All-Terrain Tire Ratings: Our Testing Process

The all-terrain tires in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like TireRack and Discount Tire for top products, looking at factors such as tread patterns, siping, customer ratings, and prices.

Our independent tire tester, Jonathan Benson of TyreReviews.com, ordered tires from all the top brands on the market. He is internationally renowned for performing some of the most involved and thorough testing in the industry.

Jonathan predominantly tested each all-terrain tire on a 2014 Ford Raptor and a Ford F-150 was used for braking and aquaplaning tests. Testing took place at Continental’s Uvalde Proving Grounds in Texas.

Our tire testing, as always, consisted of a number of timed laps averaged out. Throughout testing, Benson utilizes control tires to benchmark the track’s surface evolution and ultimately calculate each all-terrain tire’s rating in every single individual testing category. He took note of the tire’s wet handling, dry handling, dirt handling, gravel handling, and overall comfort.

Each tire was given a rating out of 10.0 based on these criteria.

Wet Handling

On the road, the wet grip of a tire will likely determine your fate in an emergency. Hence the placing of wet handling at the top of our list of all-terrain tire tests. This test involved three timed laps around one of Uvalde Proving Grounds’ tracks in seriously wet conditions.

Dry Handling

Regardless of whether all-terrain tires can perform on- or off-road, they’re mainly going to be used on the road. This test involved three timed laps around one of Uvalde Proving Grounds’ tracks in bone-dry conditions to simulate average road conditions.

Dirt Handling

Dirt handling is one of the most important factors to consider if you’re looking to take your pickup truck off the road on a regular basis. Benson went about testing each all-terrain tire’s dirt handling by averaging out the times of three laps around one of Uvalde Proving Grounds’ off-road tracks.

Gravel Handling

By nature, gravel handling is an important test to run, but especially difficult to do right. For each three-lap run, it takes twenty minutes of combing dirt and rocks to “fix” the track between each all-terrain tire test. As previously explained, this test consisted of three timed laps around one of Uvalde Proving Grounds’ off-road tracks.

Comfort

The “comfort” of each all-terrain tire is a subjective mixture of the tire’s overall comfort on- and off-road as well as their general road noise level. This was tested throughout all other categories of testing and notes were taken throughout.

Why Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

Because our testing expertise is centered around aftermarket car products and accessories, we decided to leave tire testing in the hands of a true tire expert. That’s why we reached out to Jonathan Benson who has more than 15 years of experience. His insight and hands-on testing, combined with our extensive knowledge of aftermarket car products have been a perfect match.