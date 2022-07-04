There’s more to getting window cleaning right than grabbing a spray bottle and some towels. Here are some things our product review team recommends keeping in mind while shopping:

Interior Glass Vs. Exterior Glass

From road grime to trash build-up caused by passengers, make sure your auto detailing products are suitable for the part of the car you’re cleaning. Heavy-duty, commercial-grade auto glass cleaners work on the toughest stains but may damage car upholstery and steering wheel leather if used carelessly.

If you’re cleaning tinted windows, we recommend using a weaker cleaner that won’t break down the tint.

Smart Formulas

Besides cleaning bird droppings off the windshield, the best auto glass cleaners are functional. Some are designed to have a residue-free drying process and a streak-free finish for improved visibility.

Others might advertise a rain-repellent formula, which might improve performance with the best windshield wipers.

Use The Right Tools

For the best results, our team members believe it’s imperative that you make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Some auto glass cleaners may recommend using a microfiber cloth, squeegee, or another cleaning tool to prevent smudges or streaks.

Keep in mind that if you do use a standard towel, it may not leave a lint-free finish.