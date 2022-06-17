The polishes in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.

The five polishes that best met these standards were ordered by our team for testing. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of ease of use, clarity of instructions, shine, and whether or not they left streaks behind. Each polish was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.

Ease Of Use

Aluminum polishes come in a variety of textures, and some are easier to apply than others. Products that are easier to spread evenly across our aluminum rims scored more points in this category.

Clarity Of Instructions

Not all polishes work the same, but the provided instructions should clearly explain the application process. Polishes that have simple, straightforward instructions scored well in this category while those with complicated manuals did not.

Shine

The purpose of an aluminum polish is to improve overall appearance and make wheels shine like new. The polishes that earned the most points improved our aluminum’s luster significantly.

Streaks, Spots, And Scratches

The best aluminum polishes shouldn’t leave streaks or water spots after application. They should also reduce the appearance of scratches or marks. It is important to consider that polishes cannot completely remove scratches. Polishes that left a clear, uninterrupted finish scored better in this category.

Aluminum Polish Testing Process

We tested each of our five polishes on the rims of a 2004 Subaru Forester. The rims were first cleaned using Sonax wheel cleaner prior to being buffed with the aluminum polishes. We applied each polish according to the manufacturer’s instructions and recorded how easy they were to buff in, how clear the instructions were, the shine that each one left, and whether or not there were streaks, spots, or scratches after initial polishing.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.