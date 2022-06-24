Subwoofers come in several sizes and the larger the subwoofer, the more low-end bass tone you’ll be able to produce. The best 8-inch subwoofers are small and fit better in your car while also offering enviable sound quality. However, not all speakers are equal so it’s important to do the research before buying any old subwoofer for your car stereo system.
The right eight-inch subwoofers can output excellent sound quality. However, keep in mind that the size of the speaker does limit its ability to produce lower tones. If you aren’t able to get the bass you want from an eight-incher, you may want to look into 10-inch subwoofers and 12-inch alternatives.
Should You Get An 8-Inch Subwoofer?
8-inch subwoofers are popular options for starter stereo builds. The smaller size and price point (compared to 10- and 12-inch subwoofers) make them a good pick for car stereo systems. But there are some tradeoffs. A smaller subwoofer will not be able to produce as much power as larger subwoofers and can’t achieve the same booming rumbles.
You should pick an 8-inch subwoofer if:
- You’re looking for a low-cost option
- You don’t have a lot of space for your sound system
- You want tight, crisp-sounding bass
Consider a larger subwoofer if:
- You need a subwoofer with a lot of power handling
- You want loud, booming bass tones
- You have a lot of space for sound equipment in your vehicle
5 Best 8-Inch Subwoofers
- Editor’s Pick: Sundown Audio SA-8 V.3 D4
- Best Bass Output: JL Audio 8W3V3-4
- Easiest Installation: Sony XS-AW8
- Budget Pick: American Bass VFL
- Also Consider: Rockford Fosgate P2D2-8
#1 Editor’s Pick: Sundown Audio SA-8 V.3 D4
This dual 4.0-ohm subwoofer runs a little pricey at over $200, but it packs quite the punch. Offering 500.0 watts peak power, there are many people who expressed surprise that an 8-inch subwoofer can perform as well as the SA-8 does. This small speaker is a hefty 27.0 pounds and it is not recommended that you put it in a sealed box (ported enclosure recommended).
Key Features
- Cost: Around $245
- Resistance: 4.0-ohm DVC
- Maximum capacity: 500.0 watts RMS
- Sealed box volume: Not recommended
- Ported box volume: 0.5 to 0.75 cubic feet
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 100 ratings
Positive reviewers say this subwoofer is stellar for its size. Though only eight inches, this is a heavy sub capable of an impressive low end. While expensive, there are many who say it sounds like a 10-inch or 12-inch subwoofer.
There are only two negative Amazon reviews for this subwoofer. One person complained about the Sundown customer service and another said their SA-8 sounded great for two months until some of the internal wiring malfunctioned and it stopped working properly.
#2 Best Bass Output: JL Audio 8W3V3-4
JL audio equipment has a stellar reputation among audiophiles and the 8W3V3 is a high-fidelity subwoofer. The superb build quality means a higher price tag but also better audio. No 8-inch subwoofer can compete with the best 10- and 12-inch options when it comes to a powerful low-end, but the 8W3V3 makes an admirable attempt.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $330
- Resistance: 4.0-ohm SVC
- Maximum capacity: 250.0 watts RMS
- Sealed box volume: 0.30 cubic feet
- Ported box volume: 0.35 cubic feet
What Customers Are Saying
Online ratings see the 8W3V3 subwoofer as a great subwoofer option for cars because of its high audio accuracy and small size. Despite being an 8-inch sub, the 8W3V3 does a clean job of hitting low-frequency sounds. Though expensive, there are several comments about the excellent value provided by this subwoofer.
There are very few negative reviews. One person says that this sub doesn’t produce deep bass. Another person says they received a defective product from JL.
#3 Easiest Installation: Sony XS-AW8
If you’re not interested in building your own box for your new subwoofer, the Sony XS-AW8 is a good option. It comes in a pre-built box with a wired remote attached and easy-to-access line outputs. This great-sounding subwoofer is designed to be easily integrated into your existing car sound system with the least amount of work on your part. The dual 2.0-ohm voice coils offer more options for wiring.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- Resistance: 2.0-ohm DVC
- Maximum capacity: 75.0 watts RMS
- Sealed box volume: N/A (already boxed)
- Ported box volume: N/A (already boxed)
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 35 ratings
Most are surprised by the rich bass tones given this is an 8-inch subwoofer. Users appreciate the included remote and the compact size of this subwoofer, which easily fits on the floorboards.
One negative Amazon review complains about sound quality and bass reproduction.
#4 Budget Pick: American Bass VFL
American Bass VFL 8-inch is a relatively inexpensive sub that can produce considerable volume. This DVC subwoofer is a popular option for those who build cabinets with multiple subwoofers. While loud, these aren’t the best speakers for hitting frequencies below 30.0 Hz. While most 8-inch subs will struggle with the lows, even for a subwoofer of this size this option lacks compared to others.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Resistance: 4.0-ohm DVC
- Maximum capacity: 300.0 watts RMS
- Sealed box volume: Not recommended
- Ported box volume: 0.65 cubic feet
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 95 ratings
Several reviewers built systems in their cars using two or more of these speakers and were satisfied by the volume and pressure they were able to achieve. These small speakers offer good sound for the cost and can rattle your ride.
These speakers do not hit the deepest lows and some complain about this. A few reviewers say they were shipped defective or broken products.
#5 Also Consider: Rockford Fosgate P2D2-8
This punchy Rockford Fosgate 8-inch subwoofer is versatile and durable. The Kevlar fiber-reinforced paper cones let you turn up the bass. The high-temperature voice coil and PVC magnet cover help protect this unit, though it is also backed by a one-year warranty. This sub has a 2-ohm impedance rating, but a 4.0-ohm version is also available.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Resistance: 2.0-ohm DVC
- Maximum capacity: 250.0 watts RMS
- Sealed box volume: 0.23 cubic feet
- Ported box volume: 0.65 cubic feet
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 130 ratings
Reviewers on Amazon note that this woofer packs a nice punch. Most feel that Rockford Fosgate is a reliable brand. However, some think there are better options out there. Not many have anything overtly negative to comment about the brand.
Buyers Guide: Best 8-Inch Subwoofers
The most common subwoofer sizes for vehicles are 8, 10, and 12 inches. As a general rule, the bigger the subwoofer, the better it can achieve low-frequency sounds (bass). But bigger subwoofers take up more space. A well-designed 8-inch subwoofer can beat out a cheaply-made 12-inch subwoofer in sound quality and sound pressure level, so a bigger speaker won’t necessarily sound better.
Eight-inch subwoofers are a popular choice for cars or audio setups with limited space. Though smaller, a low-profile 8-inch car subwoofer can still provide high-quality audio and a lower cost than larger alternatives. Just don’t expect to vibrate the block or rattle your trunk with an 8-inch subwoofer. Even the best 8-inch subwoofers aren’t typically rated for frequencies below 30.0 hertz.
The best-sounding subwoofer is a matter of opinion depending on your personal preferences. However, most people prefer audio that is crisp and unmuddied. The subwoofer you choose should be based on your personal setup and you may need to test a couple of options before finding the subwoofer that works best for your car audio system.
Match Your Amp
One thing you’ll need to consider when buying a subwoofer is getting something that will work with your amplifier without getting damaged or overheating. You can buy an amplifier based on the subwoofer you choose or you can choose a subwoofer based on the amp that you already have. In either case, the power output of your amplifier needs to meet the combined power demand of your subwoofers.
Every subwoofer has a resistance rating (measured in ohms) and a maximum power handling capacity measured in watts RMS (root mean square). For example, the Sundown Audio SA-8 V.3 D4 is a 4.0-ohm subwoofer that handles up to 500.0 watts RMS. You’ll want an amp that does not put out more than 500.0 watts RMS power at a 4-ohm impedance load. You can use an amp that produces fewer than 500.0 watts RMS, but then you won’t be taking full advantage of the SA-8’s capabilities.
Figuring out the appropriate setup can be tricky, especially if you have multiple subwoofers. The max power capacity is easily found by adding all of the subwoofers together, but the ohm impedance load can vary depending on the wiring. Soundstream has a handy page to help you find the right amp specifications and wiring for your subwoofers and vice-versa.
SVC and DVC
A subwoofer may have a single voice coil (SVC) or a dual voice coil (DVC). Without diving too deep into the weeds, the difference can be explained simply: There is no intrinsic sound quality difference between SVC and DVC setups, but a DVC subwoofer offers more wiring options (because of the extra coil) when connecting your subwoofer and amplifier.
Enclosure
There are a variety of ways to box a car audio subwoofer. Each subwoofer enclosure method has various advantages and drawbacks. Two popular methods are sealed or ported boxes. As their names suggest, sealed boxes are entirely sealed and ported boxes have vents or “ports.”
Some subwoofers are more suited to sealed-box setups and others to ported box setups, so which you prefer may impact your decision regarding the best 8-inch car subwoofer.
|Sealed Enclosure
|Ported Enclosure
|Provides tight, crisp-sounding bass
|Boomy, rattling bass
|Requires more power
|Requires less power
|Not as loud
|Louder
|Box can be smaller
|Box must be larger
Best 8-Inch Subwoofer: FAQ
