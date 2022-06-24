It’s safe to say you’ll probably put your car in reverse at some point, but the view out your back windshield doesn’t always give you the full picture of what’s behind you. If your car doesn’t come equipped with rear video, it’s worth thinking about the best backup camera.
Backup cameras are a standard feature on new cars. Since 2018, it has been a federal requirement that any car manufactured for sale in the United States include a backup cam. If your car is older or the OEM backup camera isn’t to your liking, aftermarket backup cameras can be reliable and effective.
In this article, we’ll look at the best backup camera systems on the market, examining each product’s features, ease of installation, performance, customer reviews, and more.
The Best Backup Cameras
- Best Overall: AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera
- Best Multi-Camera System: AMTIFO A8 FHD Wireless Backup Camera
- Best Budget Camera: eRapta ERT01 Car Rearview Camera
- Also Consider: DoHonest V25 Digital Wireless Backup Camera
#1 Best Overall: AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera
We rate the AUTO-VOX CS-2 as the overall best backup camera for its competitive price, relatively simple features, and easy installation. This backup camera kit comes with a 4.3-inch monitor display, and its wireless connection removes the labor of hiding wires underneath your car’s trim.
Monitor installation is relatively painless with the AUTO-VOX CS-2, which provides a suction cup so you can attach the camera to your dashboard or your windshield. You can put the camera itself on your license plate, but this may require drilling an additional hole in your trunk to connect the power cable.
If you’re searching for a simple wireless backup camera with quick installation, the AUTO-VOX is a solid pick. It’s a no-frills choice but successfully performs the basics of a backup camera system.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Wireless digital connection
- 110.0-degree viewing angle
- Adjustable parking assistance guidelines
- Quality night vision
- Relatively simple installation
- Invertible video
- Waterproof camera
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Installation
|5
|Video Quality
|4.5
|Features
|4.5
The AUTO-VOX CS-2 is a breeze to install, and we found the 110.0-degree viewing angle to be the sweet spot for parking. For around $120, video quality is excellent, and the AUTO-VOX handled very well during nighttime driving.
Our review team didn’t experience any drops in connection or interference while testing, but we noticed some video lag on occasion. These instances were few and far between, however, and only happened while running the camera feed continuously.
Perhaps the most glaring issue with the AUTO-VOX is that the screen is small compared to other backup cameras we tested. This might be a plus if you’re looking for a discreet system.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 4,300 ratings
Users often praise the system for its easy installation process, its superior nighttime performance, and the company’s customer service. It’s a popular option for those looking for an easy-to-use camera with high picture quality.
However, some customers mention issues with the device’s longevity and interrupted connections. Many report that the camera’s Wi-Fi features don’t work as well after a year.
#2 Best Multi-Camera System: AMTIFO A8 FHD Wireless Backup Camera
The AMTIFO A8 FHD may be your best backup camera option if you’re driving an RV, camper, or towing a trailer and want all angles covered. This camera works reliably on vehicles up to 80.0 feet long, features a wireless range of up to 984.0 feet, and has the capacity to support four video feeds.
A 7.0-inch display screen rounds out the package. Unlike smaller monitors, this device has front-facing buttons for easy access and split-screen capabilities so you can see feeds from multiple cameras at once. If you want to mount multiple cameras on your vehicle, you can purchase them separately.
If you haul trailers, drive an RV, or own a heavy-duty truck, the AMTIFO is a good backup camera choice. The camera mounting bracket is rock-solid, and the video quality is spectacular – something you want from a system that can support up to four cameras.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $140
- Can handle up to four camera feeds
- Impressive wireless range
- Works on vehicles up to 80.0 feet long
- Large, straightforward monitor system
- Excellent video quality both day and night
- Relatively simple setup
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Installation
|4.5
|Video Quality
|4.5
|Features
|5
When testing out the AMTIFO A8, our review team found that the video quality produced a crystal clear image and maintained the wireless connection with almost no issue. This system earns bonus points for having a robust LCD monitor that makes it easy to view your blind spots.
The biggest complaint we have is that the display screen feels less secure if you use the included mount. We didn’t have any issues with the suction cup mount falling, but the screen jostled during test drives.
Although the touchscreen is responsive, the display will sometimes miss a button entry. Also, despite the video quality being adjustable, we barely noticed a difference between the different resolution settings.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,500 ratings
In positive reviews, customers often mention being pleased with the number of features for the price. Reviewers also tend to note the camera’s quality construction and ease of installation.
Less satisfied users say the cheaper components, such as antennas, are prone to breaking or have quality issues. Other customers say the system can be susceptible to interference and laggy video.
#3 Best Budget Camera: eRapta ERT01 Car Rearview Camera
If your vehicle already has an LCD display, the eRapta ERT01 Car Rearview Camera may be the best backup camera for you. Instead of a full system with a monitor, you only get the camera to connect to your in-vehicle display. It comes at an affordable price and allows for relatively simple license-plate mounting.
This barebones option is not without other perks. The camera is waterproof, features a 149-degree field of view, and comes with 25.0 feet of cable, which is likely long enough to cover everything from sedans to trucks to even some RVs. If installed correctly, the wired connection should provide a clear, stable picture of your car’s surroundings in real-time.
At this lower price point, you lose the level of customization that some higher-tier backup camera systems offer. The only way to adjust the parking lines on the ERT01 is to physically tilt the camera up or down, and you must cut a wire if you want to turn them off completely. Having a wired connection also means you may have to hide cabling along your vehicle’s trim.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Waterproof camera
- Good video quality
- Decent low-light performance
- Easy license-plate installation
- 25.0 feet of wire fits most vehicles and trailers
- Adjustable guidelines for parking
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Installation
|4
|Video Quality
|4.5
|Features
|4
Since the vehicle we tested did not already have a display screen installed, we paired the eRapta ERT01 with the company’s recommended backup display. The design runs a video cable from the LCD screen to the camera, so losing our connection wasn’t a concern.
This backup camera option costs less than $50 for the complete package with the camera and monitor, and it prioritizes function over features. The camera has three buttons that allow you to toggle between the menu screen, although you can invert the image and make basic picture adjustments.
We also aren’t big fans of the eRapta display screen since it only offers 1080p resolution, but you can purchase a better screen.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 24,000 ratings
Many customers rave about the image quality for the price. The wiring setup is simple and many are able to install it with no issues.
Other buyers say the product can have a short lifespan, so you may find yourself eventually contacting eRapta’s customer support.
#4 Also Consider: DoHonest V25 Digital Wireless Backup Camera
Designed to work at night and featuring a six-layer glass camera lens, the DoHonest V25 Digital Wireless Backup Camera has you covered if you’re looking for a solid low-light performer.
The range on the unit is 36.0 feet while a vehicle is in reverse, and the range is 30.0 feet during continuous use. You can also choose from multiple parking guidelines to find the one that best suits your car. Plus, the camera is waterproof and resistant to high temperatures to work in extreme heat or cold.
The DoHonest V25 has great all-around performance and is a smart option if you want to mount an extra wireless camera on your car. It can also be a decent buy if you’re on a budget and want a wireless backup camera.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Wireless connection
- Supports up to two cameras
- Customizable guidelines for parking
- Superb picture quality
- Strong low-light performance
- Waterproof camera
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.4 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Installation
|5
|Video Quality
|4
|Features
|4.5
Our review team found the DoHonest to be a mixed bag. Overall video quality was decent enough, and the installation was quick considering the display magnetically attaches to the suction cup mount.
Where the DoHonest V25 falls short is menu navigation and video connection. None of the three navigation buttons on the back of the display have marked instructions, so making any tweaks to the display can be frustrating. There’s also no return button, which means the menu resets to the video display after a few seconds with no input.
Although video performance is acceptable, we discovered some latency in the connection. The wide viewing angle is also broader than some of the other options on this list. That noticeably distorted some of the images, including during a driving test when a car right on our bumper appeared to be several feet away.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 4,700 ratings
Picture quality and night vision hit a home run with customers. Happy customers also mention easy installation and general value for the money.
One common complaint among wireless systems is connection stability, so it’s not surprising that some users of the DoHonest V25 note problems with quality control.
Other Backup Cameras We Recommend
Need more options? We weren’t able to test the following backup cameras, but we did comb through hundreds of Amazon reviews researching backup cameras. The following receive consistently-high praise from customers.
Yakry RV Backup Camera
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 900 ratings
The Yakry is another good option for an RV backup camera. It has a wide, 7.0-inch monitor with two video inputs. The monitor is easily mounted on the dash and connects to your vehicle’s 12.0-volt cigarette lighter. This backup camera even includes a two-year warranty.
Many reviewers have owned this camera for multiple years and report consistent reliability.
Atokit License Plate Frame Backup Camera
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 4,200 ratings
If you’re looking for a more discrete backup camera, consider the Atokit license plate frame backup camera. This waterproof and shockproof camera has a wide, 170-degree viewing angle and works well at night.
Customers like that this camera is easy to use and install, but there are mixed reports on longevity. One person said their Atokit worked well for three years, while a few reported device failure after a year.
LeeKooLuu LK3 Backup Camera
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 10,400 ratings
This is a waterproof backup camera with a two-year warranty. The settings are highly adjustable, with useful features such as the ability to change the parking lines. LED lights help provide nighttime vision.
Customers say the LeeKooLuu offers crystal-clear images and a wide field of view. Most are able to install and use this backup camera with no issues. For the cost, most would be happy if this camera only lasted a year, but several report getting multiple years of reliable use from this camera.
Buying The Best Backup Camera: What To Consider
When deciding on the best backup camera for your vehicle, you should weigh several factors. These include added features and your vehicle’s existing hardware. One of the biggest challenges with an aftermarket camera is the installation process. A store such as Best Buy or a mechanic specializing in modifications can install an aftermarket camera for you, but you’ll pay for both parts and installation.
Below are a few things to keep in mind when picking out the best backup camera for you.
Power Source
The power from your reverse lights typically supports an external backup camera, which means you’ll have to do some electrical work to connect everything. Depending on the installation kit and your car’s trim, finding the correct wires can take anywhere from minutes to hours.
You typically power aftermarket monitors by plugging a cord from the device into your car’s auxiliary power outlet – better known as the cigarette lighter – although a savvy electrician can power the display through another part of the car.
Installation Complexity: Wired Vs. Wireless
Figuring out where the reverse camera goes on your car is a relatively simple DIY project. Most manufacturers have a mounting system that fits on your license plate frame, and some manufacturers have a bracket that works on the back of an RV or trailer. Either way, reverse cameras don’t require professional installation.
Depending on the car and the system you purchase, you might need to thread the power cable through a hole or a lighting fixture. If neither is an option, you’ll have to drill a hole through your car’s frame near the camera mount. Drilling a hole comes with the risk of water seeping into the vehicle, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve sealed it correctly.
If you wish to avoid the hassle of hiding wires under your car or the possibility of needing to drill into your vehicle, choose a wireless system. Although a wireless signal can have occasional lags and lower video quality, it’s much easier to install.
Your Car’s Existing Display
Many newer cars come with interactive display monitors from the automaker. Some double as screens for backup cameras, while others are just interactive entertainment centers for drivers. If your car already has a monitor, you might be able to save money by getting a camera rather than a complete system with a monitor.
If you’re unhappy with your screen, an aftermarket display is one way to upgrade to your specifications.
Importance Of High-Tech Features
One significant consideration is the level of functionality you want from your vehicle. Do you need a touchscreen with a dashcam, or will a simple backup camera work? Something else to think about is continuously running video, which can serve as evidence in an accident. Other things to consider are how complex of a monitor you want and whether you wish to connect other video sources, such as a dashcam or side cameras.
You can probably modify your car to match whatever level of video recording you desire, but it depends on what you’re willing to spend. The best backup camera systems offer high-quality features at reasonable costs.
Mounting Location
Most backup camera manufacturers allow you to install the wide-angle camera somewhere on the license plate and offer a high-definition screen that attaches to either the dash, windshield or rearview mirror.
While the most common location, other common locations include the rear roof of the vehicle. During testing, we found the view can sometimes be limited in this mounting location.
Which Is Better: A Wired Or A Wireless Backup Camera?
Choosing which aftermarket backup to install depends on your vehicle and the amount of work you’re willing to do. Wireless systems are more convenient since you don’t need to hide wires under your vehicle’s trim, but you may not get the best video quality. Wired connections may not be an option for larger vehicles such as trucks and RVs.
Our Review Standards
When choosing the best backup camera systems featured in this review, we started by combing through Amazon’s top-selling products and checked for key features, ease of installation, strong customer reviews, and competitive prices. The highest-rated backup cameras were ordered for testing.
How We Tested Backup Cameras
Our review team tested each camera on various vehicles, including a hatchback-style station wagon and a truck with hauling capabilities.
Whether a car backup camera has a wireless or a wired camera connection, it needs to produce clear images while the car is in reverse. We used the cameras under various lighting conditions and even set them up to run a continuous video feed to gauge performance outside of the parking lot. For wireless setups, we also looked at how well each camera maintained a video connection.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Best Backup Cameras: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.