All-Season Performance Tire Ratings: Our Testing Process

The UHP all-season tires in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like TireRack and Discount Tire for top products, looking at factors such as tread patterns, siping, customer ratings, and prices.

Our independent tire tester, Jonathan Benson of TyreReviews.com, ordered tires from all the top brands on the market. He is internationally renowned for performing some of the most involved and thorough testing in the industry.

Jonathan tested each UHP all season tire on a Genesis G70. Testing took place at the Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds in Mountville, South Carolina. Snow handling was tested during the winter months in Michigan.

Our tire testing, as always, consisted of a number of timed laps averaged out. Throughout testing, Benson utilizes control tires to benchmark the track’s surface evolution and calculates each tire’s rating in every single individual testing category. He took note of the tire’s dry handling, wet handling, and snow handling.

Each tire was given a rating out of 10.0 based on these criteria.

Wet Handling

On the road, the wet grip of a tire will likely determine your fate in an emergency. Hence the placing of wet handling at the top of our list of UHP all-season tire tests. This test involved three timed laps around one of Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds’ tracks in seriously wet conditions.

Dry Handling

For a lot of drivers, a UHP all-season tire’s performance in dry conditions is incredibly important. This test involved three timed laps around one of Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds’ tracks in bone-dry conditions to simulate average road conditions.

Snow Handling

Snow handling is an incredibly important factor to consider if you’re looking to take your coupe or sporty sedan on snow-covered roads. Benson went about testing each UHP all-season tire’s snow handling by averaging out the times of three laps around a carefully prepared snow-covered track located in the heart of Michigan.

Comfort

The “comfort” of each all-season performance tire is a subjective mixture of the tire’s overall comfort on the road as well as its general road noise level. This was evaluated throughout all other categories of testing and notes were taken throughout.

Why Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

Because our testing expertise is centered around aftermarket car products and accessories, we decided to leave tire testing in the hands of a true tire expert. That’s why we reached out to Jonathan Benson who has more than 15 years of experience. His insight and hands-on testing, combined with our extensive knowledge of aftermarket car products have been a perfect match.