withstand the elements. If straps or cords are used to secure the rack or bicycles, they must be made of durable nylon or rubber to ensure your bikes don’t fall off.

Types of Bike Racks for Cars

Broadly, there are three types of bike racks for cars: trunk-mounted, roof-mounted (also called roof racks), and hitch-mounted bike racks. Hitch mounts are often the most expensive, but also offer the best stability and can be the easiest to use. However, you need a trailer hitch mount to use it.

Trunk mount and roof mount bike racks have their own advantages, and finding the best bike rack for your car starts with deciding which type works best for your needs.

Trunk Mount

Pros Inexpensive No crossbars or hitch required Will fit most vehicles Cons Less secure Takes a long time to set up Rubs against your car and can scratch paint over time

Trunk mount bike racks will fit on almost any vehicle except for those with a truck bed. They are inexpensive and a good option if your car lacks roof rails or a trailer hitch. Most racks of this type attach with four straps: Two connect at the top of your trunk and the other two connect underneath the bumper. When tightly cinched, these types of racks are quite stable.

Roof Mount

Pros Doesn’t impede trunk access Highly secure Cons Causes drag Raises clearance

(bad for tunnels and low bridges) Difficult to mount bikes

As the name implies, roof mount bike racks attach to your vehicle’s roof. These are often very stable, though they require a vehicle with crossbars to install. A point of concern about roof mounts is that they significantly raise your vehicle’s overall height. This prevents drivers from parking in a garage or passing under a low bridge.

Hitch Mount

Pros Easiest to use Can carry many bikes Cons Expensive Requires trailer hitch

Hitch mount bike racks attach to a trailer hitch. Typically they can tilt out of the way to allow for trunk access. These are more secure than trunk-mount bike racks and easier to use than roof-mount bike racks.

Hitch mount bike racks feature either a tray or hanging design.

A tray hitch rack cradles your bike in a set of shoes. A clamp stabilizes the bike, gripping it by the top tube near the fork. Tray designs are a bit more secure than hanging racks but can’t hold as many bikes.

cradles your bike in a set of shoes. A clamp stabilizes the bike, gripping it by the top tube near the fork. Tray designs are a bit more secure than hanging racks but can’t hold as many bikes. A hanging hitch rack (also called a platform rack), grips the bike underneath the top tube. You rest your bike in a saddle and secure it with a piece of plastic or rubber.

Hanging hitch racks are not suitable for all types of bikes, as they may cause damage to e-bikes and carbon fiber bicycle frames.

Bike Racks for Cars: Bottom Line

To pick the best bike racks for cars, we looked primarily at the quality of materials, ease of installation, and stability while driving.

We think that the Kuat Sherpa 2.0 is the best overall bike rack. It is extremely stable, easy to use, and made from high-quality materials. However, if you don’t have a car with a trailer hitch, you won’t be able to use this bike rack.

The Yakima FullBack is a good alternative for those without a trailer hitch or roof crossbars. Those looking for an inexpensive bike rack might consider the Allen Sports Deluxe Bike Rack.

Bike Racks For Cars: FAQ

Below are some common frequently asked questions regarding bike racks:

Which bike rack is best for my car? The best bike rack for vehicles with a hitch is the Kuat Sherpa 2.0, while our favorite roof-mounted option is the Yakima Highroad. When choosing the best bike rack for your car, be sure to consider the size you need (how many bikes) and whether or not your car has a trailer hitch. Can you put bike racks on any car? Yes. Whatever type of car you have, there is a bike rack you can use. However, be aware that not all bike racks will fit all cars. Some bike racks require a trailer hitch or crossbars to install. Trunk-mounted bike racks are compatible with almost any vehicle (except trucks). What is the best bicycle rack for an SUV? The best bike racks for SUVs are hitch bike racks, like the Kuat Sherpa 2.0. A hitch-mounted bike rack is easy to use and many can swing or pivot to allow for trunk access even after installation. If your SUV doesn’t have a trailer hitch, roof-mounted bike racks like the Yakima HighRoad are also a good bet. What kind of bike rack is easiest to use? Hitch bike racks are the easiest to use because they require little setup once assembled. They easily attach by sliding them into a trailer hitch. It is also easier to mount bikes on this type of rack compared to a roof-mounted rack.

Full Bike Rack Testing Methodology

After we secured the bikes to one of our testing vehicles, we went for a test drive. To fairly judge each bike rack for cars, we used several different bike frames including:

49.5-centimeter Trek 8.4 Dual Sport (DS) with 26.0-in. wheels

14.0-in. Schwinn Sidewinder with 24.0-in. wheels

51.0-cm. 2017 Specialized Ruby Comp with 700c wheels

Size Large 2019 Specialized Rockhopper with 29.0-in. wheels

58.0-cm. 2011 Jamis Xenith Elite with 700c wheels

We took notes on material quality, ease of setup, ease of installation, and stability of the bike while driving. Each bike rack was given a rating out of 5.0 stars based on these criteria.

Ease of Use

For this testing criteria, we judged how easy it was to use each bike rack for cars. We considered the installation process, went through the process of mounting a bike, and additionally made notes on removing one of our test bikes from each bike rack.

Stability

Simply put, we judged how stable each bike rack was. This included driving at high speeds and taking sharp corners with each bike rack (and one of our test bikes) installed on test vehicles.

Durability

To gauge durability, we evaluated the materials for quality then simply used each bike rack as any average customer would.

How We Score Products

Our testing team reviews each product with the assumption that it will be able to complete its intended purpose. We then award or dock points based on our testing criteria and price.

5.0 stars : The rack held our bicycle with no noticeable shift in position from vibrations, has a widely adjustable tire width, and installation was simple. It also represents a great investment for the price point, and the overall design outclassed competing models.

: The rack held our bicycle with no noticeable shift in position from vibrations, has a widely adjustable tire width, and installation was simple. It also represents a great investment for the price point, and the overall design outclassed competing models. 4.0 stars : Our bike was firmly held by the rack with no or little deviation, the product fits a wide variety of bikes, and was easy to install. We also feel the product represents an excellent value.

: Our bike was firmly held by the rack with no or little deviation, the product fits a wide variety of bikes, and was easy to install. We also feel the product represents an excellent value. 3.0 stars : The rack securely holds the bike in place, can hold most bike styles, or is adequately priced. While performing as expected, it may have been outshone by competitor products in aspects like installation or design.

: The rack securely holds the bike in place, can hold most bike styles, or is adequately priced. While performing as expected, it may have been outshone by competitor products in aspects like installation or design. 2.0 stars : The bike showed a noticeable amount of movement, only fits a limited range of bikes, or we feel it is overpriced for its design/performance.

: The bike showed a noticeable amount of movement, only fits a limited range of bikes, or we feel it is overpriced for its design/performance. 1.0 star: The rack dropped our testing bike or couldn’t hold it firmly in place. Additionally, the model may have a very limited range of compatible bikes or is priced much higher than what we feel is an adequate investment.

Why Trust Motor1.com

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

*Data accurate at time of publication. Products subject to availability.

Aidan Pounder Writer – Motor1 Review Team Aidan Pounder is a Motor1 product tester who has written reviews spanning from tonneau covers to rooftop cargo boxes. If he’s not burning through the clutch on his 2003 Ford Focus Zx3, you’ll find him keeping up with the latest happenings in the world of European football.

Will Moore Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team Will has written for several major auto sites including Motor1 since 2020, logging hundreds of hours researching and testing products ranging from child car seats to torque wrenches. Will is also Certified by Safe Kids Worldwide as a Child Passenger Safety Technician (#T836339).