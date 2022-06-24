The most common subwoofer sizes for vehicles are 8, 10, and 12 inches. As a general rule, the bigger the subwoofer, the better it can achieve low-frequency sounds (bass). But bigger subwoofers take up more space. A well-designed 8-inch subwoofer can beat out a cheaply-made 12-inch subwoofer in sound quality and sound pressure level, so a bigger speaker won’t necessarily sound better.

Eight-inch subwoofers are a popular choice for cars or audio setups with limited space. Though smaller, a low-profile 8-inch car subwoofer can still provide high-quality audio and a lower cost than larger alternatives. Just don’t expect to vibrate the block or rattle your trunk with an 8-inch subwoofer. Even the best 8-inch subwoofers aren’t typically rated for frequencies below 30.0 hertz.

The best-sounding subwoofer is a matter of opinion depending on your personal preferences. However, most people prefer audio that is crisp and unmuddied. The subwoofer you choose should be based on your personal setup and you may need to test a couple of options before finding the subwoofer that works best for your car audio system.

Match Your Amp

One thing you’ll need to consider when buying a subwoofer is getting something that will work with your amplifier without getting damaged or overheating. You can buy an amplifier based on the subwoofer you choose or you can choose a subwoofer based on the amp that you already have. In either case, the power output of your amplifier needs to meet the combined power demand of your subwoofers.

Every subwoofer has a resistance rating (measured in ohms) and a maximum power handling capacity measured in watts RMS (root mean square). For example, the Sundown Audio SA-8 V.3 D4 is a 4.0-ohm subwoofer that handles up to 500.0 watts RMS. You’ll want an amp that does not put out more than 500.0 watts RMS power at a 4-ohm impedance load. You can use an amp that produces fewer than 500.0 watts RMS, but then you won’t be taking full advantage of the SA-8’s capabilities.

Figuring out the appropriate setup can be tricky, especially if you have multiple subwoofers. The max power capacity is easily found by adding all of the subwoofers together, but the ohm impedance load can vary depending on the wiring. Soundstream has a handy page to help you find the right amp specifications and wiring for your subwoofers and vice-versa.

SVC and DVC

A subwoofer may have a single voice coil (SVC) or a dual voice coil (DVC). Without diving too deep into the weeds, the difference can be explained simply: There is no intrinsic sound quality difference between SVC and DVC setups, but a DVC subwoofer offers more wiring options (because of the extra coil) when connecting your subwoofer and amplifier.

Enclosure

There are a variety of ways to box a car audio subwoofer. Each subwoofer enclosure method has various advantages and drawbacks. Two popular methods are sealed or ported boxes. As their names suggest, sealed boxes are entirely sealed and ported boxes have vents or “ports.”

Some subwoofers are more suited to sealed-box setups and others to ported box setups, so which you prefer may impact your decision regarding the best 8-inch car subwoofer.